Looking to advance your career in DevSecOps? Check out our list of the 6 best DevSecOps courses. Find out which courses are worth considering and why.

As data breaches and cyberattacks increase, organizations seek professionals to close the gap between development, operations and security. As a DevSecOps professional, you can provide that in-demand service and know-how and enjoy superb job security, opportunities for advancement and a lucrative salary.

This guide will feature some of the best DevSecOps courses to kickstart or advance your career in this quickly growing field.

Introduction to DevSecOps The Introduction to DevSecOps course was created for IT system developers and managers, plus other professionals looking to push past the competition by quickly bringing new IT capabilities to market. By teaching DevSecOps fundamentals and the keys to implementing a transformation, the course also serves those looking to fuse the talents and efforts of development, security and operations teams to make their IT services more dependable and secure. The intermediate-level DevSecOps course has over 3,000 enrollees. It is self-paced, consists of three assessments and 14 quizzes, and takes around 21 hours to complete. Once finished, students will receive a shareable certificate for their LinkedIn profiles. Prerequisites include IT management experience or IT knowledge in computer science or a similar field. Introduction to DevSecOps can build and sharpen student skills in the DevOps and DevSecOps fields. Its four modules cover DevSecOps basics, like its principles and benefits, Agile and Waterfall methodologies, real-world DevSecOps applications across different industries, transformations, identifying a value stream, etc., with the final module consisting of a website development project. Intro to DevSecOps

Application Security and Monitoring Application Security and Monitoring is a DevSecOps course that helps students monitor system and application health and spot vulnerabilities. It has over 7,000 enrollees, a 4.9-star rating and takes approximately 14 hours to complete with a flexible, self-paced schedule. At the intermediate level, the DevSecOps course requires no prior knowledge of DevOps. It does, however, require programming experience with Python. Students who complete all course material, including 11 quizzes and eight assessments, will receive a shareable certificate for their LinkedIn profiles.

Top Python AI and Machine Learning Libraries

Top IDEs for Java Developers (2023)

The Application and Security Monitoring course enhances skills and knowledge in monitoring, logging, security, observability and the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP). It consists of the following seven modules: Introduction to Security for Application Development, Security Testing and Mitigation Strategies, OWASP Application Security Risks, Security Best Practices, Introduction to Monitoring for Applications, Monitoring Systems and Techniques and Logging and Final Assessment. Specific topics covered include DevSecOps practices for automating security integration across the software development lifecycle, Dynamic Analysis, Dynamic Testing, Static Application Security Testing, how to create a secure on-premise or cloud development environment, common application security risks, application performance monitoring (APM) tools, the Golden Signals of monitoring and more. Application Security

Cyber Threat Intelligence The Cyber Threat Intelligence course is meant for anyone looking to learn cybersecurity fundamentals. It is particularly beneficial to those looking to work as cybersecurity analysts and is part of the Cybersecurity Security Analyst Professional Certificate program. The beginner-level course requires no previous experience. It has nearly 50,000 enrollees, a 4.7-star rating, and almost 1,500 reviews. Self-paced, Cyber Threat Intelligence takes approximately 25 hours to complete and includes 14 quizzes and six assessments. Once complete, students will receive a shareable certificate for their LinkedIn profiles and the Cyber Threat Intelligence IBM digital badge. Students of the Cyber Threat Intelligence course will gain knowledge and skills in cybersecurity, security analysis, network defensive tactics, threat intelligence and application security. It consists of six modules: Threat Intelligence, Data Loss Prevention and Mobile Endpoint Protection, Scanning, Application Security and Testing, SIEM Platforms and Threat Hunting. Specific topics covered include examples of network defensive tactics, data loss prevention/endpoint protection tools and concepts, security vulnerability scanning tools and technologies, key threat intelligence concepts, recognizing common vulnerabilities and application security threats and more. Cyber Threat

DevSecOps - Kubernetes DevOps & Security with Hands-On Labs The DevSecOps – Kubernetes DevOps & Security with Hands-On Labs course is meant for individuals and teams looking to secure their DevOps pipelines. Typical enrollees include DevOps engineers, architects, product managers, programming language developers and Kubernetes admins/developers. The beginner-level DevSecOps course is a bestseller with over 3,000 students and a 4.5-star rating. It consists of six sections, 138 lectures and 19 hands-on lab environments that take 13 hours to complete. Students will receive a certificate upon completion. As for prerequisites, no prior knowledge is needed. However, having basic knowledge of DevOps, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, Linux VM, CLI and shell scripting can be helpful. Topics covered in DevSecOps – Kubernetes DevOps & Security with Hands-On Labs include the DevSecOps approach, testing (unit, mutation, integration, SAST, DAST, etc.), Kubernetes and Docker security concepts, integrating security in the DevOps pipeline, monitoring vulnerabilities, HashiCorp Vault and more. Kubernetes DevOps

DevSecOps using GitHub Actions: Secure CI/CD with GitHub Are you looking to land a job in the field of security? The DevSecOps using GitHub Actions: Secure CI/CD with GitHub course could help achieve that goal. It is designed for beginners, plus DevOps professionals, developers, security engineers, quality assurance engineers and InfoSec/AppSec professionals who want to enhance their skills and knowledge in the hot field of DevSecOps to land higher-paying positions. Specifically, it teaches you how to build secure CI/CD pipelines using GitHub Actions and how to integrate DAST, SAST and SCA security tools in pipelines. Over 5,000 students have enrolled in this DevSecOps course that has a 4.5-star rating with over 400 online reviews. It consists of eight sections and 46 lectures that take just over three hours to complete and offer a certificate upon completion. Most importantly, it offers hands-on experience implementing DevSecOps and using popular tools like GitHub Actions. There is no programming knowledge required. Anyone with basic computer knowledge is encouraged to enroll. Before enrolling, it is recommended that you create a GitHub account. The DevSecOps course’s eight sections include Introduction, Deep Dive into DevSecOps, Hands-On – Integrating Security in DevSecOps Pipeline, Creating DevSecOps End to End Pipeline for a Java Project, Creating End to End DevSecOps Pipeline for NodeJs Project, Build and Run DotNet/C# End to End DevSecOps Pipeline, Report Security Issues Found During SAST, SCA and DAST Scans in Jira. A bonus section on application security as a career includes a sample DevSecOps Engineer resume. Secure CI/CD

DevSecOps & DevOps with Jenkins, Kubernetes, Terraform & AWS The DevSecOps & DevOps with Jenkins, Kubernetes, Terraform & AWS course offers hands-on experience using the latest security tools and technologies and teaches how to implement security in the DevOps pipeline. It is meant for aspiring security professionals, beginners, developers, DevOps professionals, quality assurance engineers, InfoSec/AppSec professionals and security engineers looking to land lucrative and in-demand DevSecOps positions. The DevSecOps course consists of 12 sections, 45 lectures and hands-on assignments. It takes just over three hours to complete and offers a certificate of completion. Over 4,000 students have enrolled in the DevSecOps certification course, giving it a 4.6-star rating via 300-plus online reviews Some of the specific topics covered include DevSecOps and security basics, installing Terraform and AWS CLI on Windows, integrating SAST, DAST and SCA in DevSecOps pipelines, working with Jenkins, Kubernetes, Docker, reporting security issues with Jira and more. DevSecOps & DevOps

What to Look for in DevSecOps Courses

You should look for many things before investing your time and money in a DevSecOps course to kickstart or advance your career. A comprehensive curriculum that covers various essential DevSecOps topics — like vulnerability assessment, threat modeling, compliance standards, security automation, secure coding practices, etc. — is a must, as is a solid reputation and positive online reviews. The DevSecOps course should cover up-to-date content that applies to real-world situations, and the instructor should have extensive DevOps and cybersecurity experience.

DevSecOps courses with practical, hands-on labs and exercises are best for application in the workplace, as are those with regular feedback and assessments to gauge your understanding of taught concepts. Make sure the DevSecOps course meets your needs in terms of schedule and budget. While many are self-paced online courses that offer flexibility, some may require in-person attendance.

Check for prerequisites, too, to ensure your current knowledge, skills and experience are the right fit. If you want to pad your resume with DevSecOps certifications, make sure the courses you choose offer those important career-boosting credentials. And lastly, see if the DevSecOps course offers job placement assistance.

Final Thoughts on the Best DevSecOps Courses

The list above contains some of the best DevSecOps courses to advance your career. Before choosing one, make sure it meets your needs regarding scheduling, price, content and topics covered, DevSecOps certification, etc. Remember to check for any prerequisites as well.