TL;DR: Prism Drive is offering 10TB of secure cloud storage for life for just $69.97 through April 11.

When it comes to digital security solutions, everybody should have a reliable cloud storage setup. For one thing, your physical devices just don’t have the hard drive space to keep up with your ever-growing digital file load. For another, cloud storage provides a secure place to keep important files without the risk of having them on your hard drive.

If you’re in the market for a new cloud storage provider, it’s a good time to shop. That’s because now through April 11th, you can get a special discount on a lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage.

Prism Drive is an intuitive storage solution that lets you free up space from all of your devices. You can upload just about any type of file with a 10GB size limit, and securely access your file library from any device. Everything is drag-and-drop, so it’s easy to upload files, select, and move them between files and folders. If you need to download a file back to your hard drive, inline file previews let you verify you have the right file before downloading so you don’t use up any unnecessary space.

Collaborating on a project? Prism Drive makes it easy to create shareable links to give access to files to friends and colleagues. And, of course, Prism Drive is fully compliant with all privacy laws and uses the strongest available transfer encryption to ensure everybody’s systems remain safe.

Verified user Amir Khulad writes, “Easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year and this will help keep all my data safe in one location and give me the easy access I need to use it.”

Shore up your cloud storage needs. Now through April 11th, you can get a lifetime subscription to 10TB of storage from Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for just $69.97.

Prices subject to change.