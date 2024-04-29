Service professionals, contractors and handymen need top-notch accounting software to track finances behind the scenes. Yet, the vast selection of platforms and features complicates the buying process.

Luckily, there are six top choices particularly worth considering. Zoho Books is a great overall pick for its comprehensiveness. Meanwhile, Wave Accounting’s free offering is superb for saving money.

Let’s analyze all of the best accounting software for handyman businesses.

Top accounting software for handyman businesses comparison

Service professionals will find value in any of our top picks. However, specific features can vary in availability. Let’s compare each brand below.

Zoho Books: Best overall handyman accounting software Zoho Books stands out as an all-around excellent pick for handyman businesses. For starters, the title is free for its entry-level plan, so it’s risk-free to give it a test drive. But regardless of which subscription tier you choose, this contender is powerful. It’s comprehensive yet user-friendly: Zoho Books marries ease of use with robust features tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises. Any beginner or resource-strapped operation can quickly grasp the platform without much technical knowledge. Why we chose Zoho Books We celebrate the platform for its simple, beginner-friendly appeal and comprehensive abilities. Its colorful interface and native connection with other Zoho products and third-party apps make it a powerful yet easy-to-use solution for long-term value. For more information, read our Zoho Books review. Pricing Zoho offers six pricing tiers to choose from: Free : $0 for businesses with a yearly revenue of less than $50,000.

: $0 for businesses with a yearly revenue of less than $50,000. Standard : $20 per organization per month for up to three users.

: $20 per organization per month for up to three users. Professional : $50 per organization per month for up to five users.

: $50 per organization per month for up to five users. Premium : $70 per organization per month for up to 10 users.

: $70 per organization per month for up to 10 users. Elite : $150 per organization per month for up to 10 users.

: $150 per organization per month for up to 10 users. Ultimate: $275 per organization per month for up to 15 users. Features Automated bank feeds.

Customizable invoices.

Time tracking.

Detailed financial reports.

Inventory management. Pros and cons Pros Cons Comprehensive yet easy-to-use features. Excellent customer support. Integration with Zoho ecosystem. Few customization options for reports. Steep learning curve for advanced features. Visit Zoho Books

QuickBooks Online: Most comprehensive features QuickBooks Online is a powerful and widely recognized accounting solution. It comes from Intuit, the same parent company behind TurboTax and Credit Karma. If you dream of massive growth and powerful household name software, this platform is your perfect match. Some example perks include in-house payroll, international payment processing and artificial intelligence-powered analytics. Handyman-specific benefits are mileage and time tracking and 1099 form filing, among other helpful functions. Why we chose QuickBooks Online QuickBooks Online is ideal for its unmatched range of features. This array includes rich analytics that provide deeper-than-average insights. Bottom line, the platform’s ability to scale with a business as it grows makes it a wise investment for future-focused entities. For more information, read our QuickBooks Online review. Pricing Simple Start : $30 per month.

: $30 per month. Essentials : $60 per month.

: $60 per month. Plus : $90 per month.

: $90 per month. Advanced: $200 per month. You can choose to get three months of QuickBooks Online for 50% off or try out the software for a 30-day free trial, but you cannot have both. Features Customizable dashboards and reports.

Expense tracking.

Employee timesheets.

Advanced tax handling.

Integration with third-party apps. Pros and cons Pros Cons Powerful tools. Lots of scalable add-ons. Strong Intuit brand recognition. Can be expensive for smaller businesses. Complex and requires some learning. Visit QuickBooks Online

FreshBooks: Best billing and invoicing tool FreshBooks is a top pick for handyman businesses prioritizing billing and invoicing efficiency. It offers streamlined tools designed to make invoicing and payment processing as simple as possible. This straightforward approach helps save time and reduce errors. Why we chose FreshBooks FreshBooks makes sending invoices, collecting payments and managing client accounts exceptionally easy, which is critical for resource-strapped handyman businesses with a high volume of billing transactions. For more information, read our Freshbooks review. Pricing Lite : $19 per month.

: $19 per month. Plus : $33 per month.

: $33 per month. Premium : $60 per month.

: $60 per month. Select: Custom. Like QuickBooks, Freshbooks offers its plans for 50% off for three months in lieu of a 30-day free trial if you choose. But if you go for the free trial, you’ll miss out on the few months’ 50% off. Features Simplified invoice creation.

Automated payment reminders.

Multi-currency billing.

Expense tracking.

Time tracking capabilities. Pros and cons Pros Cons User-friendly interface. Excellent invoicing features. Superb customer service. Few third-party integrations. Limited scalability. Visit FreshBooks

Wave Accounting: Best free accounting option Wave Accounting offers free yet surprisingly comprehensive accounting software. This combination is ideal for small handyman businesses with tight budgets. Simply put, it provides essential features without the overhead of costly subscriptions. Plus, the title doesn’t require technical knowledge to get started. Anyone can quickly take advantage of the title hassle-free. Why we chose Wave Accounting Wave is the best free option due to its robust features for a zero-dollar price tag. Both beginners and advanced users can find immense value in its user-friendly interface. For more information, read our Wave Accounting review. Pricing Starter : $0.

: $0. Pro: $16 per month. Features Free invoice and accounting software.

Receipt scanning.

Credit card processing.

Payroll services (at additional cost). Pros and cons Pros Cons Zero cost for core services. Easy to use. In-house payroll is available. Limited customization for invoicing. Chat or email customer service only. Visit Wave Accounting

Housecall Pro: Best for employee scheduling Housecall Pro is beloved among handyman businesses thanks to its top-tier scheduling tools. Specifically, the platform caters to service contractors from start to finish. Customers can self-schedule appointments online. Then, administrators can dispatch and monitor jobs all in-house. There is no need for separate time-tracking software. This all-inclusive, industry-specific solution makes it perfect for handyman professionals. Why we chose Housecall Pro We hand-picked the platform for its unique industry-tailored features supporting both financial management and employee scheduling. Simply put, Housecall Pro expertly caters to service-oriented businesses that operate with field teams. Pricing Basic : $69 per month, billed monthly, or $49 per month, billed annually, for one user.

: $69 per month, billed monthly, or $49 per month, billed annually, for one user. Essentials : $169 per month, billed monthly, or $129 per month, billed annually, for up to five users.

: $169 per month, billed monthly, or $129 per month, billed annually, for up to five users. Max: Custom quote. Features Integrated scheduling and dispatching.

Real-time GPS tracking for all field employees.

Customer database management.

Invoicing and payment processing with fees as low as 2.99%.

Marketing tools. Pros and cons Pros Cons Industry-tailored. User-friendly. GPS tracking. Free 14-day trial. Above-average pricing. Limited non-service contractor appeal. Visit Housecall Pro

Xero: Most user-friendly app Xero is renowned for its clean, intuitive interface. This user-friendly pitch makes accounting tasks less daunting for those without a technical background. As a result, it’s particularly suited for handyman businesses looking for straightforward, easy-to-navigate software. Why we chose Xero Xero has clear pricing and automated receipt scanning, among other marquee perks. Bottom line, the title’s focus on keeping things simple makes it perfect for those needing a minimal yet reasonably powerful solution. For more information, check out our Xero review. Pricing Early : $15 per month.

: $15 per month. Growing : $42 per month.

: $42 per month. Established: $78 per month. Features Real-time financial reporting.

Easy bank reconciliation.

Unlimited invoices and bill payments (on higher tiers).

Payroll integration with Gusto. Pros and cons Pros Cons Extremely user-friendly. Simple pricing plans. Automated receipt and bill scanning included. Limited invoicing on entry-level plan. Only the Established plan supports international currencies. Visit Xero

How do I choose the best accounting software for my handyman business?

Selecting the right accounting software for your handyman business is crucial to streamlining your financial operations and focusing more on your core services. The best accounting software for you will depend on specific factors like the size of your operation, the complexity of your financial needs and the specific challenges you face in your daily operations.

When deciding on the right software, consider the following criteria.

Ease of use

Handyman professionals often prefer software that minimizes the learning curve and administrative overhead. For those who value straightforward, user-friendly interfaces, Xero stands out as an exemplary choice due to its intuitive design and easy navigation.

Comprehensive features

If your business requires a more robust feature set due to its size or the complexity of its financial transactions, QuickBooks Online offers a comprehensive suite that covers everything from payroll management to detailed financial forecasting.

Specific functionality

Depending on the particular needs of your handyman business, you might prioritize certain features over others. For instance, if invoicing and billing are frequent tasks, FreshBooks offers exceptional tools that streamline these processes, making them quick and efficient.

Cost-effectiveness

Budget constraints are often a decisive factor for many small businesses. Wave Accounting provides a compelling free option that tackles basic accounting needs. This zero-cost appeal is especially appealing if you’re looking to keep overhead costs low.

Scalability

As your operation grows, your accounting software must expand in tandem. Software like Zoho Books and QuickBooks Online are designed to scale, offering advanced features and integrations that can accommodate evolving business needs.

Integration capabilities

The ability to connect to other tools and services you use can significantly enhance the value of your accounting software. Look for platforms seamlessly linking to other business tools, whether for CRM, project management or inventory control.

Methodology

We carefully researched each brand’s features, user feedback and unique appeal to handyman businesses. We also studied the platforms’ customer service quality, scalability, ease of use, learning curve and automated features, among other elements.