Microsoft announced its plans to release Windows 365 Link, a mini PC intended for commercial customers who want employees to access Windows 365 on the cloud. The device costs $349, uses a version of Windows 11, and connects to various wired and wireless peripherals, including 4K monitors.

Windows 365 Link will be available in select markets in April 2025. Early adopters in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan can apply through their Microsoft account team for a preview before Dec. 15.

A small form factor becomes a big portal to the cloud

Windows 365 Link is a streamlined way to access Microsoft 365 on Windows Cloud PCs. At 4.72 inches x 4.72 inches x 1.18 inches, the puck is easy to distribute and move around an office or other workspace.

“Krones AG is using Windows 365 Link on our shop floor to connect to Windows 365 in seconds,” Roman Kleyn, head of workplace design at manufacturing company Krones AG, said in a press release. “It’s quick and easy for our workers to get back to work right where they left off, even as they rotate between stations.”

Employees log in to Windows 365 virtually through the puck. From there, they can use Teams or Webex meetings, use Excel, check email, and more.

The box has no moving parts — not even a fan — so it’s durable enough to be moved from office to meeting room. Microsoft hopes the durability will reduce waste since people tend to retain devices, the company said in a press release.

The Microsoft 365 Link includes the following ports:

Three USB-A 3.2 ports.

One USB-C 3.2 port.

One HDMI port.

One DisplayPort.

3.5mm headphone jack.

Ethernet port.

Kensington lock slot.

A port for the power cord.

To use Windows 365 Link, organizations must have Windows 365 with Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Entra ID.

What IT professionals need to know about Windows 365 Link

For IT teams, Windows 365 Link endpoints can be managed using Microsoft Intune, just like with any other PC. Find Windows 365 Links by searching for device names or SKU families starting with WCPC.

SEE: November’s Patch Tuesday brought many security updates, including patches for actively exploited vulnerabilities.

The cloud PC’s variant of Windows 11 creates no local data or apps and has no local admin user accounts, eliminating some common pathways for attackers. Microsoft applied its usual suite of security tools to the device. When employees log in, the puck performs passwordless authentication through Microsoft Entra ID.

Options for multifactor authentication include:

The Microsoft Authenticator app.

A cross-device passkey using a QR code.

A FIDO USB security key.

Competitors to the Microsoft 365 Link

Other companies — Citrix, Dell, Intel, HP, Lenovo, and more — make small client PCs. Microsoft may be betting on business customers choosing Windows 365 Link to stay inside the Redmond ecosystem.