Best overall: Mailchimp

Best for multichannel campaigns: Brevo

Best for automation + CRM: HubSpot Marketing Hub

Best all-in-one toolkit: GetResponse

Best for very small budgets: Moosend

Best for simplicity: MailerLite

Looking for Constant Contact alternatives that actually move the needle? You’re not alone. The editor can be a little clunky, automations shallow, and the integrations list is a bit weak. When you’re ready for deeper workflows, multichannel touchpoints, or a price that scales less painfully, it’s time to shop around.

Below are six tighter, more modern Constant Contact competitors. We’ve compared each one on real-world goals like ease of use, automation power, and ecosystem fit so you can spot the right match fast.

Constant Contact competitors comparison table

Platform Starting Price Free tier Key Features Mailchimp $13 No Advanced automations, 300+ integrations, AI tools Brevo $9 Yes Email, SMS, WhatsApp, transactional email, pay-as-you-go HubSpot Marketing Hub $20 Yes Native CRM, visual workflows, lead scoring, 1200+ integrations GetResponse $9 Yes AI website builder, funnels, webinars, 24/7 support Moosend $9 No Unlimited emails, predictive recommendations, credits option MailerLite $10 Yes Simple UI, unlimited landing pages, 24/7 chat support

Mailchimp: Best overall

We put Mailchimp at the top of Constant Contact competitors for the efficiency boost and pricing. Depending on your needs, it can be an upgrade.

Mailchimp’s Essentials plan starts at $13 per month and already unlocks A/B testing, basic journey builder, and more than 300 native integrations; features you’d need the higher Constant Contact tiers to match. Its AI-powered content assistant and predictive segmentation also cut hours from campaign prep.

Why it beats Constant Contact

Automation depth: Visual journeys with branching logic instead of linear drips.

Visual journeys with branching logic instead of linear drips. Integration breadth: Slack, Shopify, Salesforce, and almost any SaaS you can name.

Slack, Shopify, Salesforce, and almost any SaaS you can name. Modern UI: Faster drag-and-drop editor plus AI subject-line helper.

Brevo: Best for multichannel campaigns

Brevo’s Starter plan starts at $9 per month, allowing 5,000 emails with no daily cap. On top of email, you get SMS, WhatsApp, and chat widgets in the same dashboard. In comparison, these are channels Constant Contact still treats as add-ons.

Again, some extra features that could go a long way for the right client. If your business or organization’s marketing goals benefit from multiple channels, Brevo might be the smarter pick.

When Brevo shines

Transactional email via SMTP or API built in.

Pay-as-you-go credits if you send only occasionally.

Automation workflows triggered by website events, not just list actions.

HubSpot Marketing Hub: Best for automation + CRM

Want to make your processes easier? Automations could do a decent chunk of that. Let the platform do the tedious work so that you can focus on more important tasks.

You can start with HubSpot’s free tools or upgrade to the Starter tier at $20 per seat per month; power users then graduate to the Professional tier at $890 per month. Because the CRM is native, every email, form, and chat syncs automatically. No third-party connectors required.

Stand-out upgrades over Constant Contact

Drag-and-drop workflow builder with branching, lead scoring and attribution.

Unified timeline for marketing, sales, and service touchpoints.

Over 1,200 marketplace integrations plus robust API.

GetResponse: Best all-in-one toolkit

The Starter plan costs $9 per month with unlimited sends for up to 500 contacts. Besides email, GetResponse bundles an AI website builder, conversion funnels, and webinars, which are tools you’d need separate apps (and budgets) for if you stick with Constant Contact.

If you’re just starting out, unlimited sends to that many contacts is pretty good. And, when you’re subscriber count grows, you can always upgrade to higher tiers.

Quick wins

Visual funnel templates turn list-building into a wizard-driven task.

SMS marketing and push notifications without extra providers.

24/7 live chat support on every paid tier.

Moosend: Best for very small budgets

Much like GetResponse, Moosend’s paid plans start at just $9 a month for up to 500 subscribers with unlimited emails. What sets Moosend apart is the general affordability across their tiers, which gives you more to work with despite a lower budget.

Don’t let the bargain price fool you, though! You still get advanced automations, predictive product recommendations, and a surprisingly deep segmentation engine.

Where it outperforms Constant Contact

Unlimited emails even on entry plans. No worrying about per-send overages.

AI product-recommendation blocks for e-commerce shops.

Credits option for seasonal senders who email only a few times a year.

MailerLite: Best for simplicity

MailerLite’s Growing Business plan starts at $10 per month for 1,000 subscribers and unlimited emails. The interface is minimal, fast, and distraction-free. That’s perfect if Constant Contact’s menu maze drives you crazy.

Now, that doesn’t sound like a lot. However, if you’re running a regular newsletter, streamlining your work is a crucial part of the process. Not only are you juggling content, but you also need to manage your contacts, funnel steps, and strategies. The simpler the platform, the less of a mess it will be.

Reasons to switch

Cleanest automation canvas in the lineup.

Unlimited landing pages and websites, even on entry plan.

24/7 chat support after a two-week trial. Constant Contact’s live help is phone-only.

Signs it’s time to move on from Constant Contact

We know. Changing platforms feels daunting. It’s not a decision you should make lightly, so consider all your options before choosing your next newsletter platform.

So, how do you know it’s time to take that step? Here are a few common red flags we hear from small business marketers:

You’re spending too much time building emails. Constant Contact’s editor can feel clunky, especially when compared to newer drag-and-drop builders that are faster and more intuitive.

Constant Contact’s editor can feel clunky, especially when compared to newer drag-and-drop builders that are faster and more intuitive. Your automation feels limited. If you’re stuck with basic autoresponders or linear flows, it’s probably time to upgrade to something with visual workflows and real branching logic.

If you’re stuck with basic autoresponders or linear flows, it’s probably time to upgrade to something with visual workflows and real branching logic. You’re piecing together multiple tools. If you’re using separate platforms for SMS, CRM, or forms. Some platforms bundle those features, saving time and money.

If you’re using separate platforms for SMS, CRM, or forms. Some platforms bundle those features, saving time and money. You’re outgrowing the pricing model. As your contact list grows, Constant Contact’s costs can scale quickly without a matching bump in functionality.

If any of these sound familiar, it’s probably time to explore some Constant Contact alternatives that fit your needs better.

Key email marketing features to prioritize

Ultimately, the best Constant Contact alternative is what best suits your needs (and limitations). We may have crowned Mailchimp as the best overall, but that doesn’t mean you can’t opt for Brevo’s multichannel capabilities or Moosend’s affordability.

However, if you’re a little overwhelmed by the choices or don’t know where to start, here’s a list of key features you should be looking out for:

Visual automation: look for branching, delays, and goal nodes.

look for branching, delays, and goal nodes. List management: tags and segments, not just static lists.

tags and segments, not just static lists. Multichannel options: SMS, push, or social ads triggered from the same workflow.

SMS, push, or social ads triggered from the same workflow. Reporting depth: revenue attribution, not just opens and clicks.

revenue attribution, not just opens and clicks. API and zaps: a healthy ecosystem saves you custom-dev costs.

Of course, if you feel the need to downgrade to a simpler solution, that’s fine, too. Just make sure your platform of choice has room to scale.

When does switching from Constant Contact pay off?

If you’re hitting limits on automations, paying extra for basic SMS, or struggling with third-party integrations, moving to one of the alternatives to Constant Contact usually offsets migration hassle within a quarter. Lower per-contact pricing or bundled features often recoup costs even faster.

Basically, you’ve made the right choice when:

You’re job gets easier

You’re paying less for the same services

You’re generating more leads

Important note: saving on your newsletter platform could be a game-changer. However, you can still benefit from paying a bit more; that benefit comes in the form of upgraded features and boosts in efficiency. So, remember that when you’re making the crucial choice!

FAQs

Is Constant Contact free?

Constant Contact offers a 14-day free trial, but no permanent free tier. Once it ends you must convert to a paid plan.

What’s the easiest way to compare Constant Contact pricing to these tools?

List your current contact count and monthly send volume, then plug those numbers into each vendor’s pricing slider. Many — including Mailchimp and Brevo — publish starting tiers right on their pricing pages.

Which Constant Contact competitor is best for very small businesses?

Moosend and MailerLite both start at under $10 a month and include unlimited emails, making them ideal if your list is still growing.

Can I migrate my Constant Contact lists and templates?

Yes. All providers above let you import CSV contacts, and most have plug-and-play migration tools. Templates may need a little re-formatting depending on the new editor.

What integrations does Constant Contact lack compared with newer platforms?

Native e-commerce (Shopify, WooCommerce), CRM (HubSpot, Pipedrive) and modern payment gateways often require third-party connectors in Constant Contact, whereas they’re one-click in newer suites like Mailchimp and HubSpot.