Low-interest business loans help owners borrow affordably while maintaining cash flow. Whether you’re expanding operations, purchasing equipment, or refinancing existing debt, finding a lender with a competitive starting rate can make a big difference in total cost. The best low-interest business loans combine transparency, flexible terms, and quick access to funds.

Below are my top picks for 2025 — from fast online lenders to leading SBA providers with the most affordable long-term rates.

Quick comparison of the best low-interest business loans

Live Oak Bank: Best SBA lender for long-term financing Live Oak Bank is one of the nation’s leading SBA 7(a) lenders and a preferred partner within the SBA’s network. Its SBA-backed loans come with some of the lowest rates and longest repayment terms on the market, making them ideal for business owners seeking affordable, large-scale funding for real estate, expansion, or equipment purchases. I recommend Live Oak Bank for established companies that want stability and long-term growth. Because the bank participates in the SBA’s Preferred Lender Program, it can process and approve loans faster than most traditional banks. Borrowers also work with loan officers who specialize in their specific industries, providing personalized guidance throughout the application. How to qualify Credit score: 650+

650+ Time in business: 2 years

2 years Annual revenue: Varies Loan types & details Loan type Loan amount Est. starting interest rate Repayment terms SBA 7(a) loan Up to $5 million 6.5% and up Up to 25 years SBA 504 loan Up to $15 million Undisclosed 10 to 25 years SBA Express loan Up to $500,000 Undisclosed Up to 10 years Features Preferred SBA lender for faster approvals

Long repayment terms (up to 25 years)

Industry-specific loan officers

Competitive interest rates tied to Prime

Funding for real estate, equipment, or working capital Visit Live Oak Bank

Pros Cons ✅Expert SBA guidance for specialized industries ❌Lengthy approval and funding timeline ✅Lowest rates available through SBA programs ❌Requires detailed documentation ✅High maximum loan amounts ❌Collateral or personal guarantee often required

Lendio: Best for flexible qualification requirements As a broker, Lendio is a great choice if you’re looking to explore various loan options. With a network of over 75 partnering lenders, it offers multiple loan types you can apply for with a single application, saving both time and money. Whether you’re seeking a line of credit, working capital, or equipment financing, Lendio’s broker platform connects you with lenders that match your business profile. I recommend Lendio for its flexibility and accessibility. It works well for startups, borrowers with less-than-perfect credit, or companies seeking large loan amounts. Depending on the lender and loan product, you could receive approval and funding as fast as the same day. After submitting a quick online application, you’ll be paired with a dedicated funding specialist who helps review your offers and select the best fit for your needs. How to qualify Credit score: Varies by loan product

Varies by loan product Time in business: Varies by loan product

Varies by loan product Annual revenue: Varies by loan product Loan types & details Loan type Loan amount Est. starting interest rate Repayment terms Accounts receivable financing Up to $10 million 3% and up Up to 1 year Short-term loan Up to $5 million 8% and up 6 months to 7 years Equipment financing Up to $5 million 7.5% and up 1 to 10 years Line of credit Up to $250,000 8% to 60% 6 to 24 months Features Access to over 75 lenders with a single application

Quick application process (10–15 minutes)

Fast approval and funding (as soon as same day)

Dedicated funding specialists for support

Multiple financing products available Visit Lendio

Pros Cons ✅Variety of loan options through multiple lenders ❌Rates vary widely by lender and product ✅Dedicated funding specialists offered ❌Not a direct lender ✅Flexible qualification requirements ❌May include additional broker fees

Bank of America: Best for established businesses Bank of America offers competitive fixed and variable-rate loans for established businesses. Its Business Advantage Term Loan and Business Advantage Credit Line both provide low starting rates, predictable payments, and flexible terms that can fit a range of financing needs. I recommend Bank of America if you’re looking for a reliable, full-service lender with a long history of supporting businesses. It’s also an SBA Preferred Lender, which allows for faster approvals on government-backed loans. Borrowers can manage everything from loan payments to cash flow and merchant services directly within their BoA business accounts, making it a convenient one-stop solution. How to qualify Credit score: 700+

700+ Time in business: 6 months to 2 years

6 months to 2 years Annual revenue: Typically $100,000+ Loan types & details Loan type Loan amount Est. starting interest rate Repayment terms Business Advantage Term Loan $10,000 and up As low as 6.75% 12 to 60 months Business Advantage Credit Line Varies Varies Revolving SBA 7(a) and 504 loans Up to $5 million Varies Up to 25 years Features Low fixed or variable rates for qualified borrowers

SBA Preferred Lender for faster processing

Relationship discounts for Business Advantage customers

Access to additional tools, such as merchant services and payroll

Online and in-branch application support Visit Bank of America

Pros Cons ✅Variety of secured and unsecured loan options ❌Strict qualification requirements ✅SBA Preferred Lender with nationwide access ❌Slower funding compared to online lenders ✅Low starting rates for strong borrowers ❌Limited support for startups

SMB Compass: Best for tailored financing and personalized service SMB Compass specializes in customized financing for small and mid-sized businesses. With loan amounts ranging from $10,000 up to $5 million, it’s a strong option for companies seeking competitive rates and personalized guidance through the lending process. I recommend SMB Compass for established businesses that want flexible repayment options and hands-on support. Unlike some online lenders, SMB Compass assigns a dedicated lending advisor to review your business’s financials, discuss goals, and match you with the most cost-effective funding solution. It offers a range of low-interest products, including term loans, SBA loans, lines of credit, and equipment financing. Because SMB Compass evaluates each business individually, qualification requirements tend to be more flexible than those of traditional banks while still offering access to strong rates for creditworthy borrowers. How to qualify Credit score: Varies by loan product

Varies by loan product Time in business: Varies by loan product

Varies by loan product Annual revenue: Varies by loan product Loan types & details Loan type Loan amount Est. starting interest rate Repayment terms Term loan $25,000 to $5 million 6.99% and up 2 to 25 years SBA loan Up to $10 million 6.25% and up Up to 25 years Line of credit Up to $5 million 6.99% and up Revolving Equipment financing Up to $5 million 5.99% and up Up to 10 years Invoice financing Up to $10 million+ 12% and up 6 to 24 months Features Personalized funding guidance from experienced advisors

Competitive low starting interest rates

Flexible loan options for established businesses

High borrowing limits

Fast funding once approved Visit SMB Compass

Pros Cons ✅Dedicated lending advisors for each client ❌Minimum revenue requirements may exclude smaller businesses ✅Competitive rates for qualified borrowers ❌Not ideal for startups ✅Wide range of low-interest loan types ❌Limited options for poor credit

Bluevine: Best for low-cost working capital Bluevine is one of the most competitive options for low-rate business financing. Its revolving line of credit offers transparent pricing, predictable payments, and the flexibility to draw funds only when needed. With rates starting around 7.8%, Bluevine stands out for established businesses that want a straightforward, affordable source of working capital. You can also get a term loan through one of its partners, if you’re looking for other financing options. I recommend Bluevine for business owners who value speed and simplicity. The online application takes just minutes to complete, and qualified borrowers can get approved and funded as fast as the same day. Bluevine also integrates with its business checking account, which allows instant transfers and easier fund management. How to qualify Credit score: 625+

625+ Time in business: 12 months

12 months Annual revenue: $120,000 Loan types & details Loan type Loan amount Est. starting interest rate Repayment terms Line of credit Up to $250,000 7.8% and up 6 or 12 months Term loan Up to $500,000 8% and up 6 to 24 months Features Same-day funding available

Transparent fee structure

Weekly or monthly repayment options

Seamless integration with Bluevine Business Checking

No prepayment penalties Visit Bluevine

Pros Cons ✅Fast approval and funding ❌May charge higher rates for lower credit scores ✅Transparent and easy-to-use online portal ❌Requires strong revenue ✅Flexible draw and repayment structure ❌Shorter repayment terms

Accion Opportunity Fund: Best for underserved and newer small businesses Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF) is a nonprofit community lender focused on helping small business owners who might not qualify for traditional bank or SBA loans. It’s particularly well-known for serving women, minority, and immigrant entrepreneurs who need affordable financing to grow or stabilize their operations. I recommend AOF if you’re looking for fair, low-interest financing with flexible credit requirements and a supportive borrower experience. The organization offers term loans with fixed interest rates, transparent repayment schedules, and no prepayment penalties. Because it’s mission-driven rather than profit-driven, AOF focuses on long-term borrower success rather than just credit scores. Applicants also gain access to educational resources, business coaching, and ongoing support, which are benefits not commonly found with traditional lenders. How to qualify Credit score: Varies

Varies Time in business: 12 months

12 months Annual revenue: $50,000 Loan types & details Loan type Loan amount Est. starting interest rate Repayment terms Small business term loan Up to $350,000 8.49% 12 to 60 months Features Fixed-rate loans with predictable payments

Focus on women, minority, and immigrant-owned businesses

Free business coaching and resources

No prepayment penalties

Transparent eligibility and loan terms Visit Accion Opportunity Fund

Pros Cons ✅Designed for underserved and newer businesses ❌Smaller maximum loan amounts ✅Access to educational tools and business coaching ❌Longer approval process compared to online lenders ✅Flexible qualification requirements ❌Interest rates can be higher for riskier credit profiles

How you can qualify for low-interest business loans

Qualifying for a low-interest business loan depends on how well your business meets a lender’s credit and financial standards. The stronger your profile, the better your odds of securing the lowest rates available.

Here’s what most lenders consider:

Good to excellent credit: Borrowers with credit scores above 680 tend to receive the most competitive rates. However, some online lenders will work with scores as low as 550 if the rest of your financials are solid.

Borrowers with credit scores above 680 tend to receive the most competitive rates. However, some online lenders will work with scores as low as 550 if the rest of your financials are solid. Consistent revenue: Lenders want to see regular income that supports repayment. You’ll likely need to provide three to six months of bank statements or tax returns.

Lenders want to see regular income that supports repayment. You’ll likely need to provide three to six months of bank statements or tax returns. Time in business: Operating for at least 12 months can help you qualify for lower rates. Startups may still find funding through SBA microloans or alternative lenders.

Operating for at least 12 months can help you qualify for lower rates. Startups may still find funding through SBA microloans or alternative lenders. Low debt levels: Keeping your existing debt-to-income ratio reasonable shows lenders that you can handle new credit responsibly.

Keeping your existing debt-to-income ratio reasonable shows lenders that you can handle new credit responsibly. Complete documentation: Having financial statements, tax returns, and recent bank records ready can speed up the approval process.

Building relationships with banks, credit unions, or online lenders early can also help. A track record of responsible borrowing improves your chances of qualifying for better rates over time.

Check out our guide on how to get a business loan to learn more and for tips on preparing your application.

How to choose a low-interest business loan

Finding the right low-interest loan means comparing cost, flexibility, and speed of funding. Here’s how to evaluate your options:

Determine your financing goal: Determine what you need the loan for. A line of credit is ideal for short-term expenses, while a term loan is better for long-term projects or equipment purchases. Compare total borrowing cost: Look beyond the interest rate. Include APR, fees, and repayment structure when calculating your total cost. Check eligibility first: Review each lender’s requirements for credit score, time in business, and revenue before applying. Consider speed against cost: SBA and bank loans often have the lowest rates but take longer to fund. Online lenders charge slightly more but can deliver funds within days. Match repayment terms to your cash flow: Weekly, biweekly, or monthly schedules can affect how easily you manage payments. Choose what aligns with your revenue cycle. Choose transparent lenders: Work with providers that clearly outline costs and avoid vague rate ranges or hidden fees.

Read our guide on business loan requirements to help you navigate which of these options you might need to look more into.

Alternative low-cost funding options

If you cannot qualify for a traditional business loan or want to explore other affordable financing options, consider the following:

SBA Microloans: Small, government-backed loans up to $50,000 for startups or underserved businesses. Rates typically range from 8% to 13%.

Small, government-backed loans up to $50,000 for startups or underserved businesses. Rates typically range from 8% to 13%. Business credit cards: Some offer 0% introductory APRs for 6 to 12 months, giving you time to make purchases or cover cash flow gaps interest-free.

Some offer 0% introductory APRs for 6 to 12 months, giving you time to make purchases or cover cash flow gaps interest-free. Equipment financing: Uses the purchased asset as collateral, making approval easier and rates lower than unsecured loans.

Uses the purchased asset as collateral, making approval easier and rates lower than unsecured loans. Invoice factoring or financing: Converts outstanding invoices into immediate working capital without traditional debt.

Converts outstanding invoices into immediate working capital without traditional debt. Crowdfunding: Allows you to raise money from supporters and investors while keeping ownership of your business.

These alternatives can help you access capital while building credit and financial history to qualify for more competitive options later.

If you’re operating as a startup and looking for more options, consider our guide on the best startup loans

Methodology

To determine the best low-interest business loans for 2025, I analyzed lenders using the following criteria:

Advertised rates and transparency: Only lenders that clearly publish starting rates and fee structures, where applicable, were considered.

Only lenders that clearly publish starting rates and fee structures, where applicable, were considered. Variety of loan products: Lenders offering multiple financing options, such as term loans, lines of credit, and SBA loans, were prioritized.

Lenders offering multiple financing options, such as term loans, lines of credit, and SBA loans, were prioritized. Accessibility: Minimum credit score, revenue, and time-in-business requirements were reviewed to ensure a wide range of borrowers could qualify.

Minimum credit score, revenue, and time-in-business requirements were reviewed to ensure a wide range of borrowers could qualify. Funding speed: Fast approval processes and same-day or next-day funding options were weighed favorably.

Fast approval processes and same-day or next-day funding options were weighed favorably. Customer experience: Verified borrower feedback and responsiveness were factored into overall rankings.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is a good interest rate in 2025?

For most qualified borrowers, a good interest rate on a business loan in 2025 falls between 6% and 10% APR. SBA loans generally offer the lowest rates, often starting near the Prime Rate plus a small margin. Short-term or unsecured loans typically range higher, from 12% to 18%.

Can I get a loan with bad credit?

It is possible, but the terms will likely be less favorable. Improving your personal credit and maintaining positive cash flow can help you qualify for better rates.

How long does approval take?

Online lenders can approve and fund loans within 24 to 72 hours. Bank and SBA lenders generally take two to six weeks, depending on the documentation required and loan complexity.

Will I need collateral?

Not always. Many lenders offer unsecured loans that do not require business or personal assets as collateral. However, traditional banks and SBA lenders may require collateral or a personal guarantee for higher loan amounts.

Can you get a business loan with 0% down?

Yes, some SBA and working capital loans allow funding with no down payment. Equipment or real estate loans may require an equity contribution, but unsecured and short-term loans often do not.

Who qualifies for SBA loans?

To qualify for an SBA loan, your business must:

Operate as a for-profit business in the United States

Meet the SBA’s size standards for your industry

Demonstrate repayment ability through financial records

Have invested personal time or money in the business

Maintain a personal credit score of around 650 or higher

Preferred SBA lenders can approve loans more quickly through the SBA’s Preferred Lender Program.

Bottom line

Low-interest business loans provide affordable access to capital for companies that want to grow strategically. SBA options like Live Oak Bank deliver the lowest rates and longest repayment terms, while online lenders like Bluevine and Lendio provide faster approval and flexible funding.

Compare offers carefully, understand the full cost, and choose a loan that aligns with your financial goals and cash flow needs.