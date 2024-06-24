Graphic designers, programmers or anyone who appreciates high resolution and a wide screen knows the right monitor can make a difference. From curved screens to wow your coworkers with your setup to blue light filters for reducing eye strain, we’ve chosen the best deals on today’s high-quality monitors. Although some of these monitors are marketed as for gaming, the fast refresh rate could make a difference to video content creators of many kinds, too.

We chose “the best deals” based on user reviews of the product’s quality, the features and specs available for your buck and the depth of the discount. We also took into consideration the base price of the item compared to its competitors. These deals don’t require Amazon Prime.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information were accurate at the time of publication.

Best monitor deals for June 2024: Comparison table

Acer Nitro KG272U: Best performance for your buck Price on sale: $189.99 We spotted this deal when looking for a mid-range price on a mid-range monitor. The Acer Nitro KG272U doesn’t have quite the refresh rate and resolution of the more specialized gaming/graphics monitors, but it is good for 4K video and most games or art applications. Reviewers attest it’s a decent gaming monitor in a relatively small form factor. The speakers aren’t quite up to par for some reviewers, so consider how much sound quality matters to your use case. Visit Best Buy

Acer EZ321Q: Best for long work days Price on sale: $159.99 This widescreen display adds style to any desk. This monitor is made for long-haul work days, with its blue light reducer, “flicker-less” screen and reduced reflections. It doesn’t have the refresh rate of the gaming laptops on this list, but if your job doesn’t require a refresh rate like that and you’re looking for a relatively large monitor for work, the Acer EZ321Q is a reliable choice. Visit Amazon

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor: Best for true color Price on sale: $449.99 We start out with a relatively deep discount on a gaming monitor with 4K resolution. LG designs its gaming monitors for immersion and gorgeous color; plus, the monitors are compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC for twitch-fast movement without screen tearing. For business, this monitor can be calibrated to professional color accuracy with an additional purchase of LG Calibration Studio. Some reviews report dull color or point out the lack of an HDMI 2.1 port, but this remains one of the most competitive monitors at this price point when it’s on sale. Visit Amazon

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (2022): Best for high performance Price on sale: $596.99 Remember that HDMI problem above? The newer model of the same monitor solves it — and it’s on sale on Amazon in June. A higher price compared to the other monitors on this list gets you a higher refresh rate, the same NVIDIA G-SYNC smoothing if your PC can handle it, and HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. The OLED version from 2022 is wider and narrower than most business monitors for a more cinematic experience or for displaying your Zoom meetings, Slack channels, email and work window all at the same time for convenient productivity. Visit Amazon

Acer Nitro KG241Y: Best second screen Price on sale: $109.99 This gaming monitor started out at a relatively affordable price of just under $200, and the deal cuts that down to $109.99. For that great price, you get a decent HD monitor. Reviewers point out it makes a very good second screen, so if you’re looking for some extra space and want something that doesn’t look cheap or break the bank, this might be a good pick. It may not be appropriate for high-end graphic design or content creation work. Visit Amazon