- Best overall: Brevo
- Best for beginners and SMBs: Mailchimp
- Best for simplicity and value: MailerLite
- Best for e-commerce integrations: GetResponse
- Best for advanced segmentation: Klaviyo
- Best for event marketing: Constant Contact
- Good for multichannel campaigns: Omnisend
At TechRepublic, we don’t just review newsletter platforms — we use them. Our staff sends marketing emails to millions of people every single week. We’ve built and grown our own high-performing email newsletters across multiple brands, testing different tools for list building, deliverability, automation, and engagement. That hands-on experience shapes this guide.
Whether you’re building your first subscriber list or scaling a multichannel campaign, the right platform makes all the difference. In this roundup, we highlight the best newsletter platforms of 2025 for businesses of all sizes and needs — based on real-world use, deep feature analysis, and what actually moves the needle in email marketing.
Top best newsletter platforms comparison table
|Brevo
|Mailchimp
|MailerLite
|GetResponse
|Klaviyo
|Constant Contact
|Omnisend
Brevo: Best overall
Brevo, formerly known as Sendinblue, is designed for businesses that want to manage email, SMS and automation in one place. It offers solid flexibility and is a good fit if you’re looking for tools that go beyond just sending newsletters.
Not to mention, Brevo has pricing tiers that can accommodate everyone from beginners and SMBs to full-blown enterprises. That said, you’ll need to pay more depending on the number of additional features you need, which can increase the cost fairly quickly.
Pricing
- Free: Up to 300 emails per day
- Starter: From around $9/month
- Business: From around $18/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Standout features
- Automation workflows: Set up complex campaigns that trigger based on user actions
- Built-in CRM: Manage and segment contacts without needing another tool
- Transactional email support: Send order confirmations or password resets alongside newsletters
|Pros
|Cons
|
Mailchimp: Best for beginners and SMBs
Mailchimp is a familiar name in email marketing, known for its user-friendly design and helpful templates. It’s often the first stop for small businesses or those just starting with newsletters. Not to mention, it has a free tier.
The ease of use and more approachable learning curve make it a standout on this list. You can make emails fairly quickly, which helps if you’re doing this on your own or have a relatively small team.
Pricing
- Free: Up to 500 contacts
- Essentials: $13/month
- Standard: $20/month
- Premium: $350/month
Standout features
- Drag-and-drop editor: Quickly build professional-looking emails
- Audience dashboard: View subscriber stats and growth trends
- A/B testing: Compare variations to improve performance
|Pros
|Cons
|
MailerLite: Best for simplicity and value
MailerLite is a straightforward platform that focuses on clean design and ease of use. Its free plan also offers the most features compared to others on this list. It’s a solid pick for individuals, small teams, or anyone who wants reliable tools without a steep learning curve.
However, that doesn’t mean you can’t scale with MailerLite. As your business and operations grow, you can easily upgrade to higher tiers — up to the enterprise tier, where you can essentially customize your MailerLite tool based on your needs.
Pricing
- Free: Up to 1,000 subscribers
- Growing business: $10/month
- Advanced: $20/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Standout features
- Clean drag-and-drop builder: Build emails without fuss
- Landing page builder: Create signup pages and lead magnets
- Automation tools: Set up simple, effective sequences
|Pros
|Cons
|
GetResponse: Best for e-commerce integrations
GetResponse combines email marketing with ecommerce-friendly tools like landing pages and sales funnels. It’s a strong option for online stores that want to manage marketing in one place. If you have an online store or primarily deal in online transactions for your business, GetResponse edges out all the others in the list in that regard.
Note that their starting prices across all tiers are only inclusive of 500 contacts. In other words, the cost will start to increase the more subscribers you have — and that’s on top of the extra you’re paying for when you need the more advanced features in higher tiers.
Pricing
- Free: Up to 500 contacts
- Sender: From $10/month
- Seller: From $29/month
- Creator: From $49/month
Standout features
- Sales funnel builder: Design workflows that move leads toward purchase
- Webinar hosting: Run live events to connect with your audience
- Advanced automation: Trigger actions based on user behavior
|Pros
|Cons
|
Klaviyo: Best for advanced segmentation
Klaviyo specializes in helping ecommerce businesses send highly targeted, personalized messages. It’s built for data-driven marketing and works well for companies with larger, growing lists. If you’re looking for something more advanced to upgrade to, Klaviyo might be the right fit for you.
However, more advanced tools — like reviews, marketing analytics, and the advanced Klaviyo data platform — all come at an extra cost. Not to mention, pricing tiers get more expensive as you add more contacts to your plan. So, while Klaviyo might have affordable starting prices, the costs can stack up pretty quickly once your newsletter starts to grow its audience.
Pricing
- Free: Up to 250 profiles
- Email: Starts at $45/month
- Email + SMS: Starts at $60/month
Standout features
- Advanced segmentation: Target customers based on detailed behavior
- Strong ecommerce integrations: Pairs smoothly with platforms like Shopify
- SMS marketing: Manage email and SMS together
|Pros
|Cons
|
Constant Contact: Best for event marketing
Nonprofits, small businesses, and event organizers often choose Constant Contact. This is because it pairs email marketing with event registration, surveys, and basic social posting. It’s an excellent tool for gathering data, disseminating information, or organizing events.
Constant Contact is the only option on this list that doesn’t have a free plan. However, if you’re a small business or a nonprofit, the Lite plan is still relatively affordable for the functions and tools it provides. If you’re still on the fence about paying for it, though, Constant Contact does offer a 30-day free trial — you can send up to 100 emails, create and publish social posts, and have access to their templates.
Pricing
- No free plan
- Lite: From $12/month
- Standard: $35/month
- Premium: $80/month
Standout features
- Event management tools: Manage invites and RSVPs
- Social media posting: Post to Facebook and Instagram right from the platform
- Surveys and polls: Collect feedback from your audience
|Pros
|Cons
|
Omnisend: Good for multichannel campaigns
Omnisend is designed for brands that want to expand their marketing reach by incorporating SMS and push notifications into their marketing mix. It’s especially helpful for ecommerce teams looking to run coordinated campaigns.
Unlike Constant Contact, Omnisend does have a free tier. However, like most free tiers, there are limitations to what you can do with it. That said, 500 contacts a months is pretty good for SMBs and newer nonprofits.
Pricing
- Free: Up to 250 contacts, 500 emails/month
- Standard: $16/month
- Pro: From $59/month
- Custom pricing: Contact Omnisend
Standout features
- Multichannel automation: Build flows that combine email, SMS, and push
- Pre-built templates: Get started fast with ecommerce-friendly layouts
- Cart abandonment tools: Bring shoppers back to complete purchases
|Pros
|Cons
|
Questions to ask yourself: Choosing the best newsletter platform
Brevo might be the overall best in this list, but you should choose the platform that best fits your goals. All of the entries in this list are great tools, but they’ve made it on the list for different reasons.
So, before you go and buy the first product you remember, ask yourself the following questions:
- What’s my business size and goal?
- Do I need basic newsletters or complex automations?
- Am I a beginner? If so, does the newsletter platform have decent support, a knowledge base, and community forums?
- Is a paid plan worth it? If so, how much value will I get from free vs. paid plans?
- Do I need eCommerce, CRM, or social integrations?
- Is my business expected to scale in the future? If so, will my chosen platform have great upgrades in higher tiers?
Although we’ve ranked the best newsletter platforms, ultimately, it’s never a one-size-fits-all situation. Beginners might prefer MailerLite’s simplicity, nonprofits could benefit from Constant Contact’s event organization capabilities, and online shop owners might get more mileage from GetResponse.
How to build your first email list with free tools
Building an email list doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Many of the best newsletter platforms include free features to help you get started:
- Use built-in signup forms: Platforms like MailerLite and Brevo provide easy-to-customize forms for your website or blog.
- Create simple landing pages: Drag-and-drop page builders help you capture leads without technical skills.
- Offer value for signups: Give people a reason to join — like discounts, exclusive content, or free downloads.
Before choosing a solution for your business or organization, verify that your chosen platform supports these list-building basics, even at the free level.
Top mistakes to avoid in your first email campaign
Even with the best newsletter platform, it’s still just a tool. To get the most out of these tools, you need to know what to do and how you can maximize their capabilities.
While there’s so much to learn, and beginners aren’t expected to be experts overnight, we could at least arm you with the most crucial “don’ts” that you shouldn’t do.
So, watch out for these:
- Buying email lists: This can damage your sender reputation and lead to poor engagement.
- Over-sending: Too many emails can annoy subscribers and increase unsubscribe rates.
- Ignoring segmentation: Grouping your audience helps you send more relevant messages.
Choosing a platform with good list management and analytics makes it easier to avoid these common pitfalls.
How to measure success in email marketing campaigns
Tracking performance is key once your campaigns are live. The best email newsletter platforms offer reporting tools to help you focus on what matters:
- Open rates: Measure how effectively your subject lines capture attention.
- Click-through rates: See if readers are engaging with your content.
- Unsubscribe rates: Spot issues before your list shrinks.
By regularly reviewing these metrics, you can refine your approach and achieve better results from your email marketing efforts.
FAQ: Best newsletter platforms
1. What is the best newsletter platform for small businesses?
It depends on your needs. Mailchimp and MailerLite are popular for ease of use, while Constant Contact works well for event marketing.
2. Which email newsletter tool is easiest for beginners?
MailerLite and Mailchimp are known for being beginner-friendly, with simple interfaces and clear guidance.
3. What’s the difference between newsletter platforms and marketing automation software?
Newsletter platforms focus on sending email campaigns, while marketing automation software helps set up complex workflows that can include email, SMS, and more.
4. Can I use the best email newsletter platforms for free?
Yes — several options offer free plans, although they may limit the number of contacts, sends, or features.
5. How do I choose the best newsletter software for my needs?
Consider your goals, budget, list size, and whether you need integrations like e-commerce or CRM tools.
6. What features should I look for in the best email newsletter software?
Look for ease of use, automation, good templates, reporting, and integrations that matter to your business.
7. Are there newsletter platforms that integrate with ecommerce tools?
Yes — platforms like Klaviyo, Omnisend, and GetResponse are designed with ecommerce integrations in mind.