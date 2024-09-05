Robots are everywhere, from the assembly line of major factories to the vacuums cleaning the living room carpet.

As big tech companies continue to innovate, they are only becoming increasingly woven into our daily lives. Amazon recently expanded the Prime Air drone delivery service globally, while Boston Dynamics’ robot Atlas, which pushes the boundaries of mobility and automation, will soon be up for sale.

All this progress means that there is much demand for robotics engineers who can create and maintain such technologies. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the market for mechanical engineers, the job title under which robotic engineers fall, will have increased by 11% from 2023 to 2033 — much faster than average.

Robotics engineers use a blend of mechanical, electrical, and software engineering skills to design, build, and program robots for different applications. The role requires a knowledge of hardware, such as circuits and sensors, as well as coding for computer vision, AI, and control systems.

If you’re interested in delving into robotics for the first time, or are a STEM professional looking to apply your existing knowledge to a new field, you might want to consider enrolling in an appropriate online course. TechRepublic takes a look at the top six robotics engineering courses available in 2024 for learners with different experiences, goals, and budgets.

Best robotics engineering courses: Comparison table

CourseCostDurationSkill level
Robotics Specialization - Coursera$79/£61 per month after a seven-day free trial.120 hours.Beginner.
Robotics Software Engineer - Udacity$249/£194 per month.Four months.Advanced.
Complete UiPath RPA Developer Course: Build 7 Robots - Udemy$109.99/£59.99.30.5 hours.Beginner.
Self Driving Car Engineer - Udacity$249/£194 per month.Four months.Advanced.
Electricity & electronics - Robotics, learn by building - Udemy$149/£59.99.11 hours.Beginner.
Arduino For Beginners - 2024 Complete Course - Udemy$94.99/£54.99.15 hours.Beginner.

Robotics Specialization - Coursera

Coursera Robotics Specialization.
Coursera’s course is perfect for beginners looking for an overview of different areas of robotics. Image: Coursera/Screenshot by TechRepublic

Coursera’s “Robotics Specialization” offers a solid introduction to key areas of robotic engineering, such as robot mechanics, aerial robotics, perception, and mobility, without requiring any experience. It includes hands-on programming exercises using tools such as Matlab, and culminates with a Capstone project that involves programming a robot to fly and grasp objects at home. The content is prepared and taught by academics from the University of Pennsylvania, and the course is self-paced.

Cost

$79/£61 per month after a seven-day free trial.

Duration

120 hours.

Pre-requisites

None.

Skills taught

Matlab, Raspberry Pi, Python, computer vision, motion planning.

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Beginner-friendly.Theory heavy.
Capstone project included.Published eight years ago, so some elements could be outdated.

Robotics Software Engineer - Udacity

Udacity Robotics Software Engineer.
The Udacity nanodegree is not for beginners but gives those with a background in maths and computing practical experience of ROS. Image: Udacity/Screenshot by TechRepublic

The Robotics Operating System, ROS, is an open-source framework that provides tools and libraries for developing, simulating, and controlling robotic systems — the basis of robotics programming. If you already have a strong background in math and basic knowledge of C++ programming, the Robotics Software Engineer nanodegree on Udacity is a good option for learning ROS. It covers localization, path planning, search algorithms, and more in four months-worth of content. Learners complete multiple robot-building projects using Gazebo, ROS, and C++ to control its actions.

Price

$249/£194 per month.

Duration

Four months.

Pre-requisites

Basic C++, linear algebra, basic descriptive statistics, basic calculus, Lidar.

Skills taught

Gazebo, robotics operating system, search algorithms, path planning, mapping, SLAM.

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Provides practical experience in industry-standard tools like ROS and Gazebo.Requires many prerequisites.
Offers an active mentor and learner community for feedback.Expensive.

Complete UiPath RPA Developer Course: Build 7 Robots - Udemy

Udemy Complete UiPath RPA Developer Course: Build 7 Robots.
If you’re looking to automate real tasks with robots, this Udemy course will show you how. Image: Udemy/Screenshot by TechRepublic

Robotic Process Automation, RPA, is the use of software robots to automate repetitive, rules-based tasks, while UiPath is an RPA platform. The following Udemy course teaches learners who have encountered these kinds of tasks in their job or studies how to develop a robot that can assist with them. The course is entirely project-based, with content delivered through the automation of seven real-world business problems. The course works well for those who “learn by doing.”

Price

$109.99/£59.99.

Duration

30.5 hours.

Pre-requisites

None.

Skills taught

RPA, Uipath.

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Content taught through automating real-world tasks.Does not cover Robotic Enterprise Framework, which is used widely in industry.
Content is regularly updated.Windows device needed, not suitable for Macs.

Self Driving Car Engineer - Udacity

Udacity Self Driving Car Engineer.
Learners can expand their knowledge of computer vision within the context of autonomous vehicle engineering. Image: Udacity/Screenshot by TechRepublic

This Udacity nanodegree is designed for learners that already have a solid grounding in programming and math but want to apply their knowledge to robotics. It is particularly appropriate for those looking to expand their knowledge of computer vision, the field of AI that enables computers to interpret visual information from the world, like photos and videos. Content is delivered within the context of autonomous vehicle engineering, going through lane detection, image processing, convolutional neural networks, deep learning, and much more. Udacity partnered with Waymo for this program, ensuring that lessons and projects are industry-relevant.

Price

$249/£194 per month.

Duration

Four months.

Pre-requisites

Matplotlib, basic calculus, intermediate Python, C++, linear algebra.

Skills taught

Lidar, C++, computer vision, neural networks, TensorFlow, object detection, localisation.

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Content delivered in the practical context of self-driving cars.Requires several prerequisites.
Developed with industry leader Waymo.Expensive.

Electricity & electronics - Robotics, learn by building - Udemy

Udemy Electricity & electronics - Robotics, learn by building.
Learn practical circuit board skills for robots with this Udemy course. Image: Udemy/Screenshot by TechRepublic

Circuits form the foundation of all robotics, so having an understanding of the hardware aspect can significantly enhance one’s ability to design and troubleshoot robotic systems. “Electricity & electronics” on Udemy teaches practical skills like soldering and troubleshooting on top of theoretical concepts. In following along with the course, learners will build a number of different functional circuits like light flashers, sound buzzers, and a servo controller that reads the electrical impulses from your arm muscles. Access to electronic parts and a breadboard is required.

Price

$149/£59.99.

Duration

11 hours.

Pre-requisites

Basic maths skills, and access to a breadboard, multimeter, soldering iron, solder, and wire.

Skills taught

Circuits, servo motors, electricity theoretics,

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Suitable for beginners.Requires additional electronic components.
Hands-on, project-based learning.Some advanced theoretical concepts lack depth.

Arduino For Beginners - 2024 Complete Course - Udemy

Udemy Arduino For Beginners - 2024 Complete Course.
Arduino is a user-friendly and open-source platform for building electronics. Image: Udemy/Screenshot by TechRepublic

Arduino is an open-source platform used for building electronics. It consists of microcontroller boards and a simple development environment, allowing users to write code to control components like sensors, motors, and lights. Its user-friendly interface and large community make it a popular starting point for beginners looking to get into robotics. Udemy’s “Arduino for Beginners” is a highly reviewed course that covers everything from basic coding to building your first circuits through 20 hands-on activities. Each activity builds on the last and culminates with a Capstone where you create an interactive obstacle detection application.

Price

$94.99/£54.99.

Duration

15 hours.

Pre-requisites

No academic prerequisites. Arduino boards and other components are not essential but recommended. A full kit list is provided for free, if you wish to purchase the necessary hardware.

Skills taught

Arduino, C++.

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Hands-on, project-based learning.Subtitles are inaccurate.
No hardware or prior knowledge required.Some learners say the instructor goes quickly, so some prior programming knowledge would be beneficial.

Is robotics engineering hard?

Robotics engineering is often deemed a challenging field because of its multidisciplinary nature, combining elements of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and computer science. Designing and building the physical parts of robots requires an understanding of materials, dynamics, and mechanics, as well as circuitry and power systems. Programming and algorithms are needed for robot control and machine learning aspects. Different sets of technical skills are required for each facet of robotics, meaning that there is a steep learning curve. Furthermore, the fundamentals are based heavily on math concepts, which some learners find difficult. However, with a strong interest and a desire to learn, robotics is not out of reach to anybody, and trying a beginner-friendly course is a good place to start.

Is robotics engineering high paying?

Yes. The average salary for an experienced robotics engineer is about $150,000 per year in the U.S. and £54,000 per year in the U.K., while the average annual salaries of employees in the two countries are $64,000 and £35,000 respectively.

Does robotics need coding?

Yes, robotics relies heavily on coding. Programmers write code to control robot movements, process sensor data, and implement algorithms for tasks like navigation and object recognition. Languages like Python, C++, and ROS — all of which are covered in the listed courses — are typically employed to make robots function autonomously and efficiently. However, it is possible to work in robotics engineering and focus on the hardware side, which involves less coding. For instance, you could design the circuitry that controls the robots components, as is taught in “Electricity & electronics – Robotics, learn by building” on Udemy.

Methodology

When assessing online courses, we examined the reliability and popularity of the provider, the depth and variety of topics offered, the practicality of the information, the cost and the duration. The courses and certification programs vary considerably, so be sure to choose the option that is right for your goals and learning style.

