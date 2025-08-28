The best crypto tax software simplifies transaction import, calculates gains and losses, and generates tax reports. Here are my top picks:
- Best overall crypto tax software: Koinly
- Best for advanced users: Blockpit (formerly Accointing)
- Best for hands-on CPA review of US filings: TokenTax
- Best for NFT and DeFi transactions: CoinLedger
- Best for multiple sources of input: CoinTracker
Koinly: Best overall
Koinly earns the top spot for the best tax software for cryptocurrency for simplifying crypto tax reporting for millions. It offers easy syncing of transactions via API or CSV, tracks gains and losses, and generates ready-to-file IRS forms (8949, Schedule D).
It is an excellent overall choice for tax reporting. However, if you are into data analytics and want to see over a decade of historical pricing, I recommend looking into Blockpit.
Pricing
- Free plan: Import unlimited transactions and preview tax calculations; export functions require a paid plan
- Newbie: $49/year; tax form downloads for up to 100 transactions
- Hodler: $99/year; raises transaction limit to 1,000 and includes priority support
- Trader: $179/year; covers up to 3,000 transactions with full feature access
- Custom/Pro: $279/year and up; supports very high transaction volumes for enterprise needs
Standout features
- Rapid syncing with hundreds of exchanges and wallets
- Ready-to-file IRS and global tax forms
- TurboTax and TaxAct integration for effortless filing
- Flexible support for FIFO, LIFO, and HIFO accounting
- Smart transfer matching and error-handling
Pros & cons
|Pros
|Cons
Blockpit: Best for advanced users
For advanced users, Blockpit is my recommended best tax software for crypto, as it offers sophisticated tax reporting, precision tools, and extensive multiplatform integration. It also supports multinational tax reports and pre-filled forms. It partners with KPMG (one of the leading accounting firms in the US) for review of its tax reports, a feature that distinguishes it from all of the other competitors in this roundup.
Pricing
- Free plan: Portfolio tracking with unlimited transaction import; tax report generation requires a license
- Lite: $49/year; tax reports for up to 50 transactions plus portfolio tracking
- Basic: $99/year; up to 1,000 transactions, full tax reports, and tracking
- Pro: $249/year; up to 25,000 transactions, Crypto Tax Optimizer, daily sync, enhanced analytics
- Unlimited: $599/year; up to 500,000 transactions, all Pro plan features included
Standout features
- Country-specific, pre-filled tax forms with compliance reports
- Smart blockchain imports and support for over 500,000 assets
- Advanced tax optimization and sell simulation tools
- Hourly price valuation for accurate reporting
- Dedicated customer support and onboarding
- Free mobile app for tracking and management
Pros & cons
|Pros
|Cons
TokenTax: Best for hands-on CPA review of US filings
While Blockpit, with its KPMG partnership, is great for European tax documentation, TokenTax is best for CPA-reviewed US filings because of its live CPA consultations. It provides direct API imports from major exchanges, CSV uploads, and comprehensive reports for capital gains, mining, and staking. Integrations with TurboTax and TaxAct are included, with live consultations available for accuracy.
Pricing
- Starter: $65/year; supports Coinbase direct import, basic reporting, and TurboTax integration
- Premium: $199/year; adds unlimited exchange integrations, mining/staking/DeFi report generation, and TaxAct export
- VIP: $799/year; includes priority CPA review, custom advisory, audit support, and expedited filings
- Pro: $3,499/year; designed for enterprise and complex individual needs with white-glove CPA services
Standout features
- Direct API and CSV import from all major exchanges
- Full-service tax preparation and CPA review
- Audit assistance and custom advisory
- TurboTax and TaxAct online filing exports
- Detailed capital gains, mining, staking, FBAR, and fee reports
- Live support and consultation on demand
Pros & cons
|Pros
|Cons
CoinLedger: Best for NFT and DeFi transactions
CoinLedger excels in crypto tax reporting, especially for NFTs and DeFi, due to its extensive direct API and wallet integrations with major platforms like OpenSea. It integrates with over 400 platforms (via APIs, CSV, and manual), and its key features include automated tax-loss harvesting, cost basis reconciliation, and clear short-/long-term gain distinctions.
Its reconciliation engine matches cross-platform transfers, eliminates duplicates, and flags missing or incorrectly classified transactions. In addition, CoinLedger offers live chat support on all pricing tiers, including the free plan. Other platforms like CoinTracker only provide full customer support with higher paid subscriptions.
Pricing
- Free plan: Import unlimited transactions, preview tax calculations, and track your portfolio; exporting tax reports requires payment
- Hobbyist: $49/year; up to 100 transactions
- Day Trader: $99/year; up to 1,500 transactions
- High Volume: $159/year; up to 5,000 transactions
- Unlimited: $299/year; unlimited transactions, priority support
Standout features
- Extensive support for DeFi protocols and NFT activity at every tier
- Rapid syncing with hundreds of exchanges and wallets
- TurboTax, TaxAct, and H&R Block integration for easy filing
- Automated tax-loss harvesting and cost basis reconciliation
Pros & cons
|Pros
|Cons
CoinTracker: Best for multiple sources of input
I recommend CoinTracker as the best solution for managing multiple sources of input because it combines transaction data from hundreds of wallets, exchanges, and supported blockchains, unifying it in one dashboard. Its large database of supported platforms supports crypto users with diverse and complex holdings. CoinTracker’s user-friendly dashboard automates transaction categorization, tracks short- and long-term gains, supports NFT and DeFi activity, and provides portfolio analytics.
Pricing
- Free plan: Import transactions and track your portfolio; exporting completed tax forms requires paid subscription
- Base: $29/year; supports tax reports for up to 100 transactions
- Prime: $199/year; increases transaction limit, adds advanced features like tax-loss harvesting
- Ultra: $599/year; supports larger transaction volumes with priority support
- Ultra+: $1,999/year; unlimited transactions and highest support tier
Standout features
- Supports over 500 exchanges, wallets, and blockchains for seamless import
- NFT and DeFi transactions tracked and taxed at every tier
- TurboTax and H&R Block export for easy tax filing
- Tax-loss harvesting with Prime and higher plans
- Real-time portfolio analytics and reconciliation
Pros & cons
|Pros
|Cons
My methodology
- Transaction import and syncing: I reviewed each platform for its capability to aggregate data from wallets, exchanges, blockchains, DeFi platforms, and NFT marketplaces.
- Tax form availability: I assessed how well each platform identified taxable events and automated form generation (IRS 8949, Schedule D, etc).
- Features and add-ons: I evaluated the range of built-in resources, such as tax-loss harvesting, cost basis reconciliation, error correction, TurboTax/H&R Block integration, and portfolio tracking.
- Pricing structure: I compared pricing across platforms and tiers and identified the value received for the cost.
- Scalability and adaptation: I reviewed how each solution handled large transaction volumes and identified how they apply to both novice and power users.
- Customer support and guidance: I assessed the availability and responsiveness of help resources, live support, and options for expert or CPA collaboration.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Do I need to report crypto if I didn’t sell?
No, you don’t need to report gains or losses since your only activity was buying and holding crypto (with no sales, trades, income, or conversions). However, you must check “Yes” to the digital asset question on IRS Form 1040.
What triggers the IRS audit of crypto?
Common audit triggers include failing to answer the crypto question on Form 1040, not reporting crypto-to-crypto trades, large or unusual transfers between wallets/exchanges, unreported crypto income (mining, staking, DeFi, NFTs), and inconsistent cost basis reporting.
What is the easiest way to file taxes for crypto?
The easiest way is to use crypto tax software to automatically import your wallets and exchanges, reconcile transactions, and generate IRS-ready tax forms that can be either e-filed through TurboTax or TaxAct or sent to your accountant.
Is filing crypto taxes difficult?
Manual filing is challenging due to complex transaction records and evolving regulations. However, modern tax software makes the process much easier by automating data imports, identifying taxable events, and preparing complete reports for IRS forms.
How does crypto tax software handle DeFi and NFT transactions?
The best crypto tax apps import wallet data, sync with exchanges and DeFi platforms, automatically categorize transactions, identify taxable income (staking, yield farming), and generate compliant reports for DeFi and NFT activities.
What is the best crypto tax software for beginners?
CoinLedger is widely regarded as the most beginner-friendly platform thanks to its intuitive interface. Other options for beginners include Koinly, but CoinLedger stands out for ease of use and customer support.