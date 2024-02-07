ZoomInfo and UpLead are popular B2B database providers that help businesses find qualified leads that match their ideal customer profile. With some similar offerings, both ZoomInfo and UpLead have large databases of contacts to start funneling leads into your sales pipeline. But there are some differences in their services and plans. Below, we compare the two providers to help you decide which might be the best fit for your needs.

UpLead vs. ZoomInfo: Comparison table

Features UpLead ZoomInfo Third-party integrations Yes Yes Buyer intent data Yes Yes Sales engagement No Yes Lead augmentation Yes Yes Starting price $99/mo* Contact for quote For more information Visit UpLead Visit ZoomInfo

*Price when billed annually.

UpLead and ZoomInfo pricing

UpLead offers three support tiers with basic database access for individuals or small teams at a set price, while their Professional tier for large organizations requires a demo and custom quote.

Test Drive: Get five credits and verified email addresses and phone numbers for 7 days.

Get five credits and verified email addresses and phone numbers for 7 days. Essentials: Everything in the Test Drive plus CRM integration and 170 monthly credits for $99/mo.

Everything in the Test Drive plus CRM integration and 170 monthly credits for $99/mo. Plus: Everything in the Essentials plus data enrichment and 400 monthly credits for $199/mo.

Everything in the Essentials plus data enrichment and 400 monthly credits for $199/mo. Professional: Everything in the Plus as well as buyer intent data and a custom amount of monthly credits. Contact for quote.

ZoomInfo doesn’t have transparent pricing listed on their website, which isn’t abnormal for B2B database providers. They do explain their service and support tiers and offer free quotes for each.

SalesOS: Access company insights and contact information. Contact for quote.

Access company insights and contact information. Contact for quote. MarketingOS: Pipeline management and digital marketing solutions. Contact for quote.

Pipeline management and digital marketing solutions. Contact for quote. TalentOS: Source and manage candidates for company recruitment. Contact for quote.

Feature comparison: UpLead vs. ZoomInfo

Both ZoomInfo and UpLead offer core database features through their platforms to ensure they’re sourcing productive data and high quality leads for sales and marketing teams. This includes buyer intent data and ZoomInfo even goes beyond that and offers sales engagement capabilities. There are also features that help automate how that data is viewed and transferred to third-party technology.

Third-party integrations

Third-party integration capabilities refer to the B2B database’s ability to share data and status updates automatically from their own platform to any existing technology in your sales tech stack. For example, if a lead is marked as contacted on the platform, it’s also reflected in your CRM, calendar or anywhere else.

UpLead can share data directly to your CRM, outreach tool or a separate CSV file. Their platform connects with Zapier for workflows and Mailshake or Reply as sales tools. UpLead’s most common CRM integrations include Salesforce, HubSpot and Pipedrive.

ZoomInfo offers more integration options than UpLead. Their B2B database platform can share and automate data across your entire sales tech stack, like your calendar, CRM, email and even dialer automations. Their most popular CRM integrations include HubSpot, Salesforce, Marketo and Pipedrive.

Buyer intent data

Buyer intent data refers to signifiers and information collected about leads that indicate their level of interest in purchasing a product or solution. Buyer intent data can include their web searches, time spent on your website, what webpages they looked at on your site and what kind of content they consume. It also helps show where they are in their buyer journey, which will help you time your engagement efforts.

UpLead’s buyer intent feature finds and highlights the consumption patterns of buyers on your product or service. They help you track the average time it takes a buyer to make a purchase after they begin their research, or how likely they are to close a deal after being contacted by a sales team.

ZoomInfo identifies prospects at the beginning of their buyer’s journey by tracking companies researching solutions like yours across the internet. That way, your marketing team can target them through multiple channels and nurture them until they’re ready to be engaged with a sales rep.

Sales engagement

Sales engagement refers to an advanced feature of B2B database providers. After helping you find, score and segment leads, some providers will help you begin contacting and engaging with them directly from their platform. This can be in the form of emailing, targeted display ads and cold calling.

UpLead doesn’t offer any direct sales engagement features. Instead, their platform builds out data rich profiles that can be filtered and segmented by users. Your reps can then take these curated lists and do their own outreach strategies, like emailing or calling leads.

In ZoomInfo’s platform, you can automate cold emails to be sent to high-quality leads, freeing up your sales reps time from having to complete tedious emailing tasks. You can activate this feature by creating a custom workflow that triggers an email to be sent when a lead takes a certain action, like submitting their information through your website.

Lead augmentation

Even if a B2B database provider has an extensive amount of leads already, there are always new leads entering the market that match the ideal customer profile of a business. Apart from pulling leads from an already existing database of leads, both providers offer means to source new leads online through either inbound or outbound prospecting.

UpLead offers a Chrome extension tool that can grab company demographics and firmographics in one click. If you’re looking for a phone number for a specific lead you’ve identified as a decision maker, you can use their extension of their LinkedIn page to get their best contact information. Their Chrome extension can also integrate with your CRM so you can export the data directly.

ZoomInfo has an advanced website form enrichment tool that can integrate directly onto your business website. This means that if a lead visits your website and opts into filling out a form offering their company email, ZoomInfo can then pull more information — such as their company’s firmographics and other critical data — to help you segment them.

UpLead pros and cons

Pros of UpLead

Offers a platform demo.

155+ million contacts.

95% accuracy guarantee.

Cons of UpLead

User reports of outdated UX/UI.

No refund policy.

Phone numbers are often corporate lines not personal numbers.

ZoomInfo pros and cons

Pros of ZoomInfo

Offers free sample company profiles.

Specializes in a variety of industries.

70M+ direct dial phone numbers.

Cons of ZoomInfo

No upfront pricing.

Reports of steep platform learning curve.

Some data filtering limitations.

Should your organization use UpLead or ZoomInfo?

Both ZoomInfo and UpLead can scale their services to meet the size and needs of your business. Everyone, from small sales teams to large enterprises, can use their lead generation and advanced data segmentation capabilities to build out extensive lead sheets and workflows.

Since there isn’t upfront pricing on ZoomInfo’s tiers and there are some custom pricing plans, it’s hard to clearly say which is most affordable. UpLead does offer all of the core features you’d want in their Essentials or Plus tiers, such as CRM integration, access to phone numbers and email addresses and then more niche features like data enrichment and technographics.

But if you’re wanting a B2B database that has some lead outreach capabilities, such as conversing with site visitors or multi-channel advertising, ZoomInfo is what you want.

Review methodology

We compared ZoomInfo and UpLead against the average industry standard in a few categories, such as cost, core offerings, reporting and analytics and customer support.

We relied on each product page to gather up-to-date information on their pricing transparency, core features and integration capabilities. We also considered client and customer feedback.