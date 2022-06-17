The Internet of Things is always growing and innovating. Keep up with this developer bundle.

If you’re a handy person who would like to bring ordinary objects to life, consider The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle. This nine-course bundle is taught by software engineer and entrepreneur Edouard Renard. Co-founder of a robotics startup, Renard works with Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Ubuntu, ROS and other important IoT tools on a daily basis. His simple, step-by-step training will help you progress at a pace that makes sense for you, starting with the absolute basics of IoT.

In this course, you’ll delve into Raspberry Pi, Arduino, ROS, and more programming languages that will help you work with the Internet of Things. You’ll master a Raspberry Pi from scratch by building real projects like a surveillance alarm and a web server. With Arduino, you’ll get confident by creating an interactive obstacle detection app, building your own Arduino circuits and programming your Arduino board with C and C++. You’ll also learn how to create, build, run and debug ROS programs, create reusable code for any robot powered by ROS and much more.

By the end of these practical courses, you’ll be programming for the Internet of Things in no time. Grab The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle on sale for just $39.99 today.

