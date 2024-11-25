The day after Thanksgiving brings full stomachs and deep discounts.

TechRepublic has curated a roundup of the best Black Friday deals on technology for business — from smart office accessories to the hottest Apple products. While some Black Friday deals shave just a few percentage points off an item’s price, we focused on finding more significant discounts. We’ve also prioritized high-quality products that won’t break the bank.

The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

SEE: Beware of scams during the holiday shopping season, especially around high-end tech.

HP 15.6 inch Windows Laptop This laptop runs Windows 11 S mode, has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, and offers two color options: red and silver. The Black Friday sales slice the price almost in half. Reviewers have left positive reviews on his laptop, which is suitable for light-duty work with Microsoft 365 and other common productivity programs. The Black Friday deal price for the HP 15.6 inch Windows Laptop is $199, which is $180 off the list price. Visit Walmart

Garmin Multisport Smartwatch This watch is made for fitness and training, but it can seamlessly transition to tracking steps and sleep at work conferences, linking your fitness ambitions and office innovation. The battery can charge from a built-in solar charging lens, extending the battery life to weeks. For exercise and lifestyle tracking, it includes a heart rate tracker, sleep monitoring, morning reports, and more. The Black Friday deal price for the Garmin multisport smartwatch is $649.99, 35% off the list price. Visit Amazon

JBL Tune Headphones These wireless, over-ear headphones promise quality sound while sitting in work meetings, editing audio, or listening to energetic music to brighten your work day. The batteries last for up to 76 hours, so you won’t need to worry about recharging often. These headphones have modern control options like an app and Voice Aware transparency. But the most important part is the sound, which many reviewers say is excellent. The Black Friday deal price for the JBL Tune headphones is $39.95, 50% off the list price. Visit Amazon

Samsung 43” Smart TV Walmart took $60 off the price of this 4K smart TV. If you’re keen on this item, Samsung’s website has discounts on other sizes of the same model, with up to $200 off the largest — although Walmart’s deal beats Samsung’s deal on the 43” version. This TV features an LED screen, Bluetooth connectivity, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Black Friday deal price for this Samsung 43” smart TV at Walmart is $268, 18.29% off the list price. Visit Walmart

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation These AirPods are older models compared to the fourth generation, but they still offer modern functionality and the quality Apple aficionados have come to expect. Just note that the second generation uses the older Lightning connector for charging instead of USB-C. These AirPods are compatible with Siri, so depending on the phone you connect them to, they may be able to synch with Apple’s AI features. Reviewers praise the second-generation AirPods for their sound quality and ease of use. The Black Friday deal price for the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation is $89, 31% off the list price. Visit Walmart

Honorable mentions