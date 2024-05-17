TL;DR: Dive into the world of cybersecurity with The Complete 2024 Cyber Security Expert Certification Training Bundle, now just $49.99 (reg. $195).

As the world gets more and more online, cybersecurity threats become more and more complex and challenging to navigate. There’s a massive demand for cybersecurity experts, and if you’re interested in pursuing a lucrative new career or bringing a necessary business cost in-house, The Complete 2024 Cyber Security Expert Certification Training Bundle can help you get started.

What’s included

This bundle includes five courses from IDUNOVA, an online IT training services business with more than 20 years of experience helping students study for vendor-specific certifications. All of its courses are taught with up-to-date exam information, giving you concrete study materials that will help you pass individual exams on your first attempt.

Here, you’ll delve into prep for five certification exams:

(ISC) CISSP.

CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004).

ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks.

ISACA Certified in Risk & Information Systems Control (CRISC).

From learning how to audit systems for potential security risks and vulnerabilities to gaining the skills needed to patch those vulnerabilities and create more secure systems, you’ll get a comprehensive cybersecurity education that will enable you to protect your business or anyone who hires you.

Plus, with proper preparation, you could get yourself ready to pass each exam, earn certifications and add them to your resume. By the end of the bundle, you should have a strong foundation in cybersecurity that will give you your first step towards a lucrative new career.

Give yourself a career boost or protect your business by leaping into cybersecurity.

For a limited time, you can get The Complete 2024 Cyber Security Expert Certification Training Bundle for 74% off $195 at just $49.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.