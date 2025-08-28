The best crypto tax software simplifies transaction import, calculates gains and losses, and generates tax reports. Here are my top picks:

Best overall crypto tax software: Koinly

Best for advanced users: Blockpit (formerly Accointing)

(formerly Accointing) Best for hands-on CPA review of US filings: TokenTax

Best for NFT and DeFi transactions: CoinLedger

Best for multiple sources of input: CoinTracker

Tip: Pick crypto tax software that integrates with exchanges, wallets, and other digital platforms. It should calculate gains/losses accurately, generate IRS-ready forms (e.g., Form 8949, Schedule D), and offer transparent pricing and good customer support.

Why you can trust TechRepublic At TechRepublic, we publish high-quality, independently researched articles created by writers who are experts in the fields they cover. Our contributors include seasoned IT professionals, certified accountants, software developers, and industry consultants — people who have worked directly with the tools they evaluate. Every article is built on firsthand experience, in-depth testing, and a deep understanding of what businesses and tech teams actually need to make confident, informed decisions.

Quick comparison of the best crypto tax software

Base annual pricing Supported countries Income tax software integration CPA/Professional review Koinly $49 Free plan available 20+ Includes AU, CA, CH, DE, DK, ES, FI, FR, IE, JP, KR, NL, NO, NZ, SE, SG, UK, US, ZA TurboTax No Blockpit $49 Free plan available 40+ (EU focus) Includes AT, AU, BE, CA, CH, CZ, DE, DK, ES, FR, IE, IN, IT, NL, PL, PT, UK, US, ZA PDF report to upload to income tax software No TokenTax $65 Global TurboTax Yes CoinLedger $49 Free plan available Global TurboTax Yes CoinTracker $29 Free plan available

Global TurboTax/H&R Block No

Koinly: Best overall

Koinly earns the top spot for the best tax software for cryptocurrency for simplifying crypto tax reporting for millions. It offers easy syncing of transactions via API or CSV, tracks gains and losses, and generates ready-to-file IRS forms (8949, Schedule D).

It is an excellent overall choice for tax reporting. However, if you are into data analytics and want to see over a decade of historical pricing, I recommend looking into Blockpit.

Pricing

Free plan: Import unlimited transactions and preview tax calculations; export functions require a paid plan

Import unlimited transactions and preview tax calculations; export functions require a paid plan Newbie: $49/year; tax form downloads for up to 100 transactions

$49/year; tax form downloads for up to 100 transactions Hodler: $99/year; raises transaction limit to 1,000 and includes priority support

$99/year; raises transaction limit to 1,000 and includes priority support Trader: $179/year; covers up to 3,000 transactions with full feature access

$179/year; covers up to 3,000 transactions with full feature access Custom/Pro: $279/year and up; supports very high transaction volumes for enterprise needs

Standout features

Rapid syncing with hundreds of exchanges and wallets

Ready-to-file IRS and global tax forms

TurboTax and TaxAct integration for effortless filing

Flexible support for FIFO, LIFO, and HIFO accounting

Smart transfer matching and error-handling

Pros & cons

Pros Cons Extremely easy to use and set up

Affordable pricing for small to large portfolios

Comprehensive international support across over 20 countries

Trusted by accountants and widely accepted by tax authorities Exporting completed tax forms requires a paid plan

No full accounting, payroll, or business automation features

Limited advanced portfolio analytics compared to accounting suites

Blockpit: Best for advanced users

For advanced users, Blockpit is my recommended best tax software for crypto, as it offers sophisticated tax reporting, precision tools, and extensive multiplatform integration. It also supports multinational tax reports and pre-filled forms. It partners with KPMG (one of the leading accounting firms in the US) for review of its tax reports, a feature that distinguishes it from all of the other competitors in this roundup.

Pricing

Free plan: Portfolio tracking with unlimited transaction import; tax report generation requires a license

Portfolio tracking with unlimited transaction import; tax report generation requires a license Lite: $49/year; tax reports for up to 50 transactions plus portfolio tracking

$49/year; tax reports for up to 50 transactions plus portfolio tracking Basic: $99/year; up to 1,000 transactions, full tax reports, and tracking

$99/year; up to 1,000 transactions, full tax reports, and tracking Pro: $249/year; up to 25,000 transactions, Crypto Tax Optimizer, daily sync, enhanced analytics

$249/year; up to 25,000 transactions, Crypto Tax Optimizer, daily sync, enhanced analytics Unlimited: $599/year; up to 500,000 transactions, all Pro plan features included

Standout features

Country-specific, pre-filled tax forms with compliance reports

Smart blockchain imports and support for over 500,000 assets

Advanced tax optimization and sell simulation tools

Hourly price valuation for accurate reporting

Dedicated customer support and onboarding

Free mobile app for tracking and management

Pros & cons

Pros Cons Deep analytics and optimization for professional investors

Precise reporting with advanced valuation methods

Full support for DeFi, NFT, staking, and mining

Free portfolio tracking and tax previews

Dedicated onboarding and support for users Paid plan required for full tax report generation

Customization is limited to fixed country tax frameworks

More complex feature set may be overwhelming for new users

Premium features come at a higher cost than entry-level solutions

TokenTax: Best for hands-on CPA review of US filings

While Blockpit, with its KPMG partnership, is great for European tax documentation, TokenTax is best for CPA-reviewed US filings because of its live CPA consultations. It provides direct API imports from major exchanges, CSV uploads, and comprehensive reports for capital gains, mining, and staking. Integrations with TurboTax and TaxAct are included, with live consultations available for accuracy.

Pricing

Starter: $65/year; supports Coinbase direct import, basic reporting, and TurboTax integration

$65/year; supports Coinbase direct import, basic reporting, and TurboTax integration Premium: $199/year; adds unlimited exchange integrations, mining/staking/DeFi report generation, and TaxAct export

$199/year; adds unlimited exchange integrations, mining/staking/DeFi report generation, and TaxAct export VIP: $799/year; includes priority CPA review, custom advisory, audit support, and expedited filings

$799/year; includes priority CPA review, custom advisory, audit support, and expedited filings Pro: $3,499/year; designed for enterprise and complex individual needs with white-glove CPA services

Standout features

Direct API and CSV import from all major exchanges

Full-service tax preparation and CPA review

Audit assistance and custom advisory

TurboTax and TaxAct online filing exports

Detailed capital gains, mining, staking, FBAR, and fee reports

Live support and consultation on demand

Pros & cons

Pros Cons Certified CPA-reviewed tax filings for extra assurance

Audit support and hands-on guidance for complex needs

Rapid reporting and filing for high-volume users

Universal exchange integration with real-time import

Tailored solutions for enterprises and advanced traders No free plan; all features require payment

Higher pricing for CPA or audit review than standard software

No business accounting or payroll features

Few third-party integrations for accounting platforms

CoinLedger: Best for NFT and DeFi transactions

CoinLedger excels in crypto tax reporting, especially for NFTs and DeFi, due to its extensive direct API and wallet integrations with major platforms like OpenSea. It integrates with over 400 platforms (via APIs, CSV, and manual), and its key features include automated tax-loss harvesting, cost basis reconciliation, and clear short-/long-term gain distinctions.

Its reconciliation engine matches cross-platform transfers, eliminates duplicates, and flags missing or incorrectly classified transactions. In addition, CoinLedger offers live chat support on all pricing tiers, including the free plan. Other platforms like CoinTracker only provide full customer support with higher paid subscriptions.

Pricing

Free plan: Import unlimited transactions, preview tax calculations, and track your portfolio; exporting tax reports requires payment

Import unlimited transactions, preview tax calculations, and track your portfolio; exporting tax reports requires payment Hobbyist: $49/year; up to 100 transactions

$49/year; up to 100 transactions Day Trader: $99/year; up to 1,500 transactions

$99/year; up to 1,500 transactions High Volume: $159/year; up to 5,000 transactions

$159/year; up to 5,000 transactions Unlimited: $299/year; unlimited transactions, priority support

Standout features

Extensive support for DeFi protocols and NFT activity at every tier

Rapid syncing with hundreds of exchanges and wallets

TurboTax, TaxAct, and H&R Block integration for easy filing

Automated tax-loss harvesting and cost basis reconciliation

Pros & cons

Pros Cons Industry-leading support for NFT and DeFi transactions

Flexible import options (API, wallet scan, CSV, manual)

Reliable customer support via live chat and email

Accurate automated tax report generation with money-back guarantee Exporting completed forms requires a paid plan

No business accounting, payroll, or advanced portfolio tools

High-volume transaction support costs extra in the Unlimited tier

CoinTracker: Best for multiple sources of input

I recommend CoinTracker as the best solution for managing multiple sources of input because it combines transaction data from hundreds of wallets, exchanges, and supported blockchains, unifying it in one dashboard. Its large database of supported platforms supports crypto users with diverse and complex holdings. CoinTracker’s user-friendly dashboard automates transaction categorization, tracks short- and long-term gains, supports NFT and DeFi activity, and provides portfolio analytics.

Pricing

Free plan: Import transactions and track your portfolio; exporting completed tax forms requires paid subscription

Import transactions and track your portfolio; exporting completed tax forms requires paid subscription Base: $29/year; supports tax reports for up to 100 transactions

$29/year; supports tax reports for up to 100 transactions Prime: $199/year; increases transaction limit, adds advanced features like tax-loss harvesting

$199/year; increases transaction limit, adds advanced features like tax-loss harvesting Ultra: $599/year; supports larger transaction volumes with priority support

$599/year; supports larger transaction volumes with priority support Ultra+: $1,999/year; unlimited transactions and highest support tier

Standout features

Supports over 500 exchanges, wallets, and blockchains for seamless import

NFT and DeFi transactions tracked and taxed at every tier

TurboTax and H&R Block export for easy tax filing

Tax-loss harvesting with Prime and higher plans

Real-time portfolio analytics and reconciliation

Pros & cons

Pros Cons Best-in-class aggregation from multiple sources (e.g., wallets, exchanges, blockchains)

Accurate transaction categorization, including NFTs and DeFi

Flexible import/export options (e.g., API, wallet, CSV)

Active compliance with latest IRS and global tax standards Exporting completed tax forms requires a paid plan

No business accounting, payroll, or advisory features

Higher tiers needed for active traders with large volumes

My methodology

Transaction import and syncing: I reviewed each platform for its capability to aggregate data from wallets, exchanges, blockchains, DeFi platforms, and NFT marketplaces.

I reviewed each platform for its capability to aggregate data from wallets, exchanges, blockchains, DeFi platforms, and NFT marketplaces. Tax form availability: I assessed how well each platform identified taxable events and automated form generation (IRS 8949, Schedule D, etc).

I assessed how well each platform identified taxable events and automated form generation (IRS 8949, Schedule D, etc). Features and add-ons: I evaluated the range of built-in resources, such as tax-loss harvesting, cost basis reconciliation, error correction, TurboTax/H&R Block integration, and portfolio tracking.

I evaluated the range of built-in resources, such as tax-loss harvesting, cost basis reconciliation, error correction, TurboTax/H&R Block integration, and portfolio tracking. Pricing structure: I compared pricing across platforms and tiers and identified the value received for the cost.

I compared pricing across platforms and tiers and identified the value received for the cost. Scalability and adaptation: I reviewed how each solution handled large transaction volumes and identified how they apply to both novice and power users.

I reviewed how each solution handled large transaction volumes and identified how they apply to both novice and power users. Customer support and guidance: I assessed the availability and responsiveness of help resources, live support, and options for expert or CPA collaboration.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I need to report crypto if I didn’t sell?

No, you don’t need to report gains or losses since your only activity was buying and holding crypto (with no sales, trades, income, or conversions). However, you must check “Yes” to the digital asset question on IRS Form 1040.

What triggers the IRS audit of crypto?

Common audit triggers include failing to answer the crypto question on Form 1040, not reporting crypto-to-crypto trades, large or unusual transfers between wallets/exchanges, unreported crypto income (mining, staking, DeFi, NFTs), and inconsistent cost basis reporting.

What is the easiest way to file taxes for crypto?

The easiest way is to use crypto tax software to automatically import your wallets and exchanges, reconcile transactions, and generate IRS-ready tax forms that can be either e-filed through TurboTax or TaxAct or sent to your accountant.

Is filing crypto taxes difficult?

Manual filing is challenging due to complex transaction records and evolving regulations. However, modern tax software makes the process much easier by automating data imports, identifying taxable events, and preparing complete reports for IRS forms.

How does crypto tax software handle DeFi and NFT transactions?

The best crypto tax apps import wallet data, sync with exchanges and DeFi platforms, automatically categorize transactions, identify taxable income (staking, yield farming), and generate compliant reports for DeFi and NFT activities.

What is the best crypto tax software for beginners?

CoinLedger is widely regarded as the most beginner-friendly platform thanks to its intuitive interface. Other options for beginners include Koinly, but CoinLedger stands out for ease of use and customer support.