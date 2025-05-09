The best business credit cards in 2025 provide tailored rewards, flexible spending controls, and integrated expense management tools designed to meet your unique needs, whether you’re a freelancer, a growing startup, or a large enterprise.
Choosing a card that aligns with your spending patterns and offers scalable benefits, such as cash back, customizable rewards, or automation features, can help streamline expenses and support your company’s growth and financial health.
This guide compares top options for corporations and small businesses, focusing on low fees, generous rewards, and tailored options. Here is a list of my nine best business credit cards.
- Overall best business credit card: Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
- Best for freelancers seeking simple, fee-free rewards: American Express Blue Business® CashTM Card
- Best for growing businesses needing flat-rate cash back: Capital One Spark Cash Select
- Best for cash-heavy businesses with flexible reward categories: Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash
- Best for service-based businesses with high utility expenses: U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card
- Best for large enterprises needing customizable rewards: U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card
- Best for tech startups prioritizing expense automation: Rho Card
- Best for fleet management and fuel expense tracking: Coast Fuel Card
- Best for tech-savvy businesses seeking spend management and automated expense tracking: Ramp Card
Best business credit cards quick comparison
Below, I summed up the top features I considered for the 10 business credit card providers. Here is my list of the best business credit cards.
Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Overall best business credit card
Card details
- Intro APR : 0% on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening
- Regular APR: Variable rate of 17.49% to 23.49% after the introductory period
- Annual fees: $0
- Credit needed: Good to excellent
Welcome offer
- $750 cash back after $6,000 spend in the first three months
Rewards
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back per $1 spent on every business purchase
Features
- No annual fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel, and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Employee cards are available at no additional cost, with individual spending limits
- Access to account management tools
- Fraud protection and purchase protection benefits
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Why I chose it
For my best overall business credit card recommendation, I picked the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card. I chose this card because it combines simplicity with value, offering unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase without the hassle of tracking categories. This makes it one of the best business credit cards for small business owners who want consistent rewards without worrying about spending limits.
Compared to other cards like the American Express Blue Business® Cash™ Card, which caps higher cash back at $50,000 annually, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card stands out for businesses that make a wide range of purchases throughout the year. Additionally, the 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases gives new business owners financial flexibility, which I find particularly useful for those managing startup costs.
I also appreciate the card’s no annual fee structure, which makes it accessible for businesses of all sizes, especially compared to cards that charge for higher reward rates. Plus, the easy access to Chase Ultimate Rewards® for travel and other redemptions adds to its overall value.
American Express Blue Business® CashTM Card: Best for freelancers seeking simple, fee-free rewards
Card details
- Introductory APR: 0% on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening
- Regular APR: Variable rate of 17.49% to 27.49%, based on creditworthiness and other factors
- Annual fee: $0
- Credit needed: Good to excellent
Welcome offer
- $250 cash back after $3,000 spend in the first three months
Rewards
- Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1% thereafter
Features
- Cash back is automatically credited to your statement
- No annual fee
- 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months
- Spend above your limit with Expanded Buying Power
- Connects with the American Express Business App for expense management
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Why I chose it
For freelancers seeking a simple, fee-free rewards card, I recommend the American Express Blue Business® CashTM Card. I chose this card because it strikes the right balance between affordability and value, offering 2% cash back on the first $50,000 in purchases each year, then 1% after that. Compared to cards like the Capital One Spark Cash Select, which offers a flat rate regardless of spending level, the Amex card is particularly appealing for those with moderate annual expenses.
I also appreciate that it has no annual fee, making it accessible for freelancers and sole proprietors who want straightforward rewards without worrying about added costs. Additionally, the 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months is useful for managing initial business expenses. This card is undoubtedly one of the best business credit cards for small business owners looking to minimize costs while earning rewards.
Capital One Spark Cash Select: Best for growing businesses needing flat-rate cash back
Card details
- Intro APR: Undisclosed
- Regular APR: 17.49% to 23.49% variable
- Annual fees: None
- Credit needed: Good to excellent
Welcome offer
- $500 cash back after $4,500 spend in the first 3 months
Rewards
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no caps or categories
Features
- No annual fee
- Redeem cash back at any time with no expiration
- Flexible redemption options, including cash, gift cards, and credits
- Free employee cards
- $0 liability for unauthorized charges
- Integrates with QuickBooks and other financial software
- No foreign transaction fees
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Why I chose it
For growing businesses needing flat-rate cash back, the Capital One Spark Cash Select is a top choice. I chose this card because it provides a consistent 1.5% cash back on every purchase, without category restrictions or limits. This makes it ideal for businesses with diverse spending habits.
Compared to the American Express Blue Business® CashTM Card, which limits higher cash back to the first $50,000 spent annually, the Spark Cash Select is better suited for businesses that consistently spend beyond that amount. Additionally, there’s no annual fee, making it a cost-effective option for expanding companies. This card also ranks among the best credit cards for corporations seeking predictable cash back.
Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash: Best for cash-heavy businesses with flexible reward categories
Card details
- Intro APR: 0% on purchases for the first nine billing cycles
- Regular APR: 17.49% to 27.49% variable
- Annual fees: $0
- Credit needed: Good to excellent
Welcome offer
- $300 cash back after $3,000 spend in the first 90 days
Rewards
- Earn 3% cash back in one chosen category, 2% on dining, and 1% on other purchases. Cash back capped at $50,000 annually in combined choice and dining categories.
Features
- No annual fee
- Boost rewards by up to 75% with Preferred Rewards for Business
- Flexible category choice
- $0 liability guarantee for unauthorized transactions
- Manage accounts and redeem rewards via the Bank of America app
- Integrates with QuickBooks software
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Why I chose it
For cash-heavy businesses with flexible reward categories, I recommend the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash. I chose this card for its ability to earn 3% cash back in a category of your choice (like gas, office supplies, or travel), plus 2% on dining, making it versatile for businesses with fluctuating expenses.
Unlike flat-rate cards like the Capital One Spark Cash Select, this card allows you to tailor rewards to your spending patterns, which I find particularly valuable for businesses managing varied costs. This flexibility makes it one of the top small business credit cards for cash flow management.
U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card: Best for service-based businesses with high utility expenses
Card details
- Introductory APR: 0% on purchases for the first 12 billing cycles
- Regular APR: Variable 17.99% to 26.99%, depending on creditworthiness
- Annual fee: $0
- Credit needed: Good to excellent
Welcome offer
- $750 cash back after $6,000 spend in the first 180 days
Rewards
- Earn 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations and EV charging stations , utility, office supply, and dining categories
- 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Rewards Center
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases
Features
- No annual fee
- No limits on the total rewards you can earn
- $100 annual credit for recurring software subscription expenses, such as FreshBooks or QuickBooks
- Access to Real-Time Rewards, allowing instant redemption of cash rewards toward purchases
- Eligibility for Shopping Deals, earning additional cash rewards while shopping online at over 1,100 stores
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Why I chose it
For service-based businesses with high utility expenses, the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card is the go-to card. I chose this card because it earns 3% cash back on eligible purchases like gas, office supplies, cell phone services, and restaurants, making it highly valuable for businesses with recurring operational costs.
Compared to other cards that offer a flat-rate return, this card’s targeted categories maximize savings for service-oriented businesses. The no annual fee structure also keeps it budget-friendly. This makes it a contender among the best business credit cards for small business owners looking to maximize rewards on everyday spending and lower operational costs.
U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card: Best for large enterprises needing customizable rewards
Card details
- Introductory APR: N/A
- Regular APR: N/A
- Annual fees: $0
- Credit needed: Designed for mid-sized to large companies with annual revenues of $10 million to $150 million
Welcome offer
- None
Rewards
- Points or rebates, points redeemable for gift cards or charitable donations through Charity On Top
- Earn rebates with lower spend thresholds
Features
- No annual or platform fee
- Integrated expense and travel management via TravelBank
- Seamless integrations with QuickBooks Online and NetSuite
- Corporate liability, reducing personal financial risk
- Customizable card controls for expenses and travel
- Built-in reporting tools for large-scale financial management
- Travel and purchase protection
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Why I chose it
For large enterprises needing customizable rewards, the U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card is an excellent choice. I picked this card because it offers the flexibility to tailor rewards based on your business’s spending patterns, which is vital for managing large and diverse expenses.
Compared to smaller business cards, this option is designed for high-volume transactions and centralized expense management, making it one of the best credit cards for businesses with extensive operational requirements, such as those managing multiple departments, handling significant expenditures, or needing streamlined tracking across various expense categories.
Rho Card: Best for tech startups prioritizing expense automation
Card details
- Introductory APR: N/A
- Regular APR: N/A
- Annual fee: $0
- Credit needed: No personal credit check or personal guarantee
Welcome offer
- None
Rewards
- Earn up to 2% cash back with Rho Platinum
Features
- No personal guarantee required
- Real-time expense tracking and automated categorization
- Integrations with accounting software like QuickBooks and NetSuite
- Customizable spend controls and approval workflows
- No foreign transaction fees
- Integrated expense management tools
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Why I chose it
For tech startups prioritizing expense automation, the Rho Corporate Card is a strong contender. I appreciate this card for its seamless integration with banking and expense management tools. The real-time tracking and automated categorization simplify financial management, making it ideal for tech-savvy businesses.
Compared to traditional cards, Rho’s emphasis on automation and data-driven insights sets it apart, making it one of the best company credit cards for tech-forward enterprises. In addition, the absence of personal guarantees and annual fees lowers barriers to entry for startups.
Coast Fuel Card: Best for fleet management and fuel expense tracking
Card details
- Introductory APR: N/A
- Regular APR: N/A
- Annual fee: None, only $4 per active card per month
- Credit needed: No personal credit check or personal guarantee
Welcome offer
- None
Rewards
- Earn 4 cents to 10 cents per gallon at over 30,000 Coast partner brands nationwide
- Earn 1% cash back on every purchase at non-gas merchants
Features
- Wide acceptance as a Visa card
- Set customized spending controls by driver or vehicle
- Advanced security features, including EMV chip technology and GPS auto-decline
- Integration with accounting and fleet management software like QuickBooks, Fleetio, and Samsara
- No personal guarantee required, reducing personal financial risk
- Custom rewards for fuel and fleet expenses
- Real-time tracking and control of spending
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Why I chose it
For businesses with vehicle fleets, the Coast Fuel Card is the best choice. I picked this card because it specializes in fleet and fuel management and offers real-time tracking and spending controls to manage expenses effectively and prevent unauthorized purchases. It also integrates with popular accounting software, streamlining the expense tracking process.
Compared to other cards, Coast’s dedicated features help reduce operational costs related to transportation. Additionally, its wide Visa acceptance and robust control features make it one of the top business credit cards for companies that manage large vehicle fleets.
Ramp Card: Best for tech-savvy businesses seeking spend management and automated expense tracking
Card details
- Introductory APR: N/A
- Regular APR: N/A
- Annual fee: $0
- Credit needed: No personal credit check or personal guarantee
Welcome offer
- None
Rewards
- Earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases
Features
- No annual fee
- Unlimited physical and virtual cards
- Real-time expense tracking, receipt matching, and auto-reporting
- Seamless integrations with QuickBooks, Xero, NetSuite, and Sage Intacct
- Automated spend insights with accounting software
- Access to over $350,000 in partner offers and discounts
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Why I chose it
For tech-savvy businesses focusing on spend management and automated tracking, I recommend the Ramp Card. I selected this card because of its powerful expense management features and real-time insights, which enable businesses to streamline operations and make data-driven decisions. In addition, the ability to issue unlimited cards with customizable controls simplifies managing employee expenses.
Compared to traditional business credit cards, Ramp takes a modern, data-centric approach to expense tracking and management. Instead of primarily focusing on earning rewards, Ramp emphasizes automating financial processes and offering insights to optimize spending, positioning it as one of the best credit cards for corporations looking to simplify financial management.
How to choose the right business credit card
Choosing the right business credit card involves carefully evaluating your company’s financial habits and needs. Here’s how to make the best choice:
1. Understand your business spending
Analyze your spending patterns to see where your business spends the most, whether on travel, office supplies, utilities, or other expenses. This will help you select a card that offers the highest rewards in your primary spending categories.
2. Decide between cash back vs travel rewards
If your business frequently makes travel purchases, a card offering travel points or miles can save significantly. Conversely, a cash back card might be more beneficial if your expenses are more general or operational.
3. Consider intro offers and ongoing perks
Many top business credit cards offer welcome bonuses, such as cash back or points after meeting a spending threshold. While these introductory offers can provide a quick financial boost, evaluating the ongoing rewards and perks is essential to ensure long-term value for your business.
4. Weigh annual fees & interest rates
While some of the best business credit cards for small businesses offer no annual fee, others charge fees but provide substantial rewards or benefits that can offset the cost. Compare interest rates if you plan to carry a balance, as lower APRs will save you money over time.
To better understand the costs associated with using a business credit card, including processing fees, check out our guide on credit card processing fees and rates.
5. Check approval requirements
Some business cards require a personal guarantee and credit score, while others only need an EIN (Employer Identification Number). Ensure your business meets the eligibility criteria before applying to avoid unnecessary credit inquiries.
By carefully considering these factors, you can select one of the best credit cards for businesses that aligns with your financial goals and maximizes value for your spending habits.
What you need to get a business credit card
Applying for a business credit card requires some essential information and documentation. Here’s what you’ll typically need:
- Business information
- Legal business name
- Employer Identification Number (EIN)
- Business structure
- Industry type and business category
- Personal information
- Social Security Number (SSN)
- Personal credit score
- Personal income information
- Financial information
- Annual revenue and profit
- Monthly expenses
- Time in business
- Legal documents
- Business registration or incorporation papers
- Partnership agreement (if applicable)
- Business license
- Banking information
- Business bank account details
- Proof of income
By preparing these documents and details in advance, you can streamline the application process and increase your chances of approval.
Methodology
To find the top small business credit cards, I focused on practical factors that matter most to business owners. Here’s what I looked at:
I prioritized cards that offer generous cash back rewards, especially those with flexible structures that align with common business expenses like office supplies, gas, or travel. I also examined annual fees, intro APRs, and ongoing rates, favoring cards with no or low fees.
Perks and benefits were also evaluated, such as expense management tools and offers and discounts, highlighting cards that offer ongoing value beyond basic rewards. In addition, I considered how accessible each card is for various business types, looking at credit requirements and whether an EIN or personal credit check is needed.
I based my findings on publicly available data from official card issuer websites and reputable financial platforms as of May 2025. Since card features may change, always check the latest information from the provider.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Can I get a business credit card with just my EIN?
Yes, some of the best credit cards for corporations allow you to apply with just your EIN, especially if your business has an established credit profile. However, many issuers also require a personal guarantee with your Social Security number (SSN), which can affect your personal credit.
Do business credit cards affect personal credit?
Yes, business credit cards can affect your personal credit if the issuer reports account activity to consumer credit bureaus or requires a personal guarantee. Late payments or high balances on the card may negatively impact your personal credit score.
How many business credit cards can I get?
There’s no set limit on how many best credit cards for businesses you can have, but issuers may consider factors like your credit score, existing credit lines, and overall financial profile when approving multiple cards. Having several cards can benefit businesses that manage diverse expenses, but be mindful of maintaining responsible credit use.