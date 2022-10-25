How to create files from your clipboard in Linux

Jack Wallen offers up a Linux desktop tip that can help make just about any Linux workflow considerably easier.

Have you ever needed to save the contents of your clipboard for later usage? When that happens, you probably open a new text document or note, paste the contents to the file and save the file for later usage. What if there was another way?

SEE: 40+ open source and Linux terms you need to know (TechRepublic Premium)

There is, and it can be an absolute game-changer for those who do a lot of copying and pasting. This tool is called Clipboard To File and it works with the GNOME file manager to make it incredibly easy to create a new file from the contents of your latest clipboard entry.

Yes, that’s the caveat to using this tool, as you only gain access to the latest entry. Wherever it was you copied last can easily become the contents of a new file. Let me show you how this works.

What you’ll need to use Clipboard To File

To use Clipboard To File, you’ll need a Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that uses the GNOME interface or includes the GNOME Files file manager. You’ll also need a user with sudo privileges, in order to install the app.

Ready? Let’s make some clipboard magic.

How to install Clipboard To File

Log in to your desktop Linux instance and open a terminal window. To install the app, you must first add the required repository with the command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:costales/clipboard-to-file

When prompted, hit Enter on your keyboard and wait for the repository to be added.

Update apt with:

sudo apt-get update

Install the app with the command:

sudo apt-get install clipboard-to-file -y

Finally, restart the file manager with the command:

nautilus -q

Alright, everything is installed and ready to be used.

How to use Clipboard To File

This is so simple. Copy something to your clipboard and open GNOME Files. Right-click anywhere within a directory and select Clipboard To File (Figure A).

Figure A

This will create a new file, named Clipboard-1.txt. Every time you create a new file from the contents of your clipboard, the numerical character will change, such as Clipboard-1.txt, Clipboard-2.txt and Clipboard-3.txt.

And that’s all there is to using Clipboard To File to make even better use of your clipboard. I’ve come to depend on this app for so many purposes. I’m confident you’ll find plenty of reasons to use it.

Subscribe to TechRepublic’s How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.