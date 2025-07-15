Best overall: ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign Best for multichannel campaigns: Brevo

Brevo Best for small business all-in-one marketing: Engagebay

Engagebay Best for solopreneurs and creators: Systeme.io

Systeme.io Best for ecommerce multichannel marketing: Omnisend

Omnisend Best for all-in-one business management: Kartra

Kartra Best for simple email + event marketing: Constant Contact

Mailchimp has been a go-to tool for email marketing for years. But as your business evolves, you might find that it no longer meets your needs. Maybe pricing has become an issue, or you need more advanced automation, or perhaps you want a tool that better integrates with your ecommerce store. Whatever the reason, there are plenty of Mailchimp alternatives that can offer what you’re missing.

Here at TechRepublic, we’ve successfully implemented countless email marketing campaigns — and continue to do so every day. Here’s a detailed guide to the best Mailchimp alternatives, each chosen for a specific type of user. In this guide, we’ll break down our favorite options to help you make an informed choice.

Vendor Our rating (out of 5) Starting price Key features ActiveCampaign 4.48 $15 Visual automation builder, built-in CRM, lead scoring Brevo 4.67 $0 Automation workflows, built-in CRM, transactional emails Engagebay 3.99 $0 Email automation, built-in CRM, landing page builder Systeme.io 4.24 $0 Email campaigns, funnel builder, course hosting Omnisend 4.11 $0 Multichannel automation, cart recovery tools, ecommerce templates Kartra 4.34 $49 Email automation, funnel builder, membership site hosting Constant Contact 4.16 $12 Event tools, social posting, email templates

ActiveCampaign: Best overall

ActiveCampaign is a powerful choice if you want to combine email marketing with advanced automation and built-in CRM features. It’s ideal for businesses ready to move beyond basic campaigns and manage complex customer journeys. The learning curve is steeper, but the customization it offers is worth it for those looking to scale.

Unlike most entries on this list, ActiveCampaign doesn’t offer a free version. However, it does have a decent pricing distribution for every tier, and is on top of the list because of its undeniable functionalities that will go a long way.

Pricing

Starter: $15/month

$15/month Plus: $49/month

$49/month Pro: $79/month

$79/month Enterprise: $149/month

Key features

Visual automation builder: Build detailed workflows using a drag-and-drop interface

Build detailed workflows using a drag-and-drop interface Built-in CRM: Track leads and manage sales alongside your email efforts

Track leads and manage sales alongside your email efforts Lead scoring: Prioritize contacts based on engagement

Pros

Highly flexible automation

Strong CRM and sales tools

Good support resources

Cons

No free plan

Overkill for simple email needs

Brevo: Best for multichannel campaigns

Brevo offers more than email. It combines email, SMS, and WhatsApp marketing into an all-in-one platform. It’s great for businesses that want to expand their marketing channels without having to juggle multiple tools.

Not to mention, their generous free plan makes it appealing for those testing multichannel strategies. We’ve had a lot of luck with this in the past. If you find any success in those tests, you can easily upgrade to one of the relatively affordable paid tiers.

Pricing

Free: Up to 300 emails per day

Up to 300 emails per day Starter: From $9/month

From $9/month Business: From $18/month

From $18/month Enterprise: Custom pricing

Key features

Automation workflows: Build sequences across email and SMS

Build sequences across email and SMS Built-in CRM: Manage contacts and segment lists easily

Manage contacts and segment lists easily Transactional email support: Send order confirmations and receipts

Pros

Combines email and SMS marketing

Good value for growing businesses

Flexible automation

Cons

Daily email limit on free plan

Some features require time to learn

EngageBay: Best for small business all-in-one marketing

EngageBay brings together email marketing, CRM, landing pages, and service tools, all at a budget-friendly price. It’s designed for small businesses that want to consolidate tools without sacrificing essential features.

All in all, it’s great for small businesses looking for something simple to use and cost-effective. Do note that their tiers can jump significantly in price with each upgrade, so take that into consideration when planning to grow or scale your newsletter.

Pricing

Free: Up to 250 contacts

Up to 250 contacts Basic: $14.99/month

$14.99/month Growth: $64.99/month

$64.99/month Pro: $119.99/month

Key features

Email marketing and automation: Build basic campaigns and follow-ups

Build basic campaigns and follow-ups Built-in CRM: Manage your contacts and deals

Manage your contacts and deals Landing page builder: Create forms and pages to capture leads

Pros

All-in-one toolset

Affordable pricing

Easy for beginners

Cons

Fewer templates

Lacks advanced segmentation

Systeme.io: Best for solopreneurs and creators

Systeme.io is built for solopreneurs and small teams that want more than email. It handles funnels, course hosting, and product sales with ease. If you want to manage everything under one roof without breaking the bank, it’s worth a look.

If you’re just starting out with your newsletter and only have a couple of contacts, you probably don’t need that much tool functionality. Their Freemium tier would allow you to focus resources on other business expenses as you grow. And, when you’ve finally reached a point where you do need the extra tools, Systeme.io offers affordable upgrades on their paid tiers.

Pricing

Freemium: Up to 2,000 contacts

Up to 2,000 contacts Startup: $17/month

$17/month Webinar: $47/month

$47/month Unlimited: $97/month

Key features

Email campaigns: Send newsletters and automated sequences

Send newsletters and automated sequences Funnel builder: Create sales funnels from signup to checkout

Create sales funnels from signup to checkout Course hosting: Deliver digital products directly through the platform

Pros

Affordable for all-in-one functionality

Simple to set up

Good for digital products

Cons

Basic design tools

Limited integration options

Omnisend: Best for ecommerce multichannel marketing

If you have an online store or primarily deal with e-commerce, Omnisend is the better option for you. It’s designed with ecommerce in mind, blending email, SMS, and push notifications. It’s easy to set up automations like cart recovery and post-purchase flows, making it a strong alternative for online stores.

Their free tier isn’t as generous as others on this list, but it could work if you’re just starting out. It helps that the next paid tier isn’t too pricey, and you can get your money’s worth when you do decide to upgrade.

Pricing

Free: Up to 250 contacts, 500 emails/month

Up to 250 contacts, 500 emails/month Standard: $16/month

$16/month Pro: From $59/month

From $59/month Custom pricing: Contact Omnisend

Key features

Multichannel automation: Combine email, SMS, and push in one workflow

Combine email, SMS, and push in one workflow Cart recovery tools: Bring shoppers back to complete their orders

Bring shoppers back to complete their orders Pre-built ecommerce templates: Launch campaigns quickly

Pros

Strong ecommerce focus

Easy automation setup

Free plan includes SMS credits

Cons

Limited free plan scale

SMS costs vary by region

Kartra: Best for all-in-one business management

Kartra offers much more than just email marketing, it includes funnels, membership sites, checkout tools, and more. In other words, it’s an all-in-one solution that will help you consolidate your digital marketing strategy.

While it’s the best option for those who want to manage their digital business through a single channel, Kartra falls under the pricier options in this list. You’ll get the most out of your money if you also need all the additional tools. If not, looking for a simpler option with fewer features might be better for you.

Pricing

Essentials: $49/month

$49/month Starter: $119/month

$119/month Growth: $229/month

Key features

Email and automation: Create sequences and targeted campaigns

Create sequences and targeted campaigns Funnel and page builder: Build landing pages, checkout flows and more

Build landing pages, checkout flows and more Membership site hosting: Deliver digital content securely

Pros

Full business platform

Great for course creators

Strong automation tools

Cons

Expensive for basic email needs

Steeper learning curve

Constant Contact: Best for simple email + event marketing

Let’s face it: sometimes you don’t need all the bells and whistles most hardcore email marketers use. Maybe all you need is a way to regularly update your subscribers and announce events.

Constant Contact is a reliable, familiar choice if you want straightforward email marketing with extras like event management and social posting. It’s popular with small businesses and nonprofits for that reason.

That isn’t to say that Constant Contact isn’t a great starter email marketing tool, though. The higher up you go on their pricing tiers, the more functions you can unlock.

Pricing

No free plan

Lite: From $12/month

From $12/month Standard: $35/month

$35/month Premium: $80/month

Key features

Event marketing tools: Manage invites, registrations, and reminders

Social posting: Publish updates directly to social media

Email templates: Start campaigns quickly

Pros

Easy to use

Good support

Helpful for event-focused marketing

Cons

No free plan

Limited advanced automation

Things to consider when choosing alternatives to Mailchimp

Choosing a newsletter platform isn’t as simple as finding the highest-ranked service among a long list of them. Brevo might be the best out of all the services similar to Mailchimp, but they might not be the best choice for those looking for a free plan or a less complicated option.

In other words, the “best” in this case is the platform that covers all your needs — and ones that don’t charge you for features you don’t need.

So, if you’re trying to pick one from the platforms on this list, ask yourself the following questions:

Your core needs: Do you want just email, or do you need CRM, SMS, or sales funnels, too?

Do you want just email, or do you need CRM, SMS, or sales funnels, too? Your organization: Are you a small team or an enterprise? Do you need something for e-commerce, or do you rely on ad revenue?

Are you a small team or an enterprise? Do you need something for e-commerce, or do you rely on ad revenue? Ease of use: Will you and your team be able to get up to speed quickly? Do you have a team that could do more with advanced tools?

Will you and your team be able to get up to speed quickly? Do you have a team that could do more with advanced tools? Pricing as you grow: How will costs change as your contact list expands?

How will costs change as your contact list expands? Integrations: Will it connect smoothly with your store, CRM, or other tools?

That said, you don’t have to commit to one right now. A lot of the platforms on this list either have a free plan or a free trial, so take advantage of them as much as you can. Test things out, see what works, and research as you go.

How to switch from Mailchimp to a new platform smoothly

Switching to a new platform is always daunting for any team. Depending on how much newsletter data and how many team members you have, it can be a tedious transition to ensure everything is done right.

However, breaking it into steps makes it manageable:

Export data carefully: Export lists, templates, and reports for easy import later.

Export lists, templates, and reports for easy import later. Test your new platform: Set up key automations and broadcasts before shutting down Mailchimp.

Set up key automations and broadcasts before shutting down Mailchimp. Update forms and integrations: Swap out Mailchimp forms on your site so new signups go to the right place.

Most platforms offer import tools to help make the process easier. So, take your time and double-check everything.

When does it make sense to leave Mailchimp?

Like we said, moving to a different platform is no small feat. So, how do you know it’s time to make that switch?

Here are some signs:

Your costs are outpacing value: Mailchimp pricing rises as your list grows.

Mailchimp pricing rises as your list grows. You need better automation or multichannel tools: Some competitors offer more flexibility.

Some competitors offer more flexibility. Integrations are falling short: Not every tool plays well with Mailchimp.

AKA: If you’re feeling constrained or overpaying, exploring alternatives is a smart next step. Again, you should choose the platform that best suits your needs. If Mailchimp isn’t doing that for you anymore, then it’s time to look for a platform that does.

FAQ: Mailchimp alternatives

What’s the best Mailchimp alternative for small businesses?

Omnisend, EngageBay, and Constant Contact are popular options depending on your priorities, the industry you’re in, and the size of your business.

Are there free services similar to Mailchimp?

Yes! Brevo, EngageBay, Omnisend, and Systeme.io offer free tiers.

Which alternatives to Mailchimp work best for e-commerce?

Omnisend and Kartra are great for stores looking for multichannel and sales tools. If those two still don’t appeal to you, look into other platforms with ecommece and CRM integrations.

When should I consider switching from Mailchimp?

When pricing, automation limits, or integrations are holding you back.

Is migrating from Mailchimp hard?

Most competitors provide tools for smooth imports of contacts and templates. If you’re having trouble moving your data, contact customer support.