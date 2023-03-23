Coding is a useful skill, but if you’re just starting to learn, it may be overwhelming to even find somewhere to start. Python is one of the most popular coding languages in the world because of its versatility and accessibility to new programmers. Python is used for everything from data analytics to ethical hacking and AI like ChatGPT. If you want to start learning to code with Python, then the 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is a good place to start, and it’s only $19 (reg. $2,388).

Python instruction for beginner programmers

Join over 3,000 students already enrolled in the Python Certification Bootcamp and start learning to code at the very beginning. Total beginners have a few places they could start. Python Foundations, Intro to Coding with Python Turtle, and The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing all go over the basics of programming from different angles. Learn to manage data, give commands, or jump in headfirst with a rigorous 34-hour comprehensive study on the foundations of coding with Python. That includes web scraping, database management, web development and more.

This bundle has 130 hours of instruction on basic skills and practical applications for coding with Python. If you want to make something concrete, you can learn to make a smart security camera out of a Raspberry Pi. Or you can get a little insight into some of the exciting recent developments with AI by studying Computer Vision and Deep Learning with OpenCV and Python. That course even has you make 15 different projects.

All courses are taught by professionals like Dr. Chris Mall. Dr. Mall has a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Software Development and a Master of Science in Information Technology Infrastructure. Dr. Mall is just one of the highly qualified instructors that could guide your first forays into coding.

The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle

