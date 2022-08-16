Whether you want to learn Linux command line basics or advanced skills, these Coursera classes have you covered.

Linux is one of the popular operating systems and has seen wide adoption across the globe. It is an open-source, Unix-based operating system with many distributions for computers, embedded systems, servers, cloud and mainframes. The Linux OS offers numerous advantages over other operating systems, such as better security, privacy and flexibility in customization.

A recent study by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 5% job growth rate for server admins from 2020 to 2030, and many companies will likely be seeking admins with Linux experience. So, there is no better time to learn Linux basics or advanced skills. To help you get started, sign up for these Coursera classes focused on the Linux command line and Terminal; each class listed is $9.99.

Command Line in Linux If you’re interested in wrapping your head around what it means to navigate your computer systems with the command-line interface, this Linux class is for you. In this one-hour course, you’ll be exposed to Linux commands, how each command can help you get started on directory management, and how to add and remove files within the OS. Your instructor will also demonstrate other fundamental use cases of the Linux command line, including how to use ls to list files on the directory, cd to change the directory, and mkdir to create a directory. Coursera notes this class works best for learners who are based in North America. Coursera

Command Line Basics in Linux In this class, you can master how to use the Linux command line as a super user, which allows you to gain access to restricted areas of the computer. The instructor will teach with a split-screen monitor to enable you to see and understand how each command is executed. The project-based course is 1.5 hours. Coursera

Getting Started with Linux Terminal This beginner-friendly class can help you get started with the Linux Terminal. The instructor will also cover how to use the sudo commands to achieve privileged operations; plus, you will learn how to use piping, redirection and different techniques to create, read and manipulate hidden files. Coursera

Practical Vim Editor Commands On Linux Vim is the text editor in Linux that helps in text configurations. As a Linux user, you will encounter many situations where you need to act on configuration files, and Vim is the best tool to do that. In this course, the instructor will teach you how to clean and standardize a vocabulary list file using Vim commands. Some of these commands will cover how to copy, remove and paste using yank, put and delete in Vim. Coursera notes this class works best for learners who are based in North America. Coursera

Advanced Commands in Linux If you’ve been learning the Linux basic commands and want to take your skills development to the next level, sign up for this 90-minutes, project-based class. You will learn advanced commands that will help you grab files from the internet and download them, how to synchronize files and directories locally or with a remote machine, and monitor applications running on the PC. Coursera