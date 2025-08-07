A business loan broker can be a bridge between you and a lender and act as an intermediary when you’re seeking financing. Essentially, it can help you understand your business’s financial needs, review your qualifications, and connect you with potential providers. This can save you both time and money during the loan application process and help you identify more options than you would have if you shopped around for lenders on your own.

Key takeaways: Brokers reach out to their lending network on your behalf to help find financing opportunities that meet your needs and qualifications.

Using a business loan broker allows you to weigh a variety of financing options all at once.

While usually not a direct lender, most brokers have lending expertise and industry experience.

You may be subjected to certain broker fees for the use of a broker’s services.

How a business loan broker works

This typically works by finding a broker with a lending network that offers loan types that meet your needs and then submitting a single application that multiple providers will review. So, instead of having to apply with each provider individually, a business loan broker will match you with multiple lenders based on your qualifications and financing request.

Most brokers have experience with processing applications, helping you determine which provider might best suit your financing needs and facilitating relationships between you and their lending networks. They can guide you throughout the whole process, answering any questions and helping you review your options.

Example of how business loan brokers work

Jasmine runs a successful skincare product business and wants to expand into retail. She needs a $150,000 loan but is unsure which lenders to approach or what type of loan would be best, whether it be an SBA loan, a term loan, or a line of credit.

Instead of applying directly with several banks (which could hurt her credit and take weeks), she contacts a business loan broker. It evaluates her financials, listens to her goals, and then uses its network of lenders to find the best options that meet her request and credentials.

Within 48 hours, the broker presents three competitive offers:

An SBA 7(a) loan from a regional bank A short-term loan from an online lender A line of credit from a fintech company

The broker explains the pros and cons of each, and Jasmine chooses the SBA loan with a 10-year term and low interest rate. The broker earns a commission from the provider (not from Jasmine), and she gets funding with less stress, better terms, and no guesswork.

Business loan broker vs lender: What’s the difference?

The main difference between brokers and lenders is who actually issues the funds.

All that to say, a broker acts as the intermediary between you and a lender and can help you prepare your application and with the search for an applicable provider. This way, you don’t have to worry about sending out multiple applications, checking qualifications for each lender, etc.

Lenders are actual financial institutions that grant you funds and underwrite the loan. They manage the transaction, and you are responsible for repaying them directly.

Types of business loan brokers

There are different types of loan brokers, all with different loan networks and financing options. Some have more specialized areas, such as equipment loan brokers, while others have a wider range of options, like lines of credit or working capital.

Common broker types include the following:

Commercial loan brokers help established businesses secure large loans for general needs, expansion, or real estate.

help established businesses secure large loans for general needs, expansion, or real estate. SBA loan brokers specialize in loans backed by the SBA, guiding borrowers through the complex process.

specialize in loans backed by the SBA, guiding borrowers through the complex process. Equipment financing brokers connect businesses with providers that fund the lease or purchase of machinery, vehicles, or other types of technology.

connect businesses with providers that fund the lease or purchase of machinery, vehicles, or other types of technology. Startup loan brokers work with newer businesses or entrepreneurs to find funding options despite limited financial history.

work with newer businesses or entrepreneurs to find funding options despite limited financial history. Franchise loan brokers help entrepreneurs fund franchise purchases, often working with providers that understand the franchise model.

help entrepreneurs fund franchise purchases, often working with providers that understand the franchise model. Merchant cash advance brokers arrange short-term financing based on future credit card sales, typically for quick access to cash.

Costs associated with a business loan broker

The cost of working with a business loan broker can differ widely, but it often falls within the range of 1% to 3% of the total loan amount (can go higher depending on the details). The exact fee depends on factors like how much you’re borrowing and the length of the loan.

How a loan broker makes money

A broker typically earns its compensation through several types of fees, which may be charged to you, the borrower, and/or the lender it partners with.

Those might include the following:

Referral fees

Success fees (if you secure funding)

A portion of the loan interest

Tip: Before moving forward, ensure you get a clear breakdown of the broker’s fees so that there are no surprises later.

Pros and cons of a business loan broker

Pros Cons Can review multiple financing options at once using a single application May subject you to broker fees, depending on your needs Offers the potential to save time and money during the application process Comes with variability between matched lenders and loan terms Enables you to review multiple options and gain insights from experienced professionals Requires you to work with the lender to facilitate the loan, as brokers aren't direct lenders

When to use a business loan broker

If you’re wondering why you’d use a broker instead of directly approaching a lender, there are a few instances to consider.

✅You want to review multiple options before applying. If you want the best possible odds of approval, strength in numbers can be key. Using a broker can be a great way to understand what options you have before sending out mass applications individually.

✅You seek to understand all your potential financing options. Your financing request may have more than one applicable loan type, and using a broker is a great way to browse all of your options at once.

✅You are simply unsure where to start. If you’re overwhelmed with trying to understand the loan process and who to approach, a broker can help alleviate the pressure of where to start and can guide you through your application and loan options.

✅You need to save time and money. Applying with multiple lenders can be time-consuming and potentially costly, especially if application fees are involved. Using a broker allows you to skip numerous application fees and compare financing options easily.

How to choose the right business loan broker

Working with the right loan broker can make getting financing smoother and more effective. Here’s a step-by-step approach to finding the best fit for your business:

Step 1: Identify your funding goals. Start by defining exactly what you need funding for. Are you covering short-term expenses, buying equipment, or expanding operations? Figure out how much money you need, what your repayment budget looks like, and how quickly you need the funds.

Step 2: Research and compare brokers. Don’t settle for the first option. Look into multiple brokers to compare their offerings. Check if they specialize in the type of loan you’re after, and read verified reviews or testimonials from other business owners. Transparency and reputation are key.

Step 3: Review fees and requirements upfront. Each broker operates differently; whereas some charge flat fees, others work on commission. Ask for a full breakdown of costs, including any hidden fees, and ensure you understand what they’ll expect from you during the application and funding process.

Step 4: Understand the broker’s role. Loan brokers are not lenders themselves. They connect you to lending partners in their network. Clarify how involved they’ll be and who handles each stage of the process, whether it’s document collection, lender negotiation, or finalizing terms.

Step 5: Check the terms before signing. Before you move forward with any loan, carefully read the fine print. Double-check the terms, repayment structure, fees, and conditions. A good broker should help you understand everything clearly; however, it’s ultimately up to you to protect your business interests.

What to look out for when selecting a business loan broker

Not all brokers are equal. Due diligence is very important when it comes to choosing which broker you end up working with. Here are some key considerations to keep in mind when shopping around.

Signs of a legitimate broker Signs of a scam broker

Is a member of a finance industry group (like the NACFB National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers



Is licensed (if required by your state)



Is a registered business entity



Has a good BBB rating and clean record



Has a proven track record with other businesses



Pushes you to decide quickly



Promises guaranteed approval



Won't explain the fees clearly



Lacks an online presence or reviews



Doesn't provide a verifiable business address or contact method



My recommended business loan brokers

If you are searching for a business loan broker and are unsure where to start, there are a few ways to go about it. This can include doing an online search, checking with a local organization, or getting a referral.

To get you started, below are some well-known brokers I’d recommend who might be able to help you secure the financing you need.

Lendio: Best for a wide variety of financing options

Lendio is a broker that has over 75 partnering lenders in its network. It can connect you with financing options, inclusive of SBA loans, lines of credit, commercial mortgages, and startup loans. It offers a free application process with no impact on your credit score and can help you secure financing in as little as 24 hours.

Clarify Capital: Best for flexible qualification requirements

Clarify Capital is another broker I recommend, as it also has a large lending network and a variety of loan options. However, it offers flexible qualification requirements that can allow borrowers with a wide range of credit scores to be considered for financing. While it may not have quite as many loan types as Lendio, it’s a highly rated broker known for its customer service and experience, along with quick access to funds.

QuickBridge: Best for specialized financing needs

QuickBridge has multiple types of financing from partnering lenders and offers competitive rates and terms. It can connect you with a variety of providers for both standard and specialized financing needs, whether that may be no-collateral loans, tax debt loans, renovation financing, and much more. It offers a simple application process, has no hidden fees, and can get you financing within just a few days if approved.

Tip: Keep in mind that specific loan terms and qualifications will vary widely based on both the lender and the type of financing you seek. Some forms of financing may have stricter qualifications, so it’s best to go in with the mindset that it’s not a one-qualification-fits-all kind of situation.

Alternatives to using a business loan broker

If you’re unsure whether a loan broker is the right move for your business, there are a few alternatives you can consider.

Rollover for business startups (ROBS): A ROBS allows you to access your retirement savings and put funds towards your business. It’s tax- and penalty-free, although you’ll typically need a minimum investment of $50,000 to get started. Since this can be a rather complicated process, I recommend working with a seasoned provider, such as Guidant Financial.

Business credit card: If you need flexibility when it comes to spending, a business credit card can be a solid option for last-minute short-term expenses. As a revolving credit facility, you can use the card on an as-needed basis (up to your credit limit) and repay the balance over time. See our roundup of the best business credit cards for options.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do business loan brokers need a license?

This varies depending on the state and the type of financing you’re seeking. There’s no federal license specifically required to operate as a business loan broker in the US, but state-level rules vary, and certain activities may trigger licensing requirements.

Can brokers work with bad credit borrowers?

Yes. Brokers often work with borrowers in need of flexible qualification requirements, as its model supports a variety of potential options. While specific requirements will vary by lender, using a broker can be a great way to see who’s willing to issue financing to you, all with just one application.

Are business loan brokers worth the cost?

They can be. While total costs can vary greatly, it can be worth it if it saves you overall time and money in application fees by applying individually with multiple lenders. You also may get to take advantage of a certain broker’s expertise and lending networks to help maximize your odds of approval.