H&R Block fast facts Per return pricing: $0 to $125 federal; $0 or $49 state

Key features: Has flexible tax filing options DIY online, virtual appointment, and in-person service

Features AI Tax Assist, the first generative AI-powered tax solution Offers a free tier with common tax forms Enables seamless data import from previous years and W-2s Delivers real-time error checks Features secure, compliant document storage Provides year-round access to credentialed tax professionals Offers support for audit prep, IRS notices, and strategic tax planning

Visit H&R Block

H&R Block is a highly recognized tax preparation company in the US. It offers a wide range of tax filing options, including in-person, virtual, and DIY services.The platform caters to individuals and small businesses, providing remote expert review and physical office support for those who prefer face-to-face assistance. Additionally, its proprietary system provides automated error checking, expert support, and instant refund tracking.

Why you can trust my advice

My approach to evaluating tax and accounting software stems from extensive experience advising consumers on business tax solutions. My evaluations focus on each platform’s array of features, which I assess for both unique and industry standard benefits. I accomplish this by leveraging insights from practical product experience, system integration checks, and regular tracking of regulatory updates.

H&R Block’s use cases

I recommend H&R Block if you

Need flexible tax filing services: Choose between DIY online filing, full-service virtual appointments, or traditional in-person assistance at a physical branch. That makes H&R Block suitable for everyone, from straightforward filers to those facing intricate tax scenarios or needing face-to-face support.

Choose between DIY online filing, full-service virtual appointments, or traditional in-person assistance at a physical branch. That makes H&R Block suitable for everyone, from straightforward filers to those facing intricate tax scenarios or needing face-to-face support. Prefer in-person services: H&R Block is one of the last institutions standing that offer in-person tax prep at over 9,000 offices nationwide. If in-person services aren’t your thing, you can still benefit from H&R Block’s virtual appointments, live chat, or on-demand video help.

H&R Block is one of the last institutions standing that offer in-person tax prep at over 9,000 offices nationwide. If in-person services aren’t your thing, you can still benefit from H&R Block’s virtual appointments, live chat, or on-demand video help. Value Tax Pro Review: This is a thorough examination of tax returns by credentialed professionals, for additional confidence in both complex and straightforward returns.

This is a thorough examination of tax returns by credentialed professionals, for additional confidence in both complex and straightforward returns. Prioritize access to knowledgeable tax professionals all year: While Tax Pro Review offers a strong benefit during tax season, having access to seasoned tax professionals during the rest of the year is an extra bonus for help with IRS notices, amended returns, and audit preparation.

While Tax Pro Review offers a strong benefit during tax season, having access to seasoned tax professionals during the rest of the year is an extra bonus for help with IRS notices, amended returns, and audit preparation. Look for audit risk guarantees: Peace of Mind ® and Tax Identity Shield ® are the company’s services that deliver proactive guidance, document organization, and representation before the IRS.

Peace of Mind and Tax Identity Shield are the company’s services that deliver proactive guidance, document organization, and representation before the IRS. Need dedicated support services: H&R Block supports commercial enterprises with Schedule C filing, payroll processing, partnership and corporate tax support, and monthly bookkeeping.

H&R Block’s pricing

Use this chart to compare H&R Block’s four main online filing tiers. Each tier is further analyzed for popular forms and schedules needed for common tax situations.

Review which options align best with your tax situation before selecting your plan.

Free Deluxe Premium Self-Employed Per-return federal filing $0 $60 $100 $125 Per-state filing $0 $49 $49 $49 Tax Pro Review $55 $80 $100 $125 Tax pro assist included ✕ ✓ ✓ ✓ EITC Earned Income Tax Credit ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Retirement income ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ W-2 wages ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Live phone or chat support ✕ ✓ ✓ ✓ Schedule A itemized deductions ✕ ✓ ✓ ✓ Schedule D capital gains & losses ✕ ✕ ✓ ✓ Schedule E rental income ✕ ✕ ✓ ✓ Schedule C business income ✕ ✕ ✕ ✓

H&R Block’s key features

Intelligent tax software

A key feature of the platform is its real-time error checking. As you input information, the system actively scans for mistakes or inconsistencies, providing immediate feedback. This proactive approach reduces the likelihood of submitting an inaccurate return.

In addition, its context-sensitive assistance offers help and explanations precisely when and where it is needed. This keeps you from having to pause your tax prep to search through help sections.

You can even import information directly from previous year’s returns, significantly reducing the time and effort required to re-enter recurring data. Additionally, you can import details from employer statements, such as W-2 forms, further automating the process. This integration of data import capabilities not only saves time but also contributes to a more precise and reliable tax filing experience.

Live tax expert support

Clients can opt for on-demand chat help, virtual appointments, or a full Tax Pro Review before submitting their return. This flexible approach allows you to get quick answers, schedule expert guidance, or have a tax professional double-check every detail. By offering help at each stage, H&R Block makes it easier for you to handle new tax laws or uncertain credits with greater confidence and peace of mind.

In-person & virtual access

H&R Block’s nationwide network of 9,000 offices lets clients book face-to-face appointments or pivot to remote services as needed. With several locations in every state, in-person advice is always nearby. Clients can also drop off documents or switch to fully online tax prep at any time. The connection between physical and virtual options sets it apart from strictly online competitors.

Document storage and year-round advice

You receive secure, encrypted document upload and storage, meeting IRS and FTC compliance standards to protect tax data. Strong permission controls and multifactor authentication restrict access to sensitive files, aiding retention policies and audit trails.

Additionally, year-round access to CPAs and EAs makes it easy for you to respond to IRS and state correspondence and amended returns. These professionals can help proactively with tax planning and compliance guidance.

Audit and identity theft support

H&R Block’s Peace of Mind® service offers comprehensive audit protection. It provides clients with EA representation before tax authorities, proactive notice management, and reimbursement for additional taxes incurred from preparer error (up to $6,000). It incorporates a multistep process, including research, response drafting, and direct correspondence with the IRS or state agencies.

H&R Block also offers Tax Identity Shield®, an identity theft restoration service, which includes dedicated support for resolving fraudulent activity. Support offerings include hands-on help for documentation, affidavits, and coordination between credit bureaus and tax agencies.

H&R Block pros and cons

Pros Cons Multiple prep options (DIY, virtual, and in-person)

Access to credentialed tax experts and local offices

Quality audit support and identity theft protection

Useful document storage and tax planning resources Assisted filing and add-on services can get expensive

Features sometimes vary by location; not all specialty help is available everywhere

Premium plans needed for small businesses or complex returns

Alternatives to H&R Block

While I recommend H&R Block as a solid software choice, these alternatives may fit better in some scenarios:

TurboTax Jackson Hewitt FreeTaxUSA TaxAct Base pricing Free federal

$64 state $25 federal

State included Free federal

$14.99 state Free federal

$54 state Security and privacy SSL encryption

MFA

In-app alerts

Intuit account-level security

Regular vulnerability reviews Industry-standard encryption (SSL)

Clear privacy control choices

Verifiable handling and sharing policy for client data

Strong privacy docs and opt-out controls Secure HTTPS transmission

Account-verification features Standard SSL encryption

Secure document storage via integrations (e.g., TaxDome) Audit support Free Audit Support Center for info/help

Full Audit Defense add-on for $60+ Worry-Free Guarantee (paid), where Tax Pro fully handles audit, includes representation Optional audit defense for $19.99 covers full federal/state representation Audit alerts for error reduction

Full representation available as add-on (ProtectionPlus) Refund options Direct deposit

Debit card

Check (phasing out)

Refund anticipation loan (RAL), apply to next year Direct deposit

Check

Prepaid card

RAL, overpayment to next year Direct deposit (up to 3 accounts)

Prepaid debit card

I Bonds purchase

Overpayment to next year Direct deposit

Prepaid cards

I Bonds purchase

Overpayment to next year

TurboTax

Compared with H&R Block, TurboTax tends to have smoother import features and broader support for complex scenarios. TurboTax operates primarily through a web-based platform and mobile app.

It offers step-by-step guidance for a broad range of tax situations, including self-employed and rental property filers. You enter your information, answer questions, and the software populates forms automatically, with options for document uploads and e-filing. It also provides premium tiers for advanced support and live expert assistance, including a full-service option where a tax professional can handle your entire return.

Jackson Hewitt

Jackson Hewitt is a flat-fee option and is more optimal than H&R Block for filers with very simple needs seeking straightforward, low-cost online tax filing without extras. The interface is bare-bones, but with a low price point of $25, it may still be a preferred option.

Its online software guides you through returns with a simple “yes/no” question flow. It asks follow-up questions only when relevant tax events apply. Most forms are entered manually, although W-2s can be imported through ADP if supported.

FreeTax USA

FreeTaxUSA is more optimal than H&R Block if you’re an experienced filer who wants to minimize costs and is comfortable entering your own tax data without a premium user interface. It offers free federal tax filing for all tax situations, with a small fee for state returns.

Its software uses a Q&A approach to filling out returns but lacks integration and automation found in bigger competitors. Support is primarily via email unless upgraded, with paid options for live chat and audit defense; contextual help is available on every screen for guidance.

TaxAct

If you want price transparency, strong refund/accuracy guarantees, and a smoother experience, I recommend TaxAct over H&R Block. It provides standard step-by-step Q&A guidance for tax return prep and includes real-time refund tracking as data is entered, and you can request expert review for an additional fee.

Manual entry is needed for most forms except for a basic W-2. TaxAct has fewer upsells than TurboTax or H&R Block, which creates a smoother and more focused user experience.

My methodology

My evaluation draws on tests of H&R Block’s web and mobile platforms, review of support articles, and feedback from business and individual users. The assessment is primarily based on hands-on testing of both H&R Block’s web-based platform and mobile applications. Data was gathered from official pricing disclosures published by H&R Block.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Does H&R Block offer services for small business taxes?

Yes. H&R Block provides comprehensive tax services for small businesses, including Schedule C filings for sole proprietors, partnership returns, S-corp and C-corp filings, and dedicated business advisory through its Block Advisors division.

Can I use H&R Block if I worked in multiple states?

Yes. H&R Block’s tax software and in-person professionals are equipped to handle multistate filings, apportion wages, and comply with state-specific credits or deductions.

Does H&R Block save your previous tax returns?

Yes. Your previous tax returns are securely stored in your online account for multiple years, facilitating carryover of credits and losses. Returns filed in person are also stored electronically and can be retrieved through the client portal or by request at an office location.

What happens if H&R Block makes a mistake on my return?

If an error occurs due to H&R Block’s preparation, the company offers a reimbursement of penalties and interest up to a specified amount and may provide further assistance in correcting the mistake. Its Peace of Mind® Audit Support can also help resolve IRS notices and offer direct representation during audits.