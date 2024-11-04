ClickFunnels fast facts Starting price: $81 per month Key features: Landing pages

ClickFunnels is an online prospecting tool that builds a digital roadmap to generate leads and customers from a multitude of channels like social media or your website. ClickFunnels can cover a range of online and digital marketing functionality such as website building, email campaign management, and A/B testing.

ClickFunnels has also recently introduced its own native CRM solution inside of its software. This way, users can prospect new customers and support them throughout their entire sales journey by integrating scheduling tools, events, and sales pipelines.

ClickFunnels pricing

Startup: $81 per month when billed annually or $97 per month when billed monthly. This plan comes with three team members and three brand workspaces with unlimited funnels, courses, contacts, pages, and domains.

$81 per month when billed annually or $97 per month when billed monthly. This plan comes with three team members and three brand workspaces with unlimited funnels, courses, contacts, pages, and domains. Pro: $248 per month when billed annually or $297 per month when billed monthly. This plan comes with all Startup features plus 10 brand workspaces and 10 team members.

ClickFunnels key features

Landing pages

ClickFunnels users can create unlimited, professionally branded landing pages that are optimized for a high conversion rate. These landing pages will focus your prospect’s attention on one single goal, for example signing up for a trial. Businesses can build campaign-specific landing pages or test different versions of landing pages to see which one converts better. With ClickFunnels’ templates, users of any expertise and creative background can build a well-branded landing page with photos and engaging, clickable content.

Email marketing

ClickFunnels offers an in-house SMTP that acts as a native workflow system providing end-to-end email service. Users can connect with their audience, increase engagements, and grow sales by sending simple emails with ClickFunnels. With deliverability support, custom campaigns created from prebuilt templates, and automated sequences, you’re able to manage the delivery of emails based on customers’ past actions, buying behaviors, preferences, and contact info.

Store funnels

For businesses that sell products through their site, setting up store funnels is a major feature of ClickFunnels. Store funnels, or buy now funnels, are triggered when a shopper buys any product in your online store. A rules-based store funnel sends every new buyer into a custom funnel flow based on their purchases, history, and intent. This way upsell and cross-selling opportunities are taken advantage of to encourage customers to add additional products to their order. This feature also easily integrates with the shipping, taxes, and fulfillment fees during the checkout process.

Reporting dashboard

Users of ClickFunnels can view all of the most important data such as the performance of your ads, campaigns, and funnels over time. With it, you can track your customers’ journey progress and then diagnose which parts of the campaign are performing well and which need to be adjusted. Another popular metric of ClickFunnels Analytics is forecasting, meaning users can project future business performance based on historical data.

ClickFunnels pros

14-day free trial.

Simple webpage and landing page builders.

Users praise functionality of integrations with common digital marketing platforms.

ClickFunnels cons

Users report occasional software glitches and slow runtimes with saving changes.

Users report limited mobile accessibility.

The back end functionality can have a steep learning curve.

Alternatives to ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels ZoomInfo Apollo HubSpot Starting paid price $81 per month Contact for quote $49 per user, per month $15 per user, per month Forever free plan No No Yes Yes Email marketing Yes Yes Yes Yes Appointment scheduling Yes Limited Yes Yes Lead routing Yes Yes Yes Yes

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo is a B2B lead generation and database tool that offers a variety of products for sales, marketing, operations, and talent acquisition. Users can implement cross channel advertising, utilize conversation intelligence, and segment and score incoming leads for clients. It is worth noting ZoomInfo’s pricing information isn’t transparent on their website and requires you to reach out to their sales team.

Read our ZoomInfo review for more information.

Apollo

Apollo is a go-to-market solution with a variety of B2B prospects, lead generation, and pipeline management tools. Users can build out sales pipelines, manage sales and ongoing deals, and track performance and analytics. Apollo has strong AI functionality and can integrate and enrich third party CRMs. Similar to ClickFunnels and ZoomInfo, Apollo supports inbound lead optimization but capitalizes on the attention a lead gives your brand with engaging content, campaigns, and web forms.

Want to know more? Head over to our Apollo review.

HubSpot

HubSpot isn’t a B2B or B2C database that can generate and pull new contacts and leads for businesses. Instead, it is a leading sales CRM software with robust marketing capabilities that has a robust free tier. Leads can be generated from email campaigns, social media integrations and website landing pages. Additionally, HubSpot offers free and paid AI tools that can help automate a lot of routine sales and marketing tasks.

Check out our HubSpot review to learn more about it.

Methodology

To review ClickFunnels, I used an in-house rubric with criteria based on generalized B2B database and lead generation tools. Our rubric consists of defined criteria and subcriteria around the most important factors when evaluating any lead generation company and CRM solution. To complete the rubric, I used ClickFunnels’ own online resources in addition to real user feedback, scores, and reviews.

