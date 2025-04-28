In a shaky job market, internships may be the secret weapon, and some stand out above the rest. According to Glassdoor’s 2025 rankings of top internships, tech dominates the list, representing 13 of the 25 companies.

13 best tech companies for internships

NVIDIA

AMD

Uber

Microsoft

LinkedIn

Adobe

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise | HPE/li>

ServiceNow

Qualcomm

Bloomberg

SAS

PayPal

Apple

The top 5 best internships for 2025

These five internships earned top marks in 2025 for combining top-tier pay with glowing reviews from interns.

EY-Parthenon: $7,500

$7,500 Capital One: $8,833

$8,833 NVIDIA: $8,333

$8,333 AMD: $7,916

$7,916 Uber: $7,750

Some internships pay top dollar and include work on real projects

Many tech organizations pay around $8,000 monthly, Martin said. Even beyond the top five, companies like Genentech at No. 6 offer interns a median base salary of $7,500. At No. 8, Microsoft also has a median base monthly salary of $7,875.

He added that it isn’t just the pay that makes these internships so desirable.

“Interns love having opportunities to work on real projects, gain relevant skills with cutting-edge technologies, and work in supportive environments with access to mentors. Many also mentioned the benefit of having a big name on their resume in reviews.”

If you’re able to land one, it will serve you well, Martin noted: “Together, the relevance of the work, currency of the skills, access to mentors, and halo effect of big-tech names on your resume make these tech internships some of the most valuable stepping stones into a career.”

The most competitive internships

Even in a volatile industry, interns can still find valuable opportunities, but some are easier to land than others. The most challenging tech roles include data science internships, which were nearly seven times more competitive than the average. Several other software engineering and data titles were among the most competitive as well.

“It’s not just the top companies that are in high demand: nine of the 10 most competitive types of internships we saw were in tech occupations, including Data Science, DevOps, AI/Machine Learning, UX/Product Design, and Cybersecurity,” Chris Martin, lead researcher at Glassdoor, told TechRepublic.

No full-time job offer? Think about the internship’s overall benefits

According to Glassdoor’s 2025 list of top internships, 63% of more than 1,000 US professionals said their internship directly led to a full-time job, rising to 75% among professionals aged 21–25. And with some internships paying nearly $9,000 per month, the payoff is more than just experience.

In Glassdoor reviews, many interns expressed frustration about not receiving job offers after completing the internship. Martin said their review data showed comments like, “I didn’t get a return offer” or “no one in our cohort received one.”

“That doesn’t necessarily mean fewer return offers are being made overall, but it did surprise us,” he said. “We expected more celebration around receiving offers but instead saw consistent disappointment following otherwise positive internship experiences.”

However, he also noted that “this year’s graduating class is entering an extremely uncertain labor market. If the instability continues, companies may simply not be in a position to convert as many interns to full-time roles.”

Still, the report noted that even when an internship didn’t help them get a full-time job, 54% said it helped prepare them for their career.

“A return offer isn’t the only measure of a valuable internship,” Martin explained. “They give interns concrete experience they can speak to in interviews and can help them start a network of professionals in an industry that interests them.”