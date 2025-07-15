Best overall: Brevo

Best for beginners and SMBs: Mailchimp

Best for simplicity and value: MailerLite

Best for e-commerce integrations: GetResponse

Best for advanced segmentation: Klaviyo

Best for event marketing: Constant Contact

Good for multichannel campaigns: Omnisend

At TechRepublic, we don’t just review newsletter platforms — we use them. Our staff sends marketing emails to millions of people every single week. We’ve built and grown our own high-performing email newsletters across multiple brands, testing different tools for list building, deliverability, automation, and engagement. That hands-on experience shapes this guide.

Whether you’re building your first subscriber list or scaling a multichannel campaign, the right platform makes all the difference. In this roundup, we highlight the best newsletter platforms of 2025 for businesses of all sizes and needs — based on real-world use, deep feature analysis, and what actually moves the needle in email marketing.

Top best newsletter platforms comparison table

Vendor Our rating (out of 5) Starting price Key features Brevo 4.67 $0 Automation workflows, built-in CRM, SMS marketing Mailchimp 4.57 $0 Drag-and-drop editor, audience dashboard, A/B testing MailerLite 4.57 $0 Clean editor, landing pages, basic automation GetResponse 4.43 $0 Sales funnels, webinar hosting, ecommerce tools Klaviyo 4.42 $0 Advanced segmentation, ecommerce integrations, SMS marketing Constant Contact 4.16 $12 Event tools, social posting, surveys Omnisend 4.11 $0 Multichannel automation, templates, cart recovery

Brevo: Best overall

Brevo, formerly known as Sendinblue, is designed for businesses that want to manage email, SMS and automation in one place. It offers solid flexibility and is a good fit if you’re looking for tools that go beyond just sending newsletters.

Not to mention, Brevo has pricing tiers that can accommodate everyone from beginners and SMBs to full-blown enterprises. That said, you’ll need to pay more depending on the number of additional features you need, which can increase the cost fairly quickly.

Pricing

Free: Up to 300 emails per day

Up to 300 emails per day Starter: From around $9/month

From around $9/month Business: From around $18/month

From around $18/month Enterprise: Custom pricing

Standout features

Automation workflows: Set up complex campaigns that trigger based on user actions

Set up complex campaigns that trigger based on user actions Built-in CRM: Manage and segment contacts without needing another tool

Manage and segment contacts without needing another tool Transactional email support: Send order confirmations or password resets alongside newsletters

Pros Cons Combines email, SMS and automation

Free plan works for low-volume needs

Strong automation builder Daily email limit on free plan can feel restrictive

Costs climb as you add advanced features

Mailchimp: Best for beginners and SMBs

Mailchimp is a familiar name in email marketing, known for its user-friendly design and helpful templates. It’s often the first stop for small businesses or those just starting with newsletters. Not to mention, it has a free tier.

The ease of use and more approachable learning curve make it a standout on this list. You can make emails fairly quickly, which helps if you’re doing this on your own or have a relatively small team.

Pricing

Free: Up to 500 contacts

Up to 500 contacts Essentials: $13/month

$13/month Standard: $20/month

$20/month Premium: $350/month

Standout features

Drag-and-drop editor: Quickly build professional-looking emails

Quickly build professional-looking emails Audience dashboard: View subscriber stats and growth trends

View subscriber stats and growth trends A/B testing: Compare variations to improve performance

Pros Cons Easy to set up and use

Wide range of templates

Helpful reporting tools Can get expensive as your list grows

Some useful features locked behind higher tiers

MailerLite: Best for simplicity and value

MailerLite is a straightforward platform that focuses on clean design and ease of use. Its free plan also offers the most features compared to others on this list. It’s a solid pick for individuals, small teams, or anyone who wants reliable tools without a steep learning curve.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t scale with MailerLite. As your business and operations grow, you can easily upgrade to higher tiers — up to the enterprise tier, where you can essentially customize your MailerLite tool based on your needs.

Pricing

Free: Up to 1,000 subscribers

Up to 1,000 subscribers Growing business: $10/month

$10/month Advanced: $20/month

$20/month Enterprise: Custom pricing

Standout features

Clean drag-and-drop builder: Build emails without fuss

Build emails without fuss Landing page builder: Create signup pages and lead magnets

Create signup pages and lead magnets Automation tools: Set up simple, effective sequences

Pros Cons Affordable, with a generous free plan

Minimal, easy-to-navigate interface

Good basic automation options Not as feature-rich as more expensive platforms

Fewer integrations compared to bigger players

GetResponse: Best for e-commerce integrations

GetResponse combines email marketing with ecommerce-friendly tools like landing pages and sales funnels. It’s a strong option for online stores that want to manage marketing in one place. If you have an online store or primarily deal in online transactions for your business, GetResponse edges out all the others in the list in that regard.

Note that their starting prices across all tiers are only inclusive of 500 contacts. In other words, the cost will start to increase the more subscribers you have — and that’s on top of the extra you’re paying for when you need the more advanced features in higher tiers.

Pricing

Free: Up to 500 contacts

Up to 500 contacts Sender: From $10/month

From $10/month Seller: From $29/month

From $29/month Creator: From $49/month

Standout features

Sales funnel builder: Design workflows that move leads toward purchase

Design workflows that move leads toward purchase Webinar hosting: Run live events to connect with your audience

Run live events to connect with your audience Advanced automation: Trigger actions based on user behavior

Pros Cons Versatile toolset for ecommerce

Useful for businesses wanting to do more than email

Solid automation options Can be complex for beginners

Email templates could use a refresh

Klaviyo: Best for advanced segmentation

Klaviyo specializes in helping ecommerce businesses send highly targeted, personalized messages. It’s built for data-driven marketing and works well for companies with larger, growing lists. If you’re looking for something more advanced to upgrade to, Klaviyo might be the right fit for you.

However, more advanced tools — like reviews, marketing analytics, and the advanced Klaviyo data platform — all come at an extra cost. Not to mention, pricing tiers get more expensive as you add more contacts to your plan. So, while Klaviyo might have affordable starting prices, the costs can stack up pretty quickly once your newsletter starts to grow its audience.

Pricing

Free: Up to 250 profiles

Up to 250 profiles Email: Starts at $45/month

Starts at $45/month Email + SMS: Starts at $60/month

Standout features

Advanced segmentation: Target customers based on detailed behavior

Target customers based on detailed behavior Strong ecomme rce integrations: Pairs smoothly with platforms like Shopify

rce integrations: Pairs smoothly with platforms like Shopify SMS marketing: Manage email and SMS together

Pros Cons Great for detailed targeting

Powerful integrations for ecommerce

Scales well with business growth Steeper learning curve than basic tools

Pricing can escalate as your list expands

Constant Contact: Best for event marketing

Nonprofits, small businesses, and event organizers often choose Constant Contact. This is because it pairs email marketing with event registration, surveys, and basic social posting. It’s an excellent tool for gathering data, disseminating information, or organizing events.

Constant Contact is the only option on this list that doesn’t have a free plan. However, if you’re a small business or a nonprofit, the Lite plan is still relatively affordable for the functions and tools it provides. If you’re still on the fence about paying for it, though, Constant Contact does offer a 30-day free trial — you can send up to 100 emails, create and publish social posts, and have access to their templates.

Pricing

No free plan

Lite: From $12/month

From $12/month Standard: $35/month

$35/month Premium: $80/month

Standout features

Event management tools: Manage invites and RSVPs

Manage invites and RSVPs Social media posting: Post to Facebook and Instagram right from the platform

Post to Facebook and Instagram right from the platform Surveys and polls: Collect feedback from your audience

Pros Cons Useful for event-driven marketing

Simple to get started

Basic social tools included No free plan to test the platform

Limited advanced automation

Omnisend: Good for multichannel campaigns

Omnisend is designed for brands that want to expand their marketing reach by incorporating SMS and push notifications into their marketing mix. It’s especially helpful for ecommerce teams looking to run coordinated campaigns.

Unlike Constant Contact, Omnisend does have a free tier. However, like most free tiers, there are limitations to what you can do with it. That said, 500 contacts a months is pretty good for SMBs and newer nonprofits.

Pricing

Free: Up to 250 contacts, 500 emails/month

Up to 250 contacts, 500 emails/month Standard: $16/month

$16/month Pro: From $59/month

From $59/month Custom pricing: Contact Omnisend

Standout features

Multichannel automation: Build flows that combine email, SMS, and push

Build flows that combine email, SMS, and push Pre-built templates: Get started fast with ecommerce-friendly layouts

Get started fast with ecommerce-friendly layouts Cart abandonment tools: Bring shoppers back to complete purchases

Pros Cons Multichannel options in one tool

Easy to set up automations

Free plan includes SMS credits Free plan is limited in scale

SMS costs vary by country

Questions to ask yourself: Choosing the best newsletter platform

Brevo might be the overall best in this list, but you should choose the platform that best fits your goals. All of the entries in this list are great tools, but they’ve made it on the list for different reasons.

So, before you go and buy the first product you remember, ask yourself the following questions:

What’s my business size and goal?

Do I need basic newsletters or complex automations?

Am I a beginner? If so, does the newsletter platform have decent support, a knowledge base, and community forums?

Is a paid plan worth it? If so, how much value will I get from free vs. paid plans?

Do I need eCommerce, CRM, or social integrations?

Is my business expected to scale in the future? If so, will my chosen platform have great upgrades in higher tiers?

Although we’ve ranked the best newsletter platforms, ultimately, it’s never a one-size-fits-all situation. Beginners might prefer MailerLite’s simplicity, nonprofits could benefit from Constant Contact’s event organization capabilities, and online shop owners might get more mileage from GetResponse.

How to build your first email list with free tools

Building an email list doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Many of the best newsletter platforms include free features to help you get started:

Use built-in signup forms: Platforms like MailerLite and Brevo provide easy-to-customize forms for your website or blog.

Platforms like MailerLite and Brevo provide easy-to-customize forms for your website or blog. Create simple landing pages: Drag-and-drop page builders help you capture leads without technical skills.

Drag-and-drop page builders help you capture leads without technical skills. Offer value for signups: Give people a reason to join — like discounts, exclusive content, or free downloads.

Before choosing a solution for your business or organization, verify that your chosen platform supports these list-building basics, even at the free level.

Top mistakes to avoid in your first email campaign

Even with the best newsletter platform, it’s still just a tool. To get the most out of these tools, you need to know what to do and how you can maximize their capabilities.

While there’s so much to learn, and beginners aren’t expected to be experts overnight, we could at least arm you with the most crucial “don’ts” that you shouldn’t do.

So, watch out for these:

Buying email lists: This can damage your sender reputation and lead to poor engagement.

This can damage your sender reputation and lead to poor engagement. Over-sending: Too many emails can annoy subscribers and increase unsubscribe rates.

Too many emails can annoy subscribers and increase unsubscribe rates. Ignoring segmentation: Grouping your audience helps you send more relevant messages.

Choosing a platform with good list management and analytics makes it easier to avoid these common pitfalls.

How to measure success in email marketing campaigns

Tracking performance is key once your campaigns are live. The best email newsletter platforms offer reporting tools to help you focus on what matters:

Open rates: Measure how effectively your subject lines capture attention.

Measure how effectively your subject lines capture attention. Click-through rates: See if readers are engaging with your content.

See if readers are engaging with your content. Unsubscribe rates: Spot issues before your list shrinks.

By regularly reviewing these metrics, you can refine your approach and achieve better results from your email marketing efforts.

FAQ: Best newsletter platforms

1. What is the best newsletter platform for small businesses?

It depends on your needs. Mailchimp and MailerLite are popular for ease of use, while Constant Contact works well for event marketing.

2. Which email newsletter tool is easiest for beginners?

MailerLite and Mailchimp are known for being beginner-friendly, with simple interfaces and clear guidance.

3. What’s the difference between newsletter platforms and marketing automation software?

Newsletter platforms focus on sending email campaigns, while marketing automation software helps set up complex workflows that can include email, SMS, and more.

4. Can I use the best email newsletter platforms for free?

Yes — several options offer free plans, although they may limit the number of contacts, sends, or features.

5. How do I choose the best newsletter software for my needs?

Consider your goals, budget, list size, and whether you need integrations like e-commerce or CRM tools.

6. What features should I look for in the best email newsletter software?

Look for ease of use, automation, good templates, reporting, and integrations that matter to your business.

7. Are there newsletter platforms that integrate with ecommerce tools?

Yes — platforms like Klaviyo, Omnisend, and GetResponse are designed with ecommerce integrations in mind.