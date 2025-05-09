The best business credit cards in 2025 provide tailored rewards, flexible spending controls, and integrated expense management tools designed to meet your unique needs, whether you’re a freelancer, a growing startup, or a large enterprise.

Choosing a card that aligns with your spending patterns and offers scalable benefits, such as cash back, customizable rewards, or automation features, can help streamline expenses and support your company’s growth and financial health.

This guide compares top options for corporations and small businesses, focusing on low fees, generous rewards, and tailored options. Here is a list of my nine best business credit cards.

Best business credit cards quick comparison

Below, I summed up the top features I considered for the 10 business credit card providers. Here is my list of the best business credit cards.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Overall best business credit card Card details Intro APR Annual Percentage Rate : 0% on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening

0% on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening Regular APR: Variable rate of 17.49% to 23.49% after the introductory period

Variable rate of 17.49% to 23.49% after the introductory period Annual fees: $0

$0 Credit needed: Good to excellent Welcome offer $750 cash back after $6,000 spend in the first three months Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back per $1 spent on every business purchase Visit Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Features

No annual fee

Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel, and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Employee cards are available at no additional cost, with individual spending limits

Access to account management tools

Fraud protection and purchase protection benefits

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No annual fee

Unlimited 1.5% cash back for each $1 spent

Versatile redemption options (cash back, gift cards, travel, and more) Flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases may not maximize rewards

A credit score of 670 or higher is typically needed for approval

3% fee on transactions made outside the US

Why I chose it

For my best overall business credit card recommendation, I picked the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card. I chose this card because it combines simplicity with value, offering unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase without the hassle of tracking categories. This makes it one of the best business credit cards for small business owners who want consistent rewards without worrying about spending limits.

Compared to other cards like the American Express Blue Business® Cash™ Card, which caps higher cash back at $50,000 annually, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card stands out for businesses that make a wide range of purchases throughout the year. Additionally, the 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases gives new business owners financial flexibility, which I find particularly useful for those managing startup costs.

I also appreciate the card’s no annual fee structure, which makes it accessible for businesses of all sizes, especially compared to cards that charge for higher reward rates. Plus, the easy access to Chase Ultimate Rewards® for travel and other redemptions adds to its overall value.

American Express Blue Business® CashTM Card: Best for freelancers seeking simple, fee-free rewards Card details Introductory APR: 0% on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening

0% on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening Regular APR: Variable rate of 17.49% to 27.49%, based on creditworthiness and other factors

Variable rate of 17.49% to 27.49%, based on creditworthiness and other factors Annual fee: $0

$0 Credit needed: Good to excellent Welcome offer $250 cash back after $3,000 spend in the first three months Rewards Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1% thereafter Visit American Express Blue Business® CashTM Card

Features

Cash back is automatically credited to your statement

No annual fee

0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months

Spend above your limit with Expanded Buying Power

Connects with the American Express Business App for expense management

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No annual fee

Straightforward rewards

0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months

Automatic cash back

Spending cap on higher cash back

No bonus categories

2.7% foreign transaction fee

Approval generally requires a credit score of 670 or higher

Why I chose it

For freelancers seeking a simple, fee-free rewards card, I recommend the American Express Blue Business® CashTM Card. I chose this card because it strikes the right balance between affordability and value, offering 2% cash back on the first $50,000 in purchases each year, then 1% after that. Compared to cards like the Capital One Spark Cash Select, which offers a flat rate regardless of spending level, the Amex card is particularly appealing for those with moderate annual expenses.

I also appreciate that it has no annual fee, making it accessible for freelancers and sole proprietors who want straightforward rewards without worrying about added costs. Additionally, the 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months is useful for managing initial business expenses. This card is undoubtedly one of the best business credit cards for small business owners looking to minimize costs while earning rewards.

Capital One Spark Cash Select: Best for growing businesses needing flat-rate cash back Card details Intro APR: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Regular APR: 17.49% to 23.49% variable

17.49% to 23.49% variable Annual fees: None

None Credit needed: Good to excellent Welcome offer $500 cash back after $4,500 spend in the first 3 months Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no caps or categories Visit Capital One Spark Cash Select

Features

No annual fee

Redeem cash back at any time with no expiration

Flexible redemption options, including cash, gift cards, and credits

Free employee cards

$0 liability for unauthorized charges

Integrates with QuickBooks and other financial software

No foreign transaction fees

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

No annual fee

Cash back that never expires and can be redeemed at any time No bonus categories

Fewer travel-specific benefits compared to others

Limited suitability for businesses with lower credit scores

Why I chose it

For growing businesses needing flat-rate cash back, the Capital One Spark Cash Select is a top choice. I chose this card because it provides a consistent 1.5% cash back on every purchase, without category restrictions or limits. This makes it ideal for businesses with diverse spending habits.

Compared to the American Express Blue Business® CashTM Card, which limits higher cash back to the first $50,000 spent annually, the Spark Cash Select is better suited for businesses that consistently spend beyond that amount. Additionally, there’s no annual fee, making it a cost-effective option for expanding companies. This card also ranks among the best credit cards for corporations seeking predictable cash back.

Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash: Best for cash-heavy businesses with flexible reward categories Card details Intro APR: 0% on purchases for the first nine billing cycles

0% on purchases for the first nine billing cycles Regular APR: 17.49% to 27.49% variable

17.49% to 27.49% variable Annual fees: $0

$0 Credit needed: Good to excellent Welcome offer $300 cash back after $3,000 spend in the first 90 days Rewards Earn 3% cash back in one chosen category, 2% on dining, and 1% on other purchases. Cash back capped at $50,000 annually in combined choice and dining categories. Visit Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash

Features

No annual fee

Boost rewards by up to 75% with Preferred Rewards for Business

Flexible category choice

$0 liability guarantee for unauthorized transactions

Manage accounts and redeem rewards via the Bank of America app

Integrates with QuickBooks software

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Customizable rewards

No annual fee

0% APR for the first nine billing cycles on purchases

Preferred Rewards Bonus Spending cap on bonus categories

Need for ongoing planning to maximize category choices

Potentially high APR after the introductory period

No travel perks

Why I chose it

For cash-heavy businesses with flexible reward categories, I recommend the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash. I chose this card for its ability to earn 3% cash back in a category of your choice (like gas, office supplies, or travel), plus 2% on dining, making it versatile for businesses with fluctuating expenses.

Unlike flat-rate cards like the Capital One Spark Cash Select, this card allows you to tailor rewards to your spending patterns, which I find particularly valuable for businesses managing varied costs. This flexibility makes it one of the top small business credit cards for cash flow management.

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card: Best for service-based businesses with high utility expenses Card details Introductory APR: 0% on purchases for the first 12 billing cycles

0% on purchases for the first 12 billing cycles Regular APR: Variable 17.99% to 26.99%, depending on creditworthiness

Variable 17.99% to 26.99%, depending on creditworthiness Annual fee: $0

$0 Credit needed: Good to excellent Welcome offer $750 cash back after $6,000 spend in the first 180 days Rewards Earn 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations and EV charging stations Transactions of $200 or less

5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Rewards Center

Unlimited 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases Visit U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card

Features

No annual fee

No limits on the total rewards you can earn

$100 annual credit for recurring software subscription expenses, such as FreshBooks or QuickBooks

Access to Real-Time Rewards, allowing instant redemption of cash rewards toward purchases

Eligibility for Shopping Deals, earning additional cash rewards while shopping online at over 1,100 stores

Pros and cons

Pros Cons High cash back rates in multiple essential business categories

$100 annual software credit

Access to Real-Time Rewards and Shopping Deals for additional savings 5% cash back on travel applies only to bookings made through the U.S. Bank Travel Rewards Center

3% cash back at gas stations and EV charging stations is limited to transactions of $200 or less

Potential foreign transaction fees

Why I chose it

For service-based businesses with high utility expenses, the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card is the go-to card. I chose this card because it earns 3% cash back on eligible purchases like gas, office supplies, cell phone services, and restaurants, making it highly valuable for businesses with recurring operational costs.

Compared to other cards that offer a flat-rate return, this card’s targeted categories maximize savings for service-oriented businesses. The no annual fee structure also keeps it budget-friendly. This makes it a contender among the best business credit cards for small business owners looking to maximize rewards on everyday spending and lower operational costs.

U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card: Best for large enterprises needing customizable rewards Card details Introductory APR: N/A

N/A Regular APR: N/A

N/A Annual fees: $0

$0 Credit needed: Designed for mid-sized to large companies with annual revenues of $10 million to $150 million Welcome offer None Rewards Points or rebates, points redeemable for gift cards or charitable donations through Charity On Top

Earn rebates with lower spend thresholds Visit U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card

Features

No annual or platform fee

Integrated expense and travel management via TravelBank

Seamless integrations with QuickBooks Online and NetSuite

Corporate liability, reducing personal financial risk

Customizable card controls for expenses and travel

Built-in reporting tools for large-scale financial management

Travel and purchase protection

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Can choose between rebates or points rewards

Integrated platform simplifies expense tracking and reporting

Protects individual employees from personal financial responsibility Designed for companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million

No introductory APR

Not designed for sole proprietors or very small businesses, which may exclude many startups

Why I chose it

For large enterprises needing customizable rewards, the U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card is an excellent choice. I picked this card because it offers the flexibility to tailor rewards based on your business’s spending patterns, which is vital for managing large and diverse expenses.

Compared to smaller business cards, this option is designed for high-volume transactions and centralized expense management, making it one of the best credit cards for businesses with extensive operational requirements, such as those managing multiple departments, handling significant expenditures, or needing streamlined tracking across various expense categories.

Rho Card: Best for tech startups prioritizing expense automation Card details Introductory APR: N/A

N/A Regular APR: N/A

N/A Annual fee: $0

$0 Credit needed: No personal credit check or personal guarantee Welcome offer None Rewards Earn up to 2% cash back with Rho Platinum Visit Rho Card

Features

No personal guarantee required

Real-time expense tracking and automated categorization

Integrations with accounting software like QuickBooks and NetSuite

Customizable spend controls and approval workflows

No foreign transaction fees

Integrated expense management tools

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No annual fee

Up to 2% cash back with Rho Platinum

No personal credit check or guarantee required No introductory APR or welcome bonus offers

International transactions are not eligible for cash back

Sole proprietorships are not eligible

Why I chose it

For tech startups prioritizing expense automation, the Rho Corporate Card is a strong contender. I appreciate this card for its seamless integration with banking and expense management tools. The real-time tracking and automated categorization simplify financial management, making it ideal for tech-savvy businesses.

Compared to traditional cards, Rho’s emphasis on automation and data-driven insights sets it apart, making it one of the best company credit cards for tech-forward enterprises. In addition, the absence of personal guarantees and annual fees lowers barriers to entry for startups.

Coast Fuel Card: Best for fleet management and fuel expense tracking Card details Introductory APR: N/A

N/A Regular APR: N/A

N/A Annual fee: None, only $4 per active card per month

None, only $4 per active card per month Credit needed: No personal credit check or personal guarantee Welcome offer None Rewards Earn 4 cents to 10 cents per gallon at over 30,000 Coast partner brands nationwide

Earn 1% cash back on every purchase at non-gas merchants Visit Coast Fuel Card

Features

Wide acceptance as a Visa card

Set customized spending controls by driver or vehicle

Advanced security features, including EMV chip technology and GPS auto-decline

Integration with accounting and fleet management software like QuickBooks, Fleetio, and Samsara

No personal guarantee required, reducing personal financial risk

Custom rewards for fuel and fleet expenses

Real-time tracking and control of spending

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Customizable controls

Robust security features

No personal guarantee $4 per active card per month can add up for larger fleets

Limited fuel discounts compared to others

Foreign transaction fee of 2.5% of the transaction amount

Why I chose it

For businesses with vehicle fleets, the Coast Fuel Card is the best choice. I picked this card because it specializes in fleet and fuel management and offers real-time tracking and spending controls to manage expenses effectively and prevent unauthorized purchases. It also integrates with popular accounting software, streamlining the expense tracking process.

Compared to other cards, Coast’s dedicated features help reduce operational costs related to transportation. Additionally, its wide Visa acceptance and robust control features make it one of the top business credit cards for companies that manage large vehicle fleets.

Ramp Card: Best for tech-savvy businesses seeking spend management and automated expense tracking Card details Introductory APR: N/A

N/A Regular APR: N/A

N/A Annual fee: $0

$0 Credit needed: No personal credit check or personal guarantee Welcome offer None Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back The exact rate is determined by Ramp based on the individual customer's profile. Visit Ramp Card

Features

No annual fee

Unlimited physical and virtual cards

Real-time expense tracking, receipt matching, and auto-reporting

Seamless integrations with QuickBooks, Xero, NetSuite, and Sage Intacct

Automated spend insights with accounting software

Access to over $350,000 in partner offers and discounts

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No personal credit check or guarantee

No foreign transaction fees

Access to substantial partner discounts Requires paying the full balance every billing cycle as a charge card

Minimum requirement of $25,000 in a US business bank account

No traditional welcome bonus or introductory APR offers

Why I chose it

For tech-savvy businesses focusing on spend management and automated tracking, I recommend the Ramp Card. I selected this card because of its powerful expense management features and real-time insights, which enable businesses to streamline operations and make data-driven decisions. In addition, the ability to issue unlimited cards with customizable controls simplifies managing employee expenses.

Compared to traditional business credit cards, Ramp takes a modern, data-centric approach to expense tracking and management. Instead of primarily focusing on earning rewards, Ramp emphasizes automating financial processes and offering insights to optimize spending, positioning it as one of the best credit cards for corporations looking to simplify financial management.

How to choose the right business credit card

Choosing the right business credit card involves carefully evaluating your company’s financial habits and needs. Here’s how to make the best choice:

1. Understand your business spending

Analyze your spending patterns to see where your business spends the most, whether on travel, office supplies, utilities, or other expenses. This will help you select a card that offers the highest rewards in your primary spending categories.

2. Decide between cash back vs travel rewards

If your business frequently makes travel purchases, a card offering travel points or miles can save significantly. Conversely, a cash back card might be more beneficial if your expenses are more general or operational.

3. Consider intro offers and ongoing perks

Many top business credit cards offer welcome bonuses, such as cash back or points after meeting a spending threshold. While these introductory offers can provide a quick financial boost, evaluating the ongoing rewards and perks is essential to ensure long-term value for your business.

4. Weigh annual fees & interest rates

While some of the best business credit cards for small businesses offer no annual fee, others charge fees but provide substantial rewards or benefits that can offset the cost. Compare interest rates if you plan to carry a balance, as lower APRs will save you money over time.

To better understand the costs associated with using a business credit card, including processing fees, check out our guide on credit card processing fees and rates.

5. Check approval requirements

Some business cards require a personal guarantee and credit score, while others only need an EIN (Employer Identification Number). Ensure your business meets the eligibility criteria before applying to avoid unnecessary credit inquiries.

By carefully considering these factors, you can select one of the best credit cards for businesses that aligns with your financial goals and maximizes value for your spending habits.

What you need to get a business credit card

Applying for a business credit card requires some essential information and documentation. Here’s what you’ll typically need:

Business information

Legal business name

Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Business structure

Industry type and business category

Personal information

Social Security Number (SSN)

Personal credit score

Personal income information

Financial information

Annual revenue and profit

Monthly expenses

Time in business

Legal documents

Business registration or incorporation papers

Partnership agreement (if applicable)

Business license

Banking information

Business bank account details

Proof of income

By preparing these documents and details in advance, you can streamline the application process and increase your chances of approval.

Methodology

To find the top small business credit cards, I focused on practical factors that matter most to business owners. Here’s what I looked at:

I prioritized cards that offer generous cash back rewards, especially those with flexible structures that align with common business expenses like office supplies, gas, or travel. I also examined annual fees, intro APRs, and ongoing rates, favoring cards with no or low fees.

Perks and benefits were also evaluated, such as expense management tools and offers and discounts, highlighting cards that offer ongoing value beyond basic rewards. In addition, I considered how accessible each card is for various business types, looking at credit requirements and whether an EIN or personal credit check is needed.

I based my findings on publicly available data from official card issuer websites and reputable financial platforms as of May 2025. Since card features may change, always check the latest information from the provider.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Can I get a business credit card with just my EIN?

Yes, some of the best credit cards for corporations allow you to apply with just your EIN, especially if your business has an established credit profile. However, many issuers also require a personal guarantee with your Social Security number (SSN), which can affect your personal credit.

Do business credit cards affect personal credit?

Yes, business credit cards can affect your personal credit if the issuer reports account activity to consumer credit bureaus or requires a personal guarantee. Late payments or high balances on the card may negatively impact your personal credit score.

How many business credit cards can I get?

There’s no set limit on how many best credit cards for businesses you can have, but issuers may consider factors like your credit score, existing credit lines, and overall financial profile when approving multiple cards. Having several cards can benefit businesses that manage diverse expenses, but be mindful of maintaining responsible credit use.