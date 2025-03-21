A business line of credit is a flexible financing option that allows entrepreneurs to access funds as needed, making it an essential tool for managing cash flow and covering unexpected expenses. With so many lenders offering different terms, rates, and borrowing limits, finding the right one can be challenging.

In 2025, the best business lines of credit loans provide competitive rates, fast approvals, and convenient access to capital. This guide highlights the top lenders to help you choose the best option for your business needs.

Here is a list of our best business line of credit options for 2025:

Best overall for business owners needing a revolving line of credit instead of a term payment structure: Bluevine

Best line of credit for businesses seeking flexible working capital: U.S. Bank

Best lending marketplace to have multiple loan offers to choose from: Lendio

Best alternative lending solution for small to medium-sized businesses: National Funding

Best for business owners with less-than-perfect credit: Clarify Capital

Best line of credit for businesses needing seasonal cash flow or immediate access to working capital: Truist

Best line of credit for small businesses and start-ups: Fundbox

Best for businesses seeking flexible repayment terms: Ondeck

Best for business owners looking to purchase inventory using a line of credit: Headway Capital

Best for businesses in service-based industries: Fora Financial

Best line for established businesses needing short-term financing: American Express

Best business line of credit lenders quick comparison

Product name Credit limit Repayment term Rate Funding speed Bluevine Business Line of Credit From $10,000 to $250,000 Revolving 7.8% and up As early as 24 hours U.S. Bank Business Cash Flow Manager Up to $250,000 Revolving Undisclosed Undisclosed Lendio Business Line of Credit From $1,000 to $500,000 From 6 - 18 months Rates range from 8% to 60% based on lender Funding is generally the same day as approval National Funding Working Capital Loan From $5,000 to $500,000 Revolving or 12 to 18 months based on lender Rates vary based on lender As early as 24 hours Clarify Capital Business Line of Credit Up to $5 million Up to 24 months As low as 5% 24-48 hours Truist Small Business Line of Credit Up to $100,000 12 to 36 months or 60 months with collateral Undisclosed Possible same day funding Fundbox Business Line of Credit Up to $250,000 12 to 24-week repayment options Varies based on lender Varies based on lender Ondeck Business Line of Credit From $6,000 to $100,000 12, 18, or 24 months Varies based on lender Same day available based on lender Headway Capital Business Line of Credit Unsecured up to $50,000 and secured up to $100,000 12 - 24 months Varies One business day of approval Fora Financial Business Line of Credit $5,000 to $100,000 12, 18, and 24 months Varies 24 to 48 hours American Express American Express® Business Line of Credit

$2,000 to $250,000 6, 12, 18, and 24 months 3% to 27% One to three business days

Bluevine: Best overall for business owners needing a revolving line of credit instead of a term payment structure The Bluevine Business Line of Credit is a flexible financing solution designed for small businesses looking for a revolving line of credit instead of a fixed-term loan. Credit lines range from $10,000 to $250,000, with competitive interest rates and fast approvals. Bluevine provides a convenient way to manage cash flow, cover unexpected expenses, or invest in growth opportunities. Why I chose it This line offers fast approvals and funding in as little as 24 hours, making it an excellent option for small businesses needing quick access to working capital. Additionally, Bluevine has lower credit score requirements than many lenders, making it a great choice for businesses that may not qualify for a bank loan but still need reliable financial support. How to qualify Applications must be submitted through the Bluevine website with the following qualifications: $10,000 in monthly revenue

625+ personal FICO credit score

In business for 12+ months

Corporation or LLC

No bankruptcies in the past year

In good standing with your Secretary of State

Business is operating in an eligible U.S. state

Business can not be located in Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, or U.S. territories

An active bank connection or statements from the last 3 months Lines of credit Loan amount: Up to $250,000

Up to $250,000 Interest rate: 7.8% and up

7.8% and up Term length: Revolving

Revolving Funding speed: As early as 24 hours Visit Bluevine

Features

Quick application and funding

No hidden fees

Loan decisions can be made in as little as five minutes

Competitive interest rates

Good option for short-term financing

Rates as low as 7.8%

Line helps build business credit

Personalized support

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Application does not impact personal credit score

Instant access to approved draws

Credit replenishes as payments are made Not available to businesses in some industries

Strict qualification requirements

Must be in business at least two years

Bluevine is an industry leader when it comes to business banking. That’s why it’s not only our top choice for a business line of credit but also our top choice for the best online business bank account

U.S. Bank: Best line of credit for businesses seeking flexible working capital The U.S. Bank Business Cash Flow Manager is a flexible line of credit designed to help businesses manage short-term expenses, seasonal cash flow fluctuations, and operational costs. It offers revolving credit with competitive interest rates, allowing businesses to borrow as needed and repay on a flexible schedule. This financing option is ideal for companies looking for accessible working capital to cover inventory, payroll, or unexpected expenses. Why I chose it I chose this line of credit because it offers a reliable and flexible financing solution from a well-established bank with competitive interest rates, strong customer support, and convenient digital banking tools. It provides a revolving line of credit that allows businesses to borrow and repay as needed, making it ideal for managing short-term cash flow challenges, seasonal expenses, or operational costs. How to qualify The application can be completed online by providing the following information: Name

Business address

Phone number

Tax ID/social security number and Employee Identification Number (EIN)

Gross annual sales

Personal guaranty Here is some additional information that may be requested if needed: Most recent tax returns

Financial statements

Legal documents such as articles of incorporation Lines of credit Loan amount: Up to $250,000

Up to $250,000 Interest rate: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Term length: Revolving

Revolving Funding speed: Undisclosed Visit U.S. Bank

Features

Funds can be advanced as needed

Interest paid only on advances

Credit lines from $10,000 to $250,000

Secured and unsecured options available

Access funds with your debit card, convenience checks, online banking, or at a branch

Lock in a fixed rate on existing balances

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Payments based on outstanding balance only

Flexible access to funds

Lines can be managed through online banking $150 annual fee for lines less than $50,000

Potential collateral requirement

Strong financials required

Lendio: Best lending marketplace to have multiple loan offers to choose from Lendio simplifies the business line of credit application by acting as a marketplace that connects businesses with over 75 different lenders, increasing the chances of approval. The process starts with a quick online application, where businesses provide basic financial details, and within hours, they receive multiple offers tailored to their needs. Once a lender is selected, funds can be accessed in as little as 24 hours, giving businesses a fast and flexible way to manage cash flow or cover unexpected expenses. Why I chose it Lendio is a great option for business owners who want to fill out one single application and have multiple loan options to choose from. Its platform allows you to compare rates and terms from various lenders side-by-side, helping you find the most competitive option for your specific business needs. Additionally, Lendio offers dedicated account managers who provide personalized guidance throughout the application process, making it easier to navigate the complexities of securing business financing. How to qualify The qualifications for the Lendio application are as follows: Applicants need a credit score of 600 or above to qualify

Business must have a proven track record of generating at least $50,000 in annual revenue

Business must be open at least six months Lines of credit Loan amount: From $1,000 to $500,000

From $1,000 to $500,000 Interest rate: Rates range from 8% to 60% based on lender

Rates range from 8% to 60% based on lender Term Length: From 6 – 18 months

From 6 – 18 months Funding Speed: Funding is generally the same day as approval Visit Lendio

Features

Revolving credit structure

Draw funds as needed

Only pay interest on funds drawn

Quick application process

Loans auto-replenish when payments are made

Options available for start-ups and established businesses

Make payments and manage accounts online

Same-day funding available with some lenders

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Access to multiple lenders with a single application

Side-by-side offer comparison

Fast approval and funding Interest rates tend to be higher than banks

As a marketplace, Lendio does not directly control loan terms

Additional fees may apply based on lender chosen

National Funding: Best alternative lending solution for small to medium-sized businesses National Funding’s Working Capital Loan serves as a flexible financing solution designed to help small businesses manage cash flow gaps and seize growth opportunities without the rigid requirements of traditional bank financing. This short-term funding option provides quick access to capital with approval processes that consider factors beyond just credit scores, making it accessible to businesses that might not qualify for conventional bank loans. National Funding’s streamlined application process and rapid funding capabilities mean business owners can typically receive the working capital they need within days rather than weeks, allowing them to address immediate operational needs or unexpected expenses with confidence. Why I chose it I chose the National Funding Working Capital Loan due to its flexible qualification criteria, making this option viable for businesses with less-than-perfect credit histories or limited time in operation. This solution is particularly valuable for seasonal businesses, companies facing unexpected expenses, or entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on time-sensitive opportunities where traditional financing options might move too slowly or have overly stringent requirements. How to qualify The following information is required to apply for a loan at National Funding: Name

Address

Date of birth

Social Security Number

Drivers license

Business information

750+ credit score preferred; however, fair to excellent credit may be accepted

Most recent tax returns

Business income statement

Business plan Lines of credit Loan amount: From $5,000 to $500,000

From $5,000 to $500,000 Interest rate: Rates may vary based on lender

Rates may vary based on lender Term Length: Revolving or 12 to 18 months, based on lender

Revolving or 12 to 18 months, based on lender Funding Speed: As early as 24 hours Visit National Funding

Features

Loan amounts from $5,000 to $500,000

Flexible credit requirements

Short-term financing options

Early payoff discounts

Dedicated funding specialist assigned to each business owner

Loan renewal possible with excellent payment history

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Fast funding and approval time

No collateral required for most loans

Simple application with minimal documents Shorter repayment terms, starting as early as four months

Daily or weekly payment schedules rather than monthly

Additional fees such as origination fees and processing fees apply

Clarify Capital: Best for business owners with less-than-perfect credit The Clarify Capital Business Line of Credit is a flexible financing option with a network of over 75 lenders. It’s designed to help small business owners with less than perfect credit manage cash flow, cover expenses, and invest in growth. With credit limits up to $5 million and a fast approval process, businesses can access funds quickly without the lengthy paperwork required by traditional banks. Offering competitive rates and repayment terms tailored to each borrower, Clarify Capital provides a convenient and accessible solution for business owners seeking reliable working capital. Why I chose it Clarify Capital’s business line of credit is a great option for business owners who need fast, flexible funding without the hassle of traditional bank loans. It caters to both small and growing businesses looking for on-demand access to working capital. The quick approval process, minimal paperwork, and personalized repayment terms make it an attractive choice for companies that need efficient and accessible financing to manage cash flow, cover unexpected expenses, or seize new opportunities. How to qualify Clarify Capital has a list of basic requirements, including: $10,000 in monthly revenue

550 credit score

At least 6 months in business

Have an active business bank account with 3-4 months of history

Valid driver’s license or passport

Federal tax ID or EIN

1-2 years business tax returns

1-2 years personal tax returns

Financial statements Lines of credit Loan amount: Up to $5 million

Up to $5 million Interest rate: As low as 5% APR

As low as 5% APR Term Length: Up to 24 months

Up to 24 months Funding Speed: 24-48 hours Visit Clarify Capital

Features

Varied repayment terms tailored to your needs

Quick application process

Interest only charged on funds drawn

No penalty for early payoff

Line of credit helps build credit

Loans available to borrowers with lower credit scores

No collateral required for most loans

Fast funding speed

Low starting interest rates

High credit limits available

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Competitive rates

Minimal documentation Short repayment terms

Origination fees may apply

Some lenders perform a hard credit check that may affect your credit score

Truist: Best line of credit for businesses needing seasonal cash flow or immediate access to working capital The Truist Small Business Line of Credit is a flexible financing solution designed to help businesses manage seasonal cash flow fluctuations and cover unexpected expenses. With immediate access to working capital, businesses can draw funds as needed to handle inventory purchases, payroll, or operational costs. This revolving credit line ensures that companies have the financial flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and maintain smooth operations year-round. Why I chose it I picked the Truist Small Business Line of Credit because it’s an excellent choice for business owners who need on-demand access to funds without the restrictions of a traditional loan. This credit line provides a reliable safety net for covering short-term expenses, making it ideal for businesses that experience seasonal revenue shifts or unpredictable cash flow. With the ability to borrow, repay, and reuse funds as needed, it offers the financial flexibility businesses need to stay agile and take advantage of new opportunities. Truist also made the number one spot in the best banks for nonprofit organizations due to its commitment to supporting communities around the U.S. How to qualify Truist has the following qualifiers for the Small Business Line of Credit: Unsecured loan amount not to exceed two months gross revenue or one month’s revenue for nonprofits

Businesses open less than two years may apply for loans up to $25,000, not to exceed one month’s gross revenue

Loans over $50,000 will need to verify business assets

Business and personal information will also be required, such as name, tax ID, and address Lines of credit Loan amount: Up to $100,000

Up to $100,000 Interest rate: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Term Length: 12 to 36 months or 60 months with collateral

12 to 36 months or 60 months with collateral Funding Speed: Possible same-day funding

Features

Revolving credit structure through the 12 to 60-month term of the loan

Loans based directly on revenue totals

Local branch access for cash withdrawals

Dedicated loan team support

No minimum time in business required

Provides cash for seasonal expenses or inventory expansion

Interest calculated on outstanding balance only

Flexible access to funds through online portal

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Quick access to funds

Collateral not required for most loans

Interest discounts may apply Origination fees may apply

Shorter loan terms than some competitors

Smaller loan amounts for new businesses

Fundbox: Best line of credit for small businesses and start-ups The Fundbox Small Business Line of Credit is a fast and flexible financing solution designed to help start-ups and small businesses manage cash flow gaps and cover short-term expenses. With an easy online application, quick approvals, and funding in as little as one business day, it’s an ideal option for businesses needing immediate working capital. Whether you’re handling payroll, purchasing inventory, or covering unexpected costs, Fundbox provides revolving access to funds without the long wait times of traditional lenders. Why I chose it I like the Fundbox Line of Credit because it provides business owners with rapid, simplified access to funds, unlike traditional banks’ extended approval procedures. It also has adaptable repayment schedules and zero early payment fees. Companies can control their cash flow according to their needs while minimizing borrowing expenses. How to qualify Approval for a Fundbox line of credit is based on the following criteria: Business must be based in the U.S.

Minimum annual income must be $30,000+

Business must be open for a minimum of three to six months

Personal FICO score must be at least 600

Business must have an active business checking account

Personal information collected, such as name, address, and social security number

Business information and financials may be requested Lines of credit Loan amount: Up to $250,000

Up to $250,000 Interest rate: Varies based on lender

Varies based on lender Term Length: 12 to 24-week repayment options

12 to 24-week repayment options Funding Speed: Varies based on lender Visit Fundbox

Features

No collateral requirements

Flexible credit limits

Automated bank connections

Weekly repayment options

Dedicated customer support

Easy withdrawal process

Helps fill cash flow gaps

Compatible with start-up businesses

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Quick application process

No prepayment penalties

Minimal paperwork No long-term repayment options

Personal guarantee often required

Additional fees may apply based on lender requirements

Ondeck: Best for businesses seeking flexible repayment terms The OnDeck Business Line of Credit offers entrepreneurs access to working capital with a straightforward approval process and revolving repayment structure. Businesses can draw funds as needed to manage cash flow fluctuations or address unexpected expenses without reapplying. With competitive rates and transparent terms, OnDeck provides a reliable financing solution that adapts to your business’s evolving needs while building a foundation for long-term financial stability. Why I chose it I recommend the OnDeck Business Line of Credit for its rapid funding capabilities, often delivering approved funds within 24 hours when urgent capital is needed. Their customer-centric approach includes dedicated account managers who provide personalized guidance throughout the financing relationship, ensuring you’re never navigating financial decisions alone. Additionally, OnDeck’s straightforward application process requires minimal documentation and leverages alternative data sources for evaluation, making it accessible to entrepreneurs with less-than-perfect credit histories or limited time in business. How to qualify The four main qualifiers for the line of credit include: Minimum of one year in business

625 personal FICO score

$100,000 in annual business revenue

Must have an active business checking account Lines of credit Loan amount: From $6,000 to $100,000

From $6,000 to $100,000 Interest rate: Varies based on lender

Varies based on lender Term Length: 12,18, or 24 months

12,18, or 24 months Funding Speed: Same day available based on lender Visit Ondeck

Features

Interest charged only on borrowed funds

Loan auto-replenishes with payments

Streamlined application process

No annual fees or draw fees

No prepayment penalties

Lines can be increased with lender approval

Less than perfect credit scores considered

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Loans are reported to credit bureau to help build credit history

Instant funding is available for draws depositing funds within seconds to your account

No hard credit pulls at the time of application Shorter loan terms that some lenders

Repayment schedule may be set to daily or weekly

Headway Capital: Best for business owners looking to purchase inventory using a line of credit The Headway Capital Business Line of Credit provides small business owners with a flexible funding solution designed to address their unique financial challenges and opportunities, such as inventory purchases. With transparent terms and a simple online application process, entrepreneurs can quickly access revolving capital amounts that adapt to their changing needs. Why I chose it Headway Capital stands out to me by offering customizable withdrawal options, manageable repayment schedules, and ongoing availability of funds. This makes it an ideal financial tool for businesses seeking stability during seasonal fluctuations, inventory stocking, or pursuing strategic growth initiatives. How to qualify Qualifying for a line of credit requires the following information: Specific purpose of loan

Time in business

Three months’ business bank statements

A minimum of at least $50,000 in annual revenue

Business address and legal information Lines of credit Loan amount: Unsecured up to $50,000 and secured up to $100,000

Unsecured up to $50,000 and secured up to $100,000 Interest rate: Varies

Varies Term Length: 12 to 24 months

12 to 24 months Funding Speed: One business day of approval Visit Headway Capital

Features

Flexible credit line

No penalty for early payoff

Secured and unsecured options

Fast funding

Flexible qualification requirements

Transparent loan terms

Quick application process

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No hidden fees

Clear payment terms

Interest does not compound Payment frequency may be weekly or monthly

Draw fees may apply

Not available in all states Business must be located in one of the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Washington D.C.

Fora Financial: Best line of credit for businesses in service-based industries The Fora Financial Business Line of Credit empowers entrepreneurs with a reliable source of working capital that can be accessed repeatedly as needed without reapplying, making it particularly valuable for service-based businesses with fluctuating project timelines and invoice cycles. This flexible financing solution features a streamlined approval process and customizable credit limits that can grow alongside your business, providing the ability to respond quickly to opportunities or challenges common in service industries like consulting, marketing, or professional services. Why I chose it The Fora Financial credit line is a good fit for service-based businesses that want to hire skilled workers, launch a marketing campaign to get new customers, expand their business location, or purchase new equipment. This also works well for small businesses and start-ups meeting the lending requirements. This line provides expendable income with fast availability to growing businesses. How to qualify Qualifying for a line of credit requires: A minimum of 6 months in business

Annual revenue of $240,000 and up

An active business checking account

Borrower must be a U.S. citizen

Minimum FICO score of 570

No open bankruptcies Lines of credit Loan amount: $5,000 to $100,000

$5,000 to $100,000 Interest rate: Varies

Varies Term Length: 12, 18, and 24 months

12, 18, and 24 months Funding Speed: 24 to 48 hours Visit Fora Financial

Features

Simple application process

Low credit score requirement

Line auto-replenishes with payments

Less documentation than a regular business loan

Flexible credit terms

Quick access to draws

Secured and unsecured options

Interest only charged on funds in use

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Soft pull credit application

Quick access to funds

No prepayment penalties Smaller loan amount than a term loan

Origination fees may apply

Short repayment terms

American Express: Best line for established businesses needing short-term financing The American Express Business Line of Credit is a great option for business owners who need short-term financing to manage cash flow, cover expenses, or seize growth opportunities. With fixed monthly payments and flexible repayment terms of 6, 12, 18, or 24 months, it offers predictable costs and straightforward borrowing. Plus, its fast online application and quick access to funds make it a convenient choice for businesses needing immediate working capital. Why I chose it I recommend the American Express Business Line of Credit because it provides fast, flexible, and transparent short-term financing for business owners who need quick access to funds. With this line of credit, businesses can better manage their budgets without unexpected costs. Additionally, its streamlined application process and rapid funding make it an excellent choice for businesses that need immediate financial support without the hassle of traditional bank loans. How to qualify American Express requires the following information to apply: Business tax ID/EIN

Personal social security number

Business industry type

Annual gross revenue

Must be 18 years of age or older

Business established at least one year

Have a FICO score of 660

Monthly revenue must be $3,000 or above Lines of credit Loan amount: $2,000 to $250,000

$2,000 to $250,000 Interest rate: 3% to 27%

3% to 27% Term Length: 6, 12, 18, and 24 month terms

6, 12, 18, and 24 month terms Funding Speed: One to three business days Visit American Express

Features

Flexible credit limit

Transparent pricing

No application fee

Automatic payments available

Instant deposits when using American Express Business checking

Linking available with an external bank

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Current American Express card members may already be preapproved with good payment history

Quick application process

No prepayment penalties Draw fees may apply

Full credit report pulled, which may affect credit score

Not suitable for businesses under one year old

How I chose the best business line of credit lenders

When selecting the best business line of credit loans, I considered key factors that matter most to business owners, including interest rates, repayment terms, funding speed, flexibility, and overall cost.

I prioritized lenders that offer transparent pricing, fast access to funds, and minimal fees, ensuring businesses can secure financing without unnecessary hurdles. By focusing on these essential criteria, this list helps business owners find a reliable line of credit that supports their growth and financial stability.

Business lines of credit loans also help businesses take advantage of time-sensitive opportunities, such as investing in real estate. Finding the best bank that supports real estate investments is key to capitalizing on an investment opportunity.

My methodology for evaluating

I evaluated the best business lines of credit lenders to help business owners identify flexible, cost-effective, and accessible financing options that support cash flow management, operational expenses, and growth opportunities.

My evaluation process focused on several critical factors:

Interest Rates & Fees: To determine affordability and long-term cost-effectiveness.

To determine affordability and long-term cost-effectiveness. Repayment Terms & Flexibility: To assess how well businesses can manage payments without financial strain.

To assess how well businesses can manage payments without financial strain. Application & Funding Speed: To highlight lenders offering quick approvals and fast access to capital.

To highlight lenders offering quick approvals and fast access to capital. Credit & Revenue Requirements: To identify options accessible to a range of business owners, including those with lower credit scores.

By considering these factors, my goal was to provide a well-rounded list of the best business lines of credit that cater to various business needs, from startups to established companies looking for financial flexibility.

Having an existing relationship with a bank is a good starting point when considering options for a business line of credit. Choosing the right bank is key to a smooth loan process and financial stability.

Alternatives to a Business Line of Credit

If a business line of credit isn’t the right fit, several alternative financing options may better suit your business’s needs:

1. Term Loans

Lump-sum financing with fixed repayment terms.

Ideal for large, one-time investments like equipment or expansion.

2. Business Credit Cards

Revolving credit with rewards and cashback options.

Best for managing everyday expenses and earning perks.

3. Invoice Financing

Borrow against unpaid invoices to improve cash flow.

Useful for businesses with long payment cycles.

4. Merchant Cash Advances (MCA)

A lump sum repaid through a percentage of daily sales.

Suitable for businesses with fluctuating revenue but can be expensive.

5. SBA Loans

Government-backed loans with low rates and long repayment terms.

Best for businesses that qualify and can wait through the lengthy approval process.

6. Equipment Financing

Funds specifically for purchasing business equipment.

The equipment itself serves as collateral, reducing risk.

7. Revenue-Based Financing

Repayments are tied to a percentage of monthly revenue.

Good for businesses with seasonal cash flow.

8. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending

Borrow directly from investors through online platforms.

Can offer more flexible terms than traditional banks.

Credit unions often provide good alternatives for lending and banking options. They also provide a great selection of business accounts to help fill your business needs.

Pros and Cons of a Business Line of Credit

Pros Cons Flexible access to funds

Revolving Credit

Faster Funding.

Only pay for funds in use

Easier cash flow management

Secured and unsecured options

Helps build business credit

Fills the gap of short cash months Higher interest rates than term loans

Possible draw fees

Credit and revenue requirements

Potential to overspend available cash

Shorter repayment terms

Collateral often required

Harder to qualify for start-ups

Limits on how funds can be used

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is a business line of credit?

A business line of credit is a flexible financing option that allows businesses to borrow up to a set limit and withdraw funds as needed, paying interest only on the amount used. Unlike a traditional loan, which provides a lump sum upfront, a line of credit gives businesses ongoing access to capital for short-term expenses, cash flow management, or unexpected costs.

Businesses can repay and reuse the funds, making it a convenient solution for maintaining financial stability. This type of financing is ideal for companies that need quick and flexible access to working capital without committing to a fixed loan structure.

What credit score is needed for a business line of credit?

The credit score needed for a business line of credit varies by lender, but most require a minimum score of 550 to 680 for approval. Higher credit scores (700+) typically qualify for better interest rates and terms, while lower scores may require additional documentation or collateral.

What is the easiest small business loan to get?

The easiest small business loans to obtain are typically SBA Microloans and products from online alternative lenders like Bluevine, both of which have more flexible requirements than traditional bank loans.

Do you need a down payment for a business line of credit?

Business lines of credit typically don’t require a down payment, although some lenders may require collateral or a personal guarantee, depending on your creditworthiness and the size of the credit line.