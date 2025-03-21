A business line of credit is a flexible financing option that allows entrepreneurs to access funds as needed, making it an essential tool for managing cash flow and covering unexpected expenses. With so many lenders offering different terms, rates, and borrowing limits, finding the right one can be challenging.
In 2025, the best business lines of credit loans provide competitive rates, fast approvals, and convenient access to capital. This guide highlights the top lenders to help you choose the best option for your business needs.
Here is a list of our best business line of credit options for 2025:
- Best overall for business owners needing a revolving line of credit instead of a term payment structure: Bluevine
- Best line of credit for businesses seeking flexible working capital: U.S. Bank
- Best lending marketplace to have multiple loan offers to choose from: Lendio
- Best alternative lending solution for small to medium-sized businesses: National Funding
- Best for business owners with less-than-perfect credit: Clarify Capital
- Best line of credit for businesses needing seasonal cash flow or immediate access to working capital: Truist
- Best line of credit for small businesses and start-ups: Fundbox
- Best for businesses seeking flexible repayment terms: Ondeck
- Best for business owners looking to purchase inventory using a line of credit: Headway Capital
- Best line of credit for businesses in service-based industries: Fora Financial
- Best line for established businesses needing short-term financing: American Express
Best business line of credit lenders quick comparison
|Product name
|Credit limit
|Repayment term
|Rate
|Funding speed
|Bluevine
|Business Line of Credit
|From $10,000 to $250,000
|Revolving
|7.8% and up
|As early as 24 hours
|U.S. Bank
|Business Cash Flow Manager
|Up to $250,000
|Revolving
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Lendio
|Business Line of Credit
|From $1,000 to $500,000
|From 6 - 18 months
|Rates range from 8% to 60% based on lender
|Funding is generally the same day as approval
|National Funding
|Working Capital Loan
|From $5,000 to $500,000
|Revolving or 12 to 18 months based on lender
|Rates vary based on lender
|As early as 24 hours
|Clarify Capital
|Business Line of Credit
|Up to $5 million
|Up to 24 months
|As low as 5%
|24-48 hours
|Truist
|Small Business Line of Credit
|Up to $100,000
|12 to 36 months or 60 months with collateral
|Undisclosed
|Possible same day funding
|Fundbox
|Business Line of Credit
|Up to $250,000
|12 to 24-week repayment options
|Varies based on lender
|Varies based on lender
|Ondeck
|Business Line of Credit
|From $6,000 to $100,000
|12, 18, or 24 months
|Varies based on lender
|Same day available based on lender
|Headway Capital
|Business Line of Credit
|Unsecured up to $50,000 and secured up to $100,000
|12 - 24 months
|Varies
|One business day of approval
|Fora Financial
|Business Line of Credit
|$5,000 to $100,000
|12, 18, and 24 months
|Varies
|24 to 48 hours
|American Express
|American Express® Business Line of Credit
|$2,000 to $250,000
|6, 12, 18, and 24 months
|3% to 27%
|One to three business days
Bluevine: Best overall for business owners needing a revolving line of credit instead of a term payment structure
The Bluevine Business Line of Credit is a flexible financing solution designed for small businesses looking for a revolving line of credit instead of a fixed-term loan. Credit lines range from $10,000 to $250,000, with competitive interest rates and fast approvals. Bluevine provides a convenient way to manage cash flow, cover unexpected expenses, or invest in growth opportunities.
Why I chose it
This line offers fast approvals and funding in as little as 24 hours, making it an excellent option for small businesses needing quick access to working capital. Additionally, Bluevine has lower credit score requirements than many lenders, making it a great choice for businesses that may not qualify for a bank loan but still need reliable financial support.
How to qualify
Applications must be submitted through the Bluevine website with the following qualifications:
- $10,000 in monthly revenue
- 625+ personal FICO credit score
- In business for 12+ months
- Corporation or LLC
- No bankruptcies in the past year
- In good standing with your Secretary of State
- Business is operating in an eligible U.S. state
- Business can not be located in Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, or U.S. territories
- An active bank connection or statements from the last 3 months
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: Up to $250,000
- Interest rate: 7.8% and up
- Term length: Revolving
- Funding speed: As early as 24 hours
Features
- Quick application and funding
- No hidden fees
- Loan decisions can be made in as little as five minutes
- Competitive interest rates
- Good option for short-term financing
- Rates as low as 7.8%
- Line helps build business credit
- Personalized support
Pros and cons
Pros Cons
U.S. Bank: Best line of credit for businesses seeking flexible working capital
The U.S. Bank Business Cash Flow Manager is a flexible line of credit designed to help businesses manage short-term expenses, seasonal cash flow fluctuations, and operational costs. It offers revolving credit with competitive interest rates, allowing businesses to borrow as needed and repay on a flexible schedule. This financing option is ideal for companies looking for accessible working capital to cover inventory, payroll, or unexpected expenses.
Why I chose it
I chose this line of credit because it offers a reliable and flexible financing solution from a well-established bank with competitive interest rates, strong customer support, and convenient digital banking tools. It provides a revolving line of credit that allows businesses to borrow and repay as needed, making it ideal for managing short-term cash flow challenges, seasonal expenses, or operational costs.
How to qualify
The application can be completed online by providing the following information:
- Name
- Business address
- Phone number
- Tax ID/social security number and Employee Identification Number (EIN)
- Gross annual sales
- Personal guaranty
Here is some additional information that may be requested if needed:
- Most recent tax returns
- Financial statements
- Legal documents such as articles of incorporation
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: Up to $250,000
- Interest rate: Undisclosed
- Term length: Revolving
- Funding speed: Undisclosed
Features
- Funds can be advanced as needed
- Interest paid only on advances
- Credit lines from $10,000 to $250,000
- Secured and unsecured options available
- Access funds with your debit card, convenience checks, online banking, or at a branch
- Lock in a fixed rate on existing balances
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Lendio: Best lending marketplace to have multiple loan offers to choose from
Lendio simplifies the business line of credit application by acting as a marketplace that connects businesses with over 75 different lenders, increasing the chances of approval. The process starts with a quick online application, where businesses provide basic financial details, and within hours, they receive multiple offers tailored to their needs.
Once a lender is selected, funds can be accessed in as little as 24 hours, giving businesses a fast and flexible way to manage cash flow or cover unexpected expenses.
Why I chose it
Lendio is a great option for business owners who want to fill out one single application and have multiple loan options to choose from. Its platform allows you to compare rates and terms from various lenders side-by-side, helping you find the most competitive option for your specific business needs.
Additionally, Lendio offers dedicated account managers who provide personalized guidance throughout the application process, making it easier to navigate the complexities of securing business financing.
How to qualify
The qualifications for the Lendio application are as follows:
- Applicants need a credit score of 600 or above to qualify
- Business must have a proven track record of generating at least $50,000 in annual revenue
- Business must be open at least six months
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: From $1,000 to $500,000
- Interest rate: Rates range from 8% to 60% based on lender
- Term Length: From 6 – 18 months
- Funding Speed: Funding is generally the same day as approval
Features
- Revolving credit structure
- Draw funds as needed
- Only pay interest on funds drawn
- Quick application process
- Loans auto-replenish when payments are made
- Options available for start-ups and established businesses
- Make payments and manage accounts online
- Same-day funding available with some lenders
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
National Funding: Best alternative lending solution for small to medium-sized businesses
National Funding’s Working Capital Loan serves as a flexible financing solution designed to help small businesses manage cash flow gaps and seize growth opportunities without the rigid requirements of traditional bank financing. This short-term funding option provides quick access to capital with approval processes that consider factors beyond just credit scores, making it accessible to businesses that might not qualify for conventional bank loans.
National Funding’s streamlined application process and rapid funding capabilities mean business owners can typically receive the working capital they need within days rather than weeks, allowing them to address immediate operational needs or unexpected expenses with confidence.
Why I chose it
I chose the National Funding Working Capital Loan due to its flexible qualification criteria, making this option viable for businesses with less-than-perfect credit histories or limited time in operation. This solution is particularly valuable for seasonal businesses, companies facing unexpected expenses, or entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on time-sensitive opportunities where traditional financing options might move too slowly or have overly stringent requirements.
How to qualify
The following information is required to apply for a loan at National Funding:
- Name
- Address
- Date of birth
- Social Security Number
- Drivers license
- Business information
- 750+ credit score preferred; however, fair to excellent credit may be accepted
- Most recent tax returns
- Business income statement
- Business plan
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: From $5,000 to $500,000
- Interest rate: Rates may vary based on lender
- Term Length: Revolving or 12 to 18 months, based on lender
- Funding Speed: As early as 24 hours
Features
- Loan amounts from $5,000 to $500,000
- Flexible credit requirements
- Short-term financing options
- Early payoff discounts
- Dedicated funding specialist assigned to each business owner
- Loan renewal possible with excellent payment history
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Clarify Capital: Best for business owners with less-than-perfect credit
The Clarify Capital Business Line of Credit is a flexible financing option with a network of over 75 lenders. It’s designed to help small business owners with less than perfect credit manage cash flow, cover expenses, and invest in growth. With credit limits up to $5 million and a fast approval process, businesses can access funds quickly without the lengthy paperwork required by traditional banks. Offering competitive rates and repayment terms tailored to each borrower, Clarify Capital provides a convenient and accessible solution for business owners seeking reliable working capital.
Why I chose it
Clarify Capital’s business line of credit is a great option for business owners who need fast, flexible funding without the hassle of traditional bank loans. It caters to both small and growing businesses looking for on-demand access to working capital. The quick approval process, minimal paperwork, and personalized repayment terms make it an attractive choice for companies that need efficient and accessible financing to manage cash flow, cover unexpected expenses, or seize new opportunities.
How to qualify
Clarify Capital has a list of basic requirements, including:
- $10,000 in monthly revenue
- 550 credit score
- At least 6 months in business
- Have an active business bank account with 3-4 months of history
- Valid driver’s license or passport
- Federal tax ID or EIN
- 1-2 years business tax returns
- 1-2 years personal tax returns
- Financial statements
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: Up to $5 million
- Interest rate: As low as 5% APR
- Term Length: Up to 24 months
- Funding Speed: 24-48 hours
Features
- Varied repayment terms tailored to your needs
- Quick application process
- Interest only charged on funds drawn
- No penalty for early payoff
- Line of credit helps build credit
- Loans available to borrowers with lower credit scores
- No collateral required for most loans
- Fast funding speed
- Low starting interest rates
- High credit limits available
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Truist: Best line of credit for businesses needing seasonal cash flow or immediate access to working capital
The Truist Small Business Line of Credit is a flexible financing solution designed to help businesses manage seasonal cash flow fluctuations and cover unexpected expenses. With immediate access to working capital, businesses can draw funds as needed to handle inventory purchases, payroll, or operational costs. This revolving credit line ensures that companies have the financial flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and maintain smooth operations year-round.
Why I chose it
I picked the Truist Small Business Line of Credit because it’s an excellent choice for business owners who need on-demand access to funds without the restrictions of a traditional loan. This credit line provides a reliable safety net for covering short-term expenses, making it ideal for businesses that experience seasonal revenue shifts or unpredictable cash flow.
With the ability to borrow, repay, and reuse funds as needed, it offers the financial flexibility businesses need to stay agile and take advantage of new opportunities. Truist also made the number one spot in the best banks for nonprofit organizations due to its commitment to supporting communities around the U.S.
How to qualify
Truist has the following qualifiers for the Small Business Line of Credit:
- Unsecured loan amount not to exceed two months gross revenue or one month’s revenue for nonprofits
- Businesses open less than two years may apply for loans up to $25,000, not to exceed one month’s gross revenue
- Loans over $50,000 will need to verify business assets
- Business and personal information will also be required, such as name, tax ID, and address
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: Up to $100,000
- Interest rate: Undisclosed
- Term Length: 12 to 36 months or 60 months with collateral
- Funding Speed: Possible same-day funding
Features
- Revolving credit structure through the 12 to 60-month term of the loan
- Loans based directly on revenue totals
- Local branch access for cash withdrawals
- Dedicated loan team support
- No minimum time in business required
- Provides cash for seasonal expenses or inventory expansion
- Interest calculated on outstanding balance only
- Flexible access to funds through online portal
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Fundbox: Best line of credit for small businesses and start-ups
The Fundbox Small Business Line of Credit is a fast and flexible financing solution designed to help start-ups and small businesses manage cash flow gaps and cover short-term expenses. With an easy online application, quick approvals, and funding in as little as one business day, it’s an ideal option for businesses needing immediate working capital. Whether you’re handling payroll, purchasing inventory, or covering unexpected costs, Fundbox provides revolving access to funds without the long wait times of traditional lenders.
Why I chose it
I like the Fundbox Line of Credit because it provides business owners with rapid, simplified access to funds, unlike traditional banks’ extended approval procedures. It also has adaptable repayment schedules and zero early payment fees. Companies can control their cash flow according to their needs while minimizing borrowing expenses.
How to qualify
Approval for a Fundbox line of credit is based on the following criteria:
- Business must be based in the U.S.
- Minimum annual income must be $30,000+
- Business must be open for a minimum of three to six months
- Personal FICO score must be at least 600
- Business must have an active business checking account
- Personal information collected, such as name, address, and social security number
- Business information and financials may be requested
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: Up to $250,000
- Interest rate: Varies based on lender
- Term Length: 12 to 24-week repayment options
- Funding Speed: Varies based on lender
Features
- No collateral requirements
- Flexible credit limits
- Automated bank connections
- Weekly repayment options
- Dedicated customer support
- Easy withdrawal process
- Helps fill cash flow gaps
- Compatible with start-up businesses
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Ondeck: Best for businesses seeking flexible repayment terms
The OnDeck Business Line of Credit offers entrepreneurs access to working capital with a straightforward approval process and revolving repayment structure. Businesses can draw funds as needed to manage cash flow fluctuations or address unexpected expenses without reapplying. With competitive rates and transparent terms, OnDeck provides a reliable financing solution that adapts to your business’s evolving needs while building a foundation for long-term financial stability.
Why I chose it
I recommend the OnDeck Business Line of Credit for its rapid funding capabilities, often delivering approved funds within 24 hours when urgent capital is needed. Their customer-centric approach includes dedicated account managers who provide personalized guidance throughout the financing relationship, ensuring you’re never navigating financial decisions alone.
Additionally, OnDeck’s straightforward application process requires minimal documentation and leverages alternative data sources for evaluation, making it accessible to entrepreneurs with less-than-perfect credit histories or limited time in business.
How to qualify
The four main qualifiers for the line of credit include:
- Minimum of one year in business
- 625 personal FICO score
- $100,000 in annual business revenue
- Must have an active business checking account
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: From $6,000 to $100,000
- Interest rate: Varies based on lender
- Term Length: 12,18, or 24 months
- Funding Speed: Same day available based on lender
Features
- Interest charged only on borrowed funds
- Loan auto-replenishes with payments
- Streamlined application process
- No annual fees or draw fees
- No prepayment penalties
- Lines can be increased with lender approval
- Less than perfect credit scores considered
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Headway Capital: Best for business owners looking to purchase inventory using a line of credit
The Headway Capital Business Line of Credit provides small business owners with a flexible funding solution designed to address their unique financial challenges and opportunities, such as inventory purchases. With transparent terms and a simple online application process, entrepreneurs can quickly access revolving capital amounts that adapt to their changing needs.
Why I chose it
Headway Capital stands out to me by offering customizable withdrawal options, manageable repayment schedules, and ongoing availability of funds. This makes it an ideal financial tool for businesses seeking stability during seasonal fluctuations, inventory stocking, or pursuing strategic growth initiatives.
How to qualify
Qualifying for a line of credit requires the following information:
- Specific purpose of loan
- Time in business
- Three months’ business bank statements
- A minimum of at least $50,000 in annual revenue
- Business address and legal information
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: Unsecured up to $50,000 and secured up to $100,000
- Interest rate: Varies
- Term Length: 12 to 24 months
- Funding Speed: One business day of approval
Features
- Flexible credit line
- No penalty for early payoff
- Secured and unsecured options
- Fast funding
- Flexible qualification requirements
- Transparent loan terms
- Quick application process
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Fora Financial: Best line of credit for businesses in service-based industries
The Fora Financial Business Line of Credit empowers entrepreneurs with a reliable source of working capital that can be accessed repeatedly as needed without reapplying, making it particularly valuable for service-based businesses with fluctuating project timelines and invoice cycles.
This flexible financing solution features a streamlined approval process and customizable credit limits that can grow alongside your business, providing the ability to respond quickly to opportunities or challenges common in service industries like consulting, marketing, or professional services.
Why I chose it
The Fora Financial credit line is a good fit for service-based businesses that want to hire skilled workers, launch a marketing campaign to get new customers, expand their business location, or purchase new equipment. This also works well for small businesses and start-ups meeting the lending requirements. This line provides expendable income with fast availability to growing businesses.
How to qualify
Qualifying for a line of credit requires:
- A minimum of 6 months in business
- Annual revenue of $240,000 and up
- An active business checking account
- Borrower must be a U.S. citizen
- Minimum FICO score of 570
- No open bankruptcies
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: $5,000 to $100,000
- Interest rate: Varies
- Term Length: 12, 18, and 24 months
- Funding Speed: 24 to 48 hours
Features
- Simple application process
- Low credit score requirement
- Line auto-replenishes with payments
- Less documentation than a regular business loan
- Flexible credit terms
- Quick access to draws
- Secured and unsecured options
- Interest only charged on funds in use
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
American Express: Best line for established businesses needing short-term financing
The American Express Business Line of Credit is a great option for business owners who need short-term financing to manage cash flow, cover expenses, or seize growth opportunities. With fixed monthly payments and flexible repayment terms of 6, 12, 18, or 24 months, it offers predictable costs and straightforward borrowing. Plus, its fast online application and quick access to funds make it a convenient choice for businesses needing immediate working capital.
Why I chose it
I recommend the American Express Business Line of Credit because it provides fast, flexible, and transparent short-term financing for business owners who need quick access to funds. With this line of credit, businesses can better manage their budgets without unexpected costs. Additionally, its streamlined application process and rapid funding make it an excellent choice for businesses that need immediate financial support without the hassle of traditional bank loans.
How to qualify
American Express requires the following information to apply:
- Business tax ID/EIN
- Personal social security number
- Business industry type
- Annual gross revenue
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- Business established at least one year
- Have a FICO score of 660
- Monthly revenue must be $3,000 or above
Lines of credit
- Loan amount: $2,000 to $250,000
- Interest rate: 3% to 27%
- Term Length: 6, 12, 18, and 24 month terms
- Funding Speed: One to three business days
Features
- Flexible credit limit
- Transparent pricing
- No application fee
- Automatic payments available
- Instant deposits when using American Express Business checking
- Linking available with an external bank
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
How I chose the best business line of credit lenders
When selecting the best business line of credit loans, I considered key factors that matter most to business owners, including interest rates, repayment terms, funding speed, flexibility, and overall cost.
I prioritized lenders that offer transparent pricing, fast access to funds, and minimal fees, ensuring businesses can secure financing without unnecessary hurdles. By focusing on these essential criteria, this list helps business owners find a reliable line of credit that supports their growth and financial stability.
My methodology for evaluating
I evaluated the best business lines of credit lenders to help business owners identify flexible, cost-effective, and accessible financing options that support cash flow management, operational expenses, and growth opportunities.
My evaluation process focused on several critical factors:
- Interest Rates & Fees: To determine affordability and long-term cost-effectiveness.
- Repayment Terms & Flexibility: To assess how well businesses can manage payments without financial strain.
- Application & Funding Speed: To highlight lenders offering quick approvals and fast access to capital.
- Credit & Revenue Requirements: To identify options accessible to a range of business owners, including those with lower credit scores.
By considering these factors, my goal was to provide a well-rounded list of the best business lines of credit that cater to various business needs, from startups to established companies looking for financial flexibility.
Alternatives to a Business Line of Credit
If a business line of credit isn’t the right fit, several alternative financing options may better suit your business’s needs:
1. Term Loans
- Lump-sum financing with fixed repayment terms.
- Ideal for large, one-time investments like equipment or expansion.
2. Business Credit Cards
- Revolving credit with rewards and cashback options.
- Best for managing everyday expenses and earning perks.
3. Invoice Financing
- Borrow against unpaid invoices to improve cash flow.
- Useful for businesses with long payment cycles.
4. Merchant Cash Advances (MCA)
- A lump sum repaid through a percentage of daily sales.
- Suitable for businesses with fluctuating revenue but can be expensive.
5. SBA Loans
- Government-backed loans with low rates and long repayment terms.
- Best for businesses that qualify and can wait through the lengthy approval process.
6. Equipment Financing
- Funds specifically for purchasing business equipment.
- The equipment itself serves as collateral, reducing risk.
7. Revenue-Based Financing
- Repayments are tied to a percentage of monthly revenue.
- Good for businesses with seasonal cash flow.
8. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending
- Borrow directly from investors through online platforms.
- Can offer more flexible terms than traditional banks.
Pros and Cons of a Business Line of Credit
|Pros
|Cons
|
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
What is a business line of credit?
A business line of credit is a flexible financing option that allows businesses to borrow up to a set limit and withdraw funds as needed, paying interest only on the amount used. Unlike a traditional loan, which provides a lump sum upfront, a line of credit gives businesses ongoing access to capital for short-term expenses, cash flow management, or unexpected costs.
Businesses can repay and reuse the funds, making it a convenient solution for maintaining financial stability. This type of financing is ideal for companies that need quick and flexible access to working capital without committing to a fixed loan structure.
What credit score is needed for a business line of credit?
The credit score needed for a business line of credit varies by lender, but most require a minimum score of 550 to 680 for approval. Higher credit scores (700+) typically qualify for better interest rates and terms, while lower scores may require additional documentation or collateral.
What is the easiest small business loan to get?
The easiest small business loans to obtain are typically SBA Microloans and products from online alternative lenders like Bluevine, both of which have more flexible requirements than traditional bank loans.
Do you need a down payment for a business line of credit?
Business lines of credit typically don’t require a down payment, although some lenders may require collateral or a personal guarantee, depending on your creditworthiness and the size of the credit line.
