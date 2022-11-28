You don’t have to sacrifice great sound to get earbuds comfortable enough to last all day. These earbuds are discounted nearly 70%, but only through 11:59 PM EST on November 30.

During those long video conferences or online professional development courses, it won’t be long before you decide that comfort is as important as high-quality audio when choosing wireless earbuds. Fortunately, you can get both, because the Coby® True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds are the long-lasting, comfortable earbuds with great sound that you’ve been searching for.

Best of all, you can get them at almost 70% off during our Cyber Week Sale for just $24.99. Yes, our Cyber Monday Sale has been extended, with more price drops until 11:59 PM EST on November 30. There are lots of excellent bargains that will make great gifts, and no coupon is required, but they’re only available while supplies last, so don’t wait too long!

The Coby® True Wireless Earbuds pair automatically with your Bluetooth-enabled devices and have a range of 33 feet. They come with a built-in microphone so you can answer calls and activate Google Assistant or Siri. The foam ear tips allow you to comfortably wear the earbuds for hours, and there are three different sizes.

You’ll get 6.5 hours of playtime with the earbuds alone, but the included rechargeable carrying case will boost that up to 22 hours and keep your earbuds safely stored. The functions include Volume Control, Play and Pause, and Previous and Next, so you can continue to enjoy your favorite tunes while working out, biking or just relaxing when your workday is over.

Get your Coby® True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds while they’re on sale for only $24.99, which is 69% off the regular $79 retail price, through 11:59 PM EST November 30.

Prices and availability are subject to change.