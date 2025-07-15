- Best overall: ActiveCampaign
- Best for multichannel campaigns: Brevo
- Best for small business all-in-one marketing: Engagebay
- Best for solopreneurs and creators: Systeme.io
- Best for ecommerce multichannel marketing: Omnisend
- Best for all-in-one business management: Kartra
- Best for simple email + event marketing: Constant Contact
Mailchimp has been a go-to tool for email marketing for years. But as your business evolves, you might find that it no longer meets your needs. Maybe pricing has become an issue, or you need more advanced automation, or perhaps you want a tool that better integrates with your ecommerce store. Whatever the reason, there are plenty of Mailchimp alternatives that can offer what you’re missing.
Here at TechRepublic, we’ve successfully implemented countless email marketing campaigns — and continue to do so every day. Here’s a detailed guide to the best Mailchimp alternatives, each chosen for a specific type of user. In this guide, we’ll break down our favorite options to help you make an informed choice.
|ActiveCampaign
|Visual automation builder, built-in CRM, lead scoring
|Brevo
|Automation workflows, built-in CRM, transactional emails
|Engagebay
|Email automation, built-in CRM, landing page builder
|Systeme.io
|Email campaigns, funnel builder, course hosting
|Omnisend
|Multichannel automation, cart recovery tools, ecommerce templates
|Kartra
|Email automation, funnel builder, membership site hosting
|Constant Contact
|Event tools, social posting, email templates
ActiveCampaign: Best overall
ActiveCampaign is a powerful choice if you want to combine email marketing with advanced automation and built-in CRM features. It’s ideal for businesses ready to move beyond basic campaigns and manage complex customer journeys. The learning curve is steeper, but the customization it offers is worth it for those looking to scale.
Unlike most entries on this list, ActiveCampaign doesn’t offer a free version. However, it does have a decent pricing distribution for every tier, and is on top of the list because of its undeniable functionalities that will go a long way.
Pricing
- Starter: $15/month
- Plus: $49/month
- Pro: $79/month
- Enterprise: $149/month
Key features
- Visual automation builder: Build detailed workflows using a drag-and-drop interface
- Built-in CRM: Track leads and manage sales alongside your email efforts
- Lead scoring: Prioritize contacts based on engagement
Pros
- Highly flexible automation
- Strong CRM and sales tools
- Good support resources
Cons
- No free plan
- Overkill for simple email needs
Brevo: Best for multichannel campaigns
Brevo offers more than email. It combines email, SMS, and WhatsApp marketing into an all-in-one platform. It’s great for businesses that want to expand their marketing channels without having to juggle multiple tools.
Not to mention, their generous free plan makes it appealing for those testing multichannel strategies. We’ve had a lot of luck with this in the past. If you find any success in those tests, you can easily upgrade to one of the relatively affordable paid tiers.
Pricing
- Free: Up to 300 emails per day
- Starter: From $9/month
- Business: From $18/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Key features
- Automation workflows: Build sequences across email and SMS
- Built-in CRM: Manage contacts and segment lists easily
- Transactional email support: Send order confirmations and receipts
Pros
- Combines email and SMS marketing
- Good value for growing businesses
- Flexible automation
Cons
- Daily email limit on free plan
- Some features require time to learn
EngageBay: Best for small business all-in-one marketing
EngageBay brings together email marketing, CRM, landing pages, and service tools, all at a budget-friendly price. It’s designed for small businesses that want to consolidate tools without sacrificing essential features.
All in all, it’s great for small businesses looking for something simple to use and cost-effective. Do note that their tiers can jump significantly in price with each upgrade, so take that into consideration when planning to grow or scale your newsletter.
Pricing
- Free: Up to 250 contacts
- Basic: $14.99/month
- Growth: $64.99/month
- Pro: $119.99/month
Key features
- Email marketing and automation: Build basic campaigns and follow-ups
- Built-in CRM: Manage your contacts and deals
- Landing page builder: Create forms and pages to capture leads
Pros
- All-in-one toolset
- Affordable pricing
- Easy for beginners
Cons
- Fewer templates
- Lacks advanced segmentation
Systeme.io: Best for solopreneurs and creators
Systeme.io is built for solopreneurs and small teams that want more than email. It handles funnels, course hosting, and product sales with ease. If you want to manage everything under one roof without breaking the bank, it’s worth a look.
If you’re just starting out with your newsletter and only have a couple of contacts, you probably don’t need that much tool functionality. Their Freemium tier would allow you to focus resources on other business expenses as you grow. And, when you’ve finally reached a point where you do need the extra tools, Systeme.io offers affordable upgrades on their paid tiers.
Pricing
- Freemium: Up to 2,000 contacts
- Startup: $17/month
- Webinar: $47/month
- Unlimited: $97/month
Key features
- Email campaigns: Send newsletters and automated sequences
- Funnel builder: Create sales funnels from signup to checkout
- Course hosting: Deliver digital products directly through the platform
Pros
- Affordable for all-in-one functionality
- Simple to set up
- Good for digital products
Cons
- Basic design tools
- Limited integration options
Omnisend: Best for ecommerce multichannel marketing
If you have an online store or primarily deal with e-commerce, Omnisend is the better option for you. It’s designed with ecommerce in mind, blending email, SMS, and push notifications. It’s easy to set up automations like cart recovery and post-purchase flows, making it a strong alternative for online stores.
Their free tier isn’t as generous as others on this list, but it could work if you’re just starting out. It helps that the next paid tier isn’t too pricey, and you can get your money’s worth when you do decide to upgrade.
Pricing
- Free: Up to 250 contacts, 500 emails/month
- Standard: $16/month
- Pro: From $59/month
- Custom pricing: Contact Omnisend
Key features
- Multichannel automation: Combine email, SMS, and push in one workflow
- Cart recovery tools: Bring shoppers back to complete their orders
- Pre-built ecommerce templates: Launch campaigns quickly
Pros
- Strong ecommerce focus
- Easy automation setup
- Free plan includes SMS credits
Cons
- Limited free plan scale
- SMS costs vary by region
Kartra: Best for all-in-one business management
Kartra offers much more than just email marketing, it includes funnels, membership sites, checkout tools, and more. In other words, it’s an all-in-one solution that will help you consolidate your digital marketing strategy.
While it’s the best option for those who want to manage their digital business through a single channel, Kartra falls under the pricier options in this list. You’ll get the most out of your money if you also need all the additional tools. If not, looking for a simpler option with fewer features might be better for you.
Pricing
- Essentials: $49/month
- Starter: $119/month
- Growth: $229/month
Key features
- Email and automation: Create sequences and targeted campaigns
- Funnel and page builder: Build landing pages, checkout flows and more
- Membership site hosting: Deliver digital content securely
Pros
- Full business platform
- Great for course creators
- Strong automation tools
Cons
- Expensive for basic email needs
- Steeper learning curve
Constant Contact: Best for simple email + event marketing
Let’s face it: sometimes you don’t need all the bells and whistles most hardcore email marketers use. Maybe all you need is a way to regularly update your subscribers and announce events.
Constant Contact is a reliable, familiar choice if you want straightforward email marketing with extras like event management and social posting. It’s popular with small businesses and nonprofits for that reason.
That isn’t to say that Constant Contact isn’t a great starter email marketing tool, though. The higher up you go on their pricing tiers, the more functions you can unlock.
Pricing
- No free plan
- Lite: From $12/month
- Standard: $35/month
- Premium: $80/month
Key features
- Event marketing tools: Manage invites, registrations, and reminders
- Social posting: Publish updates directly to social media
- Email templates: Start campaigns quickly
Pros
- Easy to use
- Good support
- Helpful for event-focused marketing
Cons
- No free plan
- Limited advanced automation
Things to consider when choosing alternatives to Mailchimp
Choosing a newsletter platform isn’t as simple as finding the highest-ranked service among a long list of them. Brevo might be the best out of all the services similar to Mailchimp, but they might not be the best choice for those looking for a free plan or a less complicated option.
In other words, the “best” in this case is the platform that covers all your needs — and ones that don’t charge you for features you don’t need.
So, if you’re trying to pick one from the platforms on this list, ask yourself the following questions:
- Your core needs: Do you want just email, or do you need CRM, SMS, or sales funnels, too?
- Your organization: Are you a small team or an enterprise? Do you need something for e-commerce, or do you rely on ad revenue?
- Ease of use: Will you and your team be able to get up to speed quickly? Do you have a team that could do more with advanced tools?
- Pricing as you grow: How will costs change as your contact list expands?
- Integrations: Will it connect smoothly with your store, CRM, or other tools?
That said, you don’t have to commit to one right now. A lot of the platforms on this list either have a free plan or a free trial, so take advantage of them as much as you can. Test things out, see what works, and research as you go.
How to switch from Mailchimp to a new platform smoothly
Switching to a new platform is always daunting for any team. Depending on how much newsletter data and how many team members you have, it can be a tedious transition to ensure everything is done right.
However, breaking it into steps makes it manageable:
- Export data carefully: Export lists, templates, and reports for easy import later.
- Test your new platform: Set up key automations and broadcasts before shutting down Mailchimp.
- Update forms and integrations: Swap out Mailchimp forms on your site so new signups go to the right place.
Most platforms offer import tools to help make the process easier. So, take your time and double-check everything.
When does it make sense to leave Mailchimp?
Like we said, moving to a different platform is no small feat. So, how do you know it’s time to make that switch?
Here are some signs:
- Your costs are outpacing value: Mailchimp pricing rises as your list grows.
- You need better automation or multichannel tools: Some competitors offer more flexibility.
- Integrations are falling short: Not every tool plays well with Mailchimp.
AKA: If you’re feeling constrained or overpaying, exploring alternatives is a smart next step. Again, you should choose the platform that best suits your needs. If Mailchimp isn’t doing that for you anymore, then it’s time to look for a platform that does.
FAQ: Mailchimp alternatives
What’s the best Mailchimp alternative for small businesses?
Omnisend, EngageBay, and Constant Contact are popular options depending on your priorities, the industry you’re in, and the size of your business.
Are there free services similar to Mailchimp?
Yes! Brevo, EngageBay, Omnisend, and Systeme.io offer free tiers.
Which alternatives to Mailchimp work best for e-commerce?
Omnisend and Kartra are great for stores looking for multichannel and sales tools. If those two still don’t appeal to you, look into other platforms with ecommece and CRM integrations.
When should I consider switching from Mailchimp?
When pricing, automation limits, or integrations are holding you back.
Is migrating from Mailchimp hard?
Most competitors provide tools for smooth imports of contacts and templates. If you’re having trouble moving your data, contact customer support.