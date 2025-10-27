Business loans with no credit check can be a lifeline for entrepreneurs with limited credit history or who have struggled with past financial challenges, making traditional financing difficult to secure. Many small business owners find that even when their operations are strong, a low credit score or thin credit file can prevent them from getting approved through banks or conventional lenders.

The best no-credit-check business loan options allow borrowers to access working capital without a hard credit inquiry. Instead, they focus on real business performance, such as revenue, payment processing activity, or outstanding invoices, to determine eligibility. Since these loan types can vary widely depending on how your business earns and collects revenue, the following highlights trusted direct lenders offering funding opportunities without a traditional credit review.

Here are my top six picks:

Paypal Working Capital : Best for PayPal sellers

: Best for PayPal sellers Square Loans : Best for small businesses with consistent card sales

: Best for small businesses with consistent card sales AltLINE : Best for B2B companies with unpaid invoices

: Best for B2B companies with unpaid invoices FundThrough : Best for fast, tech-driven invoice financing

: Best for fast, tech-driven invoice financing Giggle Finance : Best for freelancers and gig workers

: Best for freelancers and gig workers Uplyft Capital: Best for revenue-based business funding

Best no credit check business loans at a glance

Credit check Maximum loan or advance amount Funding speed None Up to $300,000 As fast as minutes after approval Visit Paypal Working Capital None $100 to $350,000 1 business day Visit Square Loans None Up to 90% of the invoice value Same or next day Visit AltLINE None Up to 100% of the invoice value 1 business day Visit FundThrough No hard check Up to $20,000 Same day Visit Giggle Finance No hard check Up to $500,000 24 hours Visit Uplyft Capital

PayPal Working Capital: Best for PayPal sellers

PayPal Working Capital is a funding solution designed specifically for businesses that already process payments through PayPal. Rather than relying on a traditional credit check, PayPal evaluates your account history, including sales volume and tenure, to determine eligibility. This makes it a great choice for merchants who have consistent PayPal sales but limited or less-than-perfect credit.

Since approval is based on your actual business performance, you can access funds quickly without worrying about a hard inquiry on your credit report. For that reason, PayPal Working Capital stands out as one of the best options for PayPal users seeking a no-credit-check business loan. The funding process is fast, straightforward, and integrated directly into your existing PayPal account, so you can focus on running your business rather than managing paperwork.

You’ll also benefit from flexible repayment terms. Payments are automatically deducted as a fixed percentage of your PayPal sales, so repayment adjusts naturally with your business’ cash flow. There are no periodic interest charges, late fees, or penalties for early repayment.

How to qualify

Credit check: None. Approval is based on PayPal account history.

None. Approval is based on PayPal account history. PayPal account: Business or Premier account open for at least 90 days.

Business or Premier account open for at least 90 days. Sales requirement: At least $15,000 in annual PayPal sales for Business accounts or $20,000 for Premier accounts.

Rates & terms

Loan amount: $1,000 to $200,000 for first-time borrowers; up to $300,000 for repeat borrowers.

$1,000 to $200,000 for first-time borrowers; up to $300,000 for repeat borrowers. Fees: One fixed fee determined at approval (no interest rate).

One fixed fee determined at approval (no interest rate). Repayment method: Automatic deductions from a chosen percentage of daily PayPal sales.

Automatic deductions from a chosen percentage of daily PayPal sales. Repayment flexibility: Adjusts with sales volume, with a minimum required payment every 90 days.

Adjusts with sales volume, with a minimum required payment every 90 days. Funding speed: Typically within minutes of approval.

Square Loans: Best for small businesses with consistent card sales

Square Loans provides fast, data-driven financing for businesses that already process payments through Square. Instead of using a traditional credit check, Square determines eligibility by reviewing your business’ sales history and account activity within its payment platform. This makes it an excellent choice for merchants with consistent transaction volume who want quick access to capital without impacting their credit score.

Square’s loan process is highly automated and simple. Eligible sellers receive a loan offer directly in their Square dashboard, which outlines the total amount, fixed fee, and repayment details. Once accepted, funds are typically deposited as soon as the next business day. Because repayment is tied to your daily Square sales, payments scale with your business performance. Essentially, when you make more sales, you pay back more; when you make fewer sales, you pay less.

This funding model makes Square Loans particularly appealing to small businesses with fluctuating revenue that prefer predictable, automated repayment. There are no late fees, hidden charges, or penalties for paying off early, giving business owners added peace of mind.

How to qualify

Credit check: None. Offers are based on Square payment processing history.

None. Offers are based on Square payment processing history. Square account: Must actively process payments through Square.

Must actively process payments through Square. Eligibility: Determined automatically by Square’s internal data and algorithms.

Rates & terms

Loan amount: Typically ranges from $100 to $350,000, depending on sales volume.

Typically ranges from $100 to $350,000, depending on sales volume. Fees: One fixed fee disclosed upfront.

One fixed fee disclosed upfront. Repayment method: A fixed percentage of daily Square sales automatically applied toward repayment. A minimum of 1/18 of the initial balance must be repaid every 60 days.

A fixed percentage of daily Square sales automatically applied toward repayment. A minimum of 1/18 of the initial balance must be repaid every 60 days. Repayment flexibility: Adjusts with sales performance; no late or early repayment fees.

Adjusts with sales performance; no late or early repayment fees. Funding speed: Usually within one business day after accepting the offer.

altLINE: Best for B2B companies with unpaid invoices

altLINE by The Southern Bank is a direct lender that provides invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing for small and mid-sized businesses. Instead of offering traditional term loans, altLINE advances cash based on your unpaid customer invoices. This allows businesses to unlock working capital quickly without taking on new debt or undergoing a credit check.

Because altLINE focuses on your customers’ creditworthiness rather than your own credit history, it’s a strong choice for companies with solid clients but limited or poor credit. The process is transparent and direct, as you submit your unpaid invoices, and altLINE advances a portion of the value, usually within 24 hours. Once your customers pay their invoices, altLINE releases the remaining balance minus its fee.

This financing model helps improve cash flow and smooth out slow receivables cycles, especially for B2B companies that wait 30, 60, or even 90 days for payment. It’s also useful for businesses that want flexible access to funds without pledging collateral or impacting credit.

How to qualify

Credit check: None. Approval is based on the strength of your customers’ credit, not your own.

None. Approval is based on the strength of your customers’ credit, not your own. Business type: Must have B2B or B2G (business-to-government) customers with unpaid invoices.

Must have B2B or B2G (business-to-government) customers with unpaid invoices. Invoices: Eligible invoices typically must be due within 90 days.

Rates & terms

Advance rate: Up to 90% of the invoice value.

Up to 90% of the invoice value. Fees: Starting around 1% to 5% of the invoice amount, depending on customer risk and invoice terms.

Starting around 1% to 5% of the invoice amount, depending on customer risk and invoice terms. Funding method: Cash advance based on outstanding receivables.

Cash advance based on outstanding receivables. Repayment method: Invoices are repaid when customers pay; no additional payment from the business is required.

Invoices are repaid when customers pay; no additional payment from the business is required. Funding speed: Same-day or next-day once invoices are verified.

FundThrough: Best for fast, tech-driven invoice financing

FundThrough is an invoice financing platform that helps businesses access working capital by advancing funds on unpaid invoices. Instead of relying on credit scores or traditional loan qualifications, FundThrough bases approval on the value and reliability of your outstanding customer invoices. This makes it a strong option for B2B companies that have solid clients but need to improve cash flow without taking on new debt.

The platform integrates directly with accounting and invoicing tools, such as QuickBooks and OpenInvoice, enabling businesses to upload or sync invoices easily. Once an invoice is verified, FundThrough advances the funds quickly, and repayment occurs automatically when the customer pays the invoice.

This structure allows companies to free up capital tied in receivables, making it easier to manage expenses, cover payroll, or invest in growth without waiting weeks or months for clients to pay.

How to qualify

Credit check: No credit check required. Approval is based on customer invoices and client payment history.

No credit check required. Approval is based on customer invoices and client payment history. Business type: Must have B2B or B2G invoices for completed goods or services.

Must have B2B or B2G invoices for completed goods or services. Invoice requirement: Invoices must be due within 90 days or less.

Invoices must be due within 90 days or less. Accounting integration: QuickBooks or OpenInvoice connection recommended for faster processing.

Rates and terms

Advance amount: Up to 100 percent of the eligible invoice value, depending on the client and invoice profile.

Up to 100 percent of the eligible invoice value, depending on the client and invoice profile. Fees: Transparent fee structure based on the size and duration of the invoice.

Transparent fee structure based on the size and duration of the invoice. Repayment method: Repayment is made when the customer pays the invoice directly to FundThrough.

Repayment is made when the customer pays the invoice directly to FundThrough. Funding speed: In many cases, funding can be received within one business day of invoice verification.

Giggle Finance: Best for freelancers and gig workers

Giggle Finance provides fast funding for freelancers, independent contractors, and gig economy workers who may not qualify for traditional business loans due to limited credit history. The company bases eligibility on recent income and bank account activity rather than conducting a hard credit check.

By focusing on real income patterns instead of credit scores, Giggle Finance is a strong option for self-employed individuals who need quick access to working capital. The online application is simple, takes only a few minutes to complete, and is designed for flexible, fast-moving work environments.

Payments are automatically connected to the borrower’s bank account, and advances are structured as revenue-based financing. This means repayment adjusts with actual income, making it easier to manage for those with fluctuating or seasonal earnings.

How to qualify

Credit check: No hard credit check.

No hard credit check. Operational time: At least three months of consistent business or 1099 income.

At least three months of consistent business or 1099 income. Bank account requirement: Must connect a bank account that shows regular deposits and stable income activity.

Rates and terms

Advance amount: Funding amounts vary based on your revenue and banking history, with repeat customers often qualifying for higher amounts.

Funding amounts vary based on your revenue and banking history, with repeat customers often qualifying for higher amounts. Fee structure: Revenue-based advance with repayment tied to future income rather than a traditional interest rate.

Revenue-based advance with repayment tied to future income rather than a traditional interest rate. Repayment method: Weekly payments that adjust based on income levels.

Weekly payments that adjust based on income levels. Funding speed: Applications can be approved within minutes, and funds may be deposited the same day.

Uplyft Capital: Best for revenue-based business funding

Uplyft Capital provides working capital to small businesses by focusing on business performance rather than credit history. The company evaluates recent bank deposits and card sales to determine eligibility rather than relying on a hard credit check. This makes Uplyft Capital a good choice for business owners with steady revenue but limited credit history, or who prefer to avoid traditional underwriting. The process is entirely online, designed for speed, and emphasizes transparency and flexibility.

How to qualify

Credit check: No hard credit check required.

No hard credit check required. Time in business: At least six months of operational history.

At least six months of operational history. Monthly revenue: At least $8,000 in consistent monthly deposits.

At least $8,000 in consistent monthly deposits. Business bank account: A business bank account is required for repayment processing.

Rates and terms

Funding amount: Up to $500,000, depending on business performance.

Up to $500,000, depending on business performance. Repayment method: Payments are automatically deducted as a fixed portion of daily or weekly sales or deposits.

Payments are automatically deducted as a fixed portion of daily or weekly sales or deposits. Collateral and fees: No collateral required, transparent pricing, and no hidden fees.

No collateral required, transparent pricing, and no hidden fees. Funding speed: Funding decisions are typically made within 24 hours of application approval.

My methodology

When selecting the best business loans with no credit check for this guide, I focused on factors that directly impact accessibility, cost, and borrower experience. My goal was to highlight lenders that provide quick, transparent funding without relying on traditional credit requirements. I reviewed each provider using the following criteria:

Credit and underwriting requirements to confirm that no hard credit checks are performed

Fees, factor rates, and total repayment costs to evaluate affordability

Application, approval, and funding speed for timely access to capital

Revenue, time in business, and account requirements to measure accessibility

Repayment structures and flexibility based on sales or invoices

Funding amounts and terms for both short- and long-term needs

Transparency, customer service, and borrower reviews to gauge overall trust

By weighing these factors, I aimed to identify practical, reliable options for businesses seeking financing without the barrier of a traditional credit check.

How to choose the right no-credit-check business loan and lender

Choosing the right funding option is key to ensuring the process is smooth and financially sustainable. While no credit check loans can be faster and more flexible, it’s still important to compare lenders carefully before committing.

Weigh the total cost of financing: Review more than just the factor rate or flat fee. Estimate the total repayment amount, including all fees, and consider how repayment frequency will affect your cash flow. Since many no-credit-check options require daily or weekly payments, make sure the structure aligns with your revenue patterns. Borrowing more than your business can comfortably repay can create unnecessary financial strain. Compare offers and funding structures: Even among no credit check lenders, repayment terms, fees, and approval criteria can vary. Some base eligibility on payment processing data, while others use invoices or bank statements. Exploring several offers helps you find the best balance between cost, flexibility, and funding speed. Evaluate the lender’s reputation: Look for companies that are transparent about pricing and repayment terms and that clearly explain how their funding process works. Check customer reviews and testimonials for feedback on service quality, communication, and the speed of fund delivery after approval. Working with a reputable lender ensures a smoother experience and greater confidence in your financing choice.

Read our guide on how to get a business loan for more tips on choosing the right loan type and provider.

Risks to consider when getting a business loan with no credit check

While no-credit-check business loans can make funding more accessible, they also tend to be more expensive and less flexible than traditional financing. Because lenders take on additional risk by skipping credit checks, borrowers often face higher fees, shorter repayment terms, and frequent payment schedules that can strain cash flow. These products are best used for short-term needs or bridging temporary gaps rather than long-term growth financing.

Another drawback is that many of these loans do not report repayment activity to credit bureaus. This means that even with consistent, on-time payments, your business may not build or improve its credit profile. Borrowers should also be cautious about taking on more debt than necessary since fast approvals and easy access to capital can sometimes lead to overborrowing.

Pros and cons of no-credit-check business loans

Pros Cons Easier approval for borrowers with limited or low credit history, since lenders focus on revenue and business performance instead of credit scores Higher overall costs compared to traditional loans, due to flat fees or factor rates Simple online applications and automated eligibility reviews, reducing paperwork and time spent applying Limited credit-building potential if the lender doesn’t report payments to credit bureaus Faster funding times, with many lenders providing same-day or next-day access to capital Not ideal for long-term financing or large-scale business expansion

Common types of no-credit-check business loans

Most traditional business loans factor in a credit check as part of the application process. However, there are a few other types of financing that prioritize other factors, such as:

Merchant cash advances: Provide a lump sum of cash in exchange for a fixed percentage of future sales. Payments are automatically deducted from daily or weekly transactions.

Provide a lump sum of cash in exchange for a fixed percentage of future sales. Payments are automatically deducted from daily or weekly transactions. Payment processor loans: Offered by payment platforms like PayPal and Square, these are based on your transaction history and account performance rather than credit.

Offered by payment platforms like PayPal and Square, these are based on your transaction history and account performance rather than credit. Invoice financing and factoring: Allow businesses to access funds tied up in unpaid invoices, with repayment made when customers pay.

Allow businesses to access funds tied up in unpaid invoices, with repayment made when customers pay. Revenue-based financing: Offers funding in exchange for a portion of your future revenue, allowing payments to scale with business performance.

Offers funding in exchange for a portion of your future revenue, allowing payments to scale with business performance. Microloans for freelancers and gig workers: Provide smaller funding amounts based on bank deposits and consistent income activity instead of credit checks.

If you’re a newer business looking for financing options, check out our guide on the best startup business loans

Alternatives to business loans with no credit check

If none of the previously mentioned financing options seem like the right fit, there are a few alternatives you can consider. This might include:

Rollover for Business Startups (ROBS): A ROBS allows you to access your retirement savings tax- and penalty-free. If you have a minimum investment of around $50,000, you can use those funds to launch or grow your business. Since this isn’t a loan, there’s no interest or collateral involved. However, it’s a complex transaction that should be handled by an experienced provider. Check out Guidant Financial, which can help you with this process.

A ROBS allows you to access your retirement savings tax- and penalty-free. If you have a minimum investment of around $50,000, you can use those funds to launch or grow your business. Since this isn’t a loan, there’s no interest or collateral involved. However, it’s a complex transaction that should be handled by an experienced provider. Check out Guidant Financial, which can help you with this process. Crowdfunding: If you want to avoid debt altogether, crowdfunding might be worth exploring. You can launch a campaign that allows backers or investors to support your business in exchange for rewards, products, or equity. While competitive, a well-marketed campaign can help you raise capital while building brand awareness and community support.

If you want to avoid debt altogether, crowdfunding might be worth exploring. You can launch a campaign that allows backers or investors to support your business in exchange for rewards, products, or equity. While competitive, a well-marketed campaign can help you raise capital while building brand awareness and community support. Grants: Small business grants are another great non-debt option. Many public and private organizations offer grant programs for startups, minority-owned businesses, or companies in specific industries. Although competition is high and applications can be detailed, grant funding doesn’t require repayment and can provide a meaningful financial boost.

Bottom line

No-credit-check business loans can be a valuable option for entrepreneurs who need fast funding but don’t qualify for traditional financing. By focusing on business performance instead of credit history, these lenders make it possible to access working capital when it’s needed most. However, higher costs and shorter repayment terms mean it’s important to review offers carefully and borrow only what your business can comfortably repay.

Whether you choose a payment processor loan, revenue-based financing, or invoice factoring, the best option is one that aligns with your business’ cash flow and long-term goals. Comparing lenders, understanding repayment structures, and evaluating total costs can help you find reliable funding without putting your business under unnecessary strain.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Are no-credit-check loans more expensive?

Often, yes. Since lenders take on more risk by skipping a credit check, these loans may come with higher fees, shorter terms, or repayment structures tied to sales or revenue. It’s important to review all costs carefully and ensure the loan fits your business cash flow.

What types of businesses qualify for no-credit-check loans?

Lenders typically work with businesses that have regular sales or receivables. This includes retailers, service providers, freelancers, and B2B companies with unpaid invoices. The key is having verifiable, consistent income through a payment processor or business bank account.

Can I use a no-credit-check business loan for any purpose?

In most cases, yes. Funds can be used for working capital, inventory purchases, payroll, or other day-to-day business expenses. Some lenders may have restrictions, so review their terms before applying.