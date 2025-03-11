A Brazilian court has dealt a major blow to Apple’s tightly controlled ecosystem, ordering the tech giant to allow sideloading on iOS within 90 days. The ruling follows similar mandates in the EU, signaling a global push for more open digital marketplaces.

With Apple commanding nearly 60% of the U.S. mobile market and over 62% in Japan, the decision could set off a domino effect worldwide.

How does sideloading affect iOS users?

Sideloading occurs when a mobile smartphone user downloads an app from a source other than the official App Store. In this case, the App Store remains the sole distribution channel — a model that Apple is determined to protect.

It’s clear why Apple wants to restrict third-party apps. According to StatCounter, the tech giant accounts for less than 30% of the global OS market share as of February 2025. Forcing users to download apps from the App Store is a surefire way to keep them in the iOS ecosystem.

However, users do receive some benefit from downloading apps exclusively from the App Store. Since all apps undergo a screening process, users know they’re receiving authentic software that isn’t going to harm their device. If they ever do experience an issue, technical support is usually available.

These safeguards don’t necessarily extend to apps that are downloaded from developer websites or other sources, but many users still want the freedom to choose. Despite already making similar accommodations in other regions, Apple insists that sideloading will have a negative impact on all iOS users.

Judge Pablo Zuniga, who overturned an injunction that would have given Apple more time to consider their next move, said that Apple “has already complied with similar obligations in other countries, without demonstrating a significant impact or irreparable damage to its business model.”

What does this mean for other countries?

If the ruling stands, similar legal battles could emerge worldwide. With the European Union already setting a precedent, and Brazil potentially following suit, other countries may soon join the movement. While the case in Brazil could be a major catalyst for a future disruption in the iOS ecosystem, it’s still too early to tell.

Following the latest ruling, Apple now has 90 days to remove all restrictions on sideloading for all Brazilian iOS users. As expected, the company plans to appeal the decision.

This article was written by TechnologyAdvice contributing writer J.R. Johnivan.