Looking to boost your career in DevOps? Check out our list of the 6 best DevOps courses that can help you gain valuable skills and knowledge.

As more organizations adopt DevOps to streamline their software development and IT operations, the demand for DevOps professionals increases. If you want to begin or advance your DevOps career, this quick guide on the best DevOps courses can help you get the technical knowledge, recognition, job security and salary you desire.

Jump to:

1. DevOps on AWS Specialization

The DevOps on AWS Specialization course is geared toward anyone looking to launch their DevOps career. Once you complete the course, you will have mastered DevOps methodologies and Amazon Web Services and have the skills needed to deliver quick and reliable updates to customers.

Over 26,000 students have enrolled in this intermediate-level DevOps online course with a 4.7-star rating and 900-plus reviews. The self-paced course can be completed in one month at a 10-hour per-week pace, and it offers a shared certificate that can be added to your LinkedIn profile to attract potential employers. Since the DevOps online course teaches AWS fundamentals, there are no prerequisites.

The DevOps on AWS Specialization course enhances DevOps skills in continuous integration, continuous delivery, monitoring and logging and microservices. It consists of four courses: AWS Cloud Technical Essentials, DevOps on AWS: Code, Build, and Test, DevOps on AWS: Release and Deploy, and DevOps on AWS: Operate and Monitor. Topics covered include essential AWS products, source control, best CI practices, infrastructure as code, monitoring, continuous compliance and more.

2. DevOps, Cloud, and Agile Foundations Specialization

The DevOps, Cloud, and Agile Foundations Specialization is meant for those seeking the essential knowledge to eventually become DevOps practitioners. It can also help those looking to become more effective members of teams that rely on DevOps principles and practices. Technical (DevOps engineers, application developers, cloud specialists, software engineers, SREs, etc.) and less technical (product managers, project managers, executives, etc.) are invited to enroll.

Over 11,000 students have enrolled in this beginner-level DevOps online course. It has a 4.8-star rating with 700-plus reviews. You can take the course at your own pace and finish it within one month at 10 hours per week. The only prerequisite is basic computer literacy, and completing the course results in a shareable certificate for your LinkedIn profile.

The DevOps, Cloud, and Agile Foundations Specialization enhances skills in the DevOps, cloud, cloud-native, Scrum and Agile departments. It consists of three courses: Introduction to DevOps, Introduction to Cloud Computing and Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum. Topics covered include the DevOps culture and its benefits, the Agile philosophy and Scrum methodology, cloud computing fundamentals, and more. No coding is involved. Instead, students will be asked to examine a business case study and implement DevOps, provision a service on the cloud, develop an Agile plan and simulate a Scrum sprint.

3. Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization

The Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization offers foundational knowledge in programming fundamentals. It teaches software development and deployment using Python and is ideal for someone looking for a career in software engineering, data science or information technology.

Nearly 5,000 students are enrolled in this beginner-level DevOps online course. It has a 4.1-star rating with over 100 reviews and is self-paced. The average time to complete the course is one month if you can dedicate 10 hours per week to absorb the material and complete the required tasks. Once complete, you’ll get a shareable certificate for your LinkedIn profile. Since it begins with the basics, the DevOps course has no prerequisites other than familiarity with computers.

The Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization enhances skills in computer programming, Python programming, DevOps, scripting and build automation. It consists of four courses: Introduction to Python Scripting for DevOps, Python Scripting: Dates, Classes, and Collections, Python Scripting: Files, Inheritance, and Databases and DevOps and Build Automation with Python. Specific topics covered include procedural programming concepts, advanced string operations and dates, modeling classes, inheritance, external libraries, automation and more. Students will participate in browser-based labs that offer hands-on learning that can be applied in real-world situations.

4. Introduction to DevSecOps

The Introduction to DevSecOps course offers an overview of DevSecOps and teaches how to implement a DevSecOps transformation. It’s geared toward managers and developers of IT systems looking to bring new IT capabilities to the market quickly to gain a competitive advantage. The course is also meant for those looking to increase the security and dependability of IT services and eliminate the barriers between development, information security and operations teams.

Over 3,000 students are enrolled in this intermediate-level course, which takes approximately 21 hours to complete. The self-paced course comes with a shareable certificate for your LinkedIn profile and consists of 14 quizzes and three assessments. Before enrolling in the course, having some experience in managing IT teams or knowledge in an IT-related discipline, such as computer science, is recommended.

The Introduction to DevSecOps course can enhance your skills and knowledge in DevOps and DevSecOps. It comprises four modules and includes an introduction to DevSecOps and its principles, Waterfall and Agile methodologies, how to begin a DevSecOps transformation and more. The final module consists of a project where students must apply DevSecOps practices in developing a website.

5. DevOps Culture and Mindset

The DevOps Culture and Mindset course was created to offer a basic understanding of DevOps principles. Once complete, students from various industries and product lines can implement the course’s key ideas and tactics to accelerate the time-to-market and increase customer value.

Over 42,000 students are enrolled in this intermediate-level DevOps online course. Rated 4.7 stars with over 500 reviews, it has a flexible, self-paced schedule that can be completed in 14 hours and includes no quizzes and four assessments. Upon completion, students will receive a shareable certificate that can be posted on their LinkedIn profiles. No previous experience is necessary.

The DevOps Culture and Mindset course consists of four modules: Introducing DevOps Concepts, Working with DevOps Mindset, Keeping Work Organized With DevOps, and Using DevOps to Speed Up Time to Market. Topics covered include DevOps principles, iteration, risk and workload management, managing unplanned work, incident reviews, accelerated feedback loops, CI/CD pipelines, value stream maps, continuous flow and more.

6. Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD)

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) is a DevOps course that introduces the automated software development approach. It teaches the benefits and requirements of creating a CI/CD pipeline and some of the most popular tools.

Nearly 11,000 students have enrolled in this intermediate-level DevOps course that takes approximately 10 hours to complete at your own pace. It has a 4.8-star rating with over 100 reviews. Prerequisites include knowledge of DevOps principles, IT and cloud computing fundamentals, Python, containers, Kubernetes fundamentals, Linux commands and Git/GitHub. The DevOps online course includes five quizzes and four assessments and offers a shareable certificate for your LinkedIn profile once completed.

The Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) course consists of four modules: Introduction to CI/CD, Continuous Integration (CI), Continuous Delivery (CD) and Final Exam. Topics covered include CI/CD benefits and tools (Jenkins, CircleCI, Travis CI, GitHub Actions, Argo CD, Tekton, etc.), IaC, social coding, Git, the difference between continuous delivery and continuous deployment and more. The final exam reviews material explained in the course and takes 50 minutes to complete.

What to Look for in DevOps Courses

There are several things to look for when shopping for the best DevOps courses to advance your career. If certification and the recognition and potential promotions or salary increases that come with it are a must, look for a DevOps certification course that offers the desired credential. To get the most bang for your buck, choose a comprehensive DevOps course that covers a wide range of topics to expand your knowledge and skills, such as automation, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), version control, containerization, etc.

Hands-on experience is another thing to look for in DevOps courses, as you want something that offers hands-on exercises you can apply in real-world scenarios. Since DevOps is constantly evolving, make sure the course content is up to date. Read reviews from previous students to ensure the DevOps course offered what was expected and check the instructor’s expertise and the course provider’s reputation.

You may want a DevOps online course with self-paced scheduling and a doable duration if you have a busy schedule. Check for any prerequisites to ensure you have the necessary experience and knowledge before taking the DevOps course and make sure its cost fits your budget.

Lastly, see if the DevOps course offers career support or job placement assistance to help you transition from a student to a professional role once training is complete.

Final Thoughts on 6 DevOps Courses to Boost Your Career

This guide features some of the best DevOps courses to boost your career. Before choosing a DevOps course or any other type of learning to advance your education, either in person or online, make sure it fits your needs in terms of content covered, certification, cost, etc., and that you meet all of its prerequisites.

Looking for other DevOps courses to enhance our career? Check out our guide to the best certifications for DevOps Engineers.