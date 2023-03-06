Ethical hacking is a great skill to learn with new cyber threats on the rise. Learn how to fight back with this ethical hacking course bundle.

After pretty much every form of cyberattack increased in 2022, cybercriminals have since found even more ways to target small businesses, from levying more sophisticated phishing attacks to taking advantage of vulnerable NFTs. All of that is to say the demand for cybersecurity experts and ethical hackers is already high and continues to grow.

Whether you're looking to improve your business's security without investing in an entire security team or you want to launch a lucrative side hustle, learning ethical hacking is a great step.

The extensive bundle with 18 courses is great for beginners and more experienced programmers alike, giving you lifetime access to introductory and more advanced courses to help you hone your skills.

Throughout the bundle, you’ll get familiar with programs and tools like Python, Burp Suite, Kali Linux, Metasploit and Nmap. Through hands-on training, you’ll practice your skills by working with these tools to create attacks, discover vulnerabilities, and patch them up.

This bundle will teach you how to gather password hashes, crack passwords, take screenshots, log keystrokes, use backdoors on victim machines and more. You’ll discover how to hack websites and networks, systems, mobile devices, and other systems and web formats, giving you a comprehensive skill set to protect your entire enterprise network. As you familiarize yourself with a wide range of attacks, you’ll learn what you need to do to prevent them in the first place, helping you build valuable cybersecurity skills.

Develop an important skill set as you protect your business from cybercrime.

