Data is everything to so many businesses. No matter the size of your organization, you probably need to collect information either from customers, clients or even in-house staff, but how do you accomplish such a task?

One of the easiest methods of collecting data lies in the form. A form is a questionnaire you fill out that allows users to answer questions and submit those answers to you, where you collect the data to better understand your audience and make better-informed business decisions. Or, you could use a form to collect payment for products and services. Either way you use them, forms are a great tool for your business. Jotform is a great way to handle this process.

What is Jotform?

Jotform features conditional logic, save and continue, form translation, ACH Payments, Google Analytics form tracking, offline forms, drag-and-drop creation, custom CSS, embedded forms, answer piping, customer relationship management integrations, Google reCAPTCHA, form management, email validation, recurring donations, electronic signatures, pre-populate forms, and much more.

Jotform offers four levels of pricing:

  • Free: 5 forms per month
  • Bronze: $19.50 per month for 25 forms per month
  • Silver: $24.50 per month for 50 forms per month
  • Gold: $64.50 for 100 forms per month

Now that your interest is piqued, let’s take a look and see just how easy it is to create a form with Jotform.

What you’ll need to create a form in Jotform

The only thing you’ll need for this is a valid Jotform account. Sign up for the free Starter plan to see if this service is right for your company.

How to create your first form in Jotform

Log in to your Jotform account, and click CREATE FORM in the upper left corner (Figure A).

Figure A

The Jotform main dashboard.
Figure A: The Jotform main window is where you manage your forms.

In the resulting window (Figure B), you can either create a form from scratch, use a template, import a form or create a signable document.

Figure B

The Jotform Create a Form window..
The Jotform Create a Form window.

I suggest you select Use Template for your first form. Not only will this make learning the platform easier, but it’ll also give you some great ideas on how you can leverage forms for your business.

Scroll through the templates (Figure C), find a template that best suits your needs, and click Use Template. I’m going to select the Customer Registration Form.

Figure C

Jotform template options.
There are over 10,000 templates to choose from.

One of the first things asked for in the Customer Registration Form is the uploading of your organization’s logo (Figure D).

Figure D

Organizational settings in Jotform with the Upload Organizational Logo field filled.
Uploading an organizational logo will probably be the first thing you do for your first form.

Once you’ve added your logo, click Save.

With your logo now in place, you can begin customizing all of the elements within the form and even add some of your own. The first thing I might do with the Customer Registration Form is to change the requirement of the Phone Number. By default, the phone number is a required option for this form. To change that, click on the Phone Number element and then click the gear icon (Figure E).

Figure E

The Phone Number element in Jotform.
The Phone Number element is editable, like all other elements in the form.

A new sidebar will open (Figure F), where you can change any aspect of the element. For me, I’ll unset the requirement option by clicking the associated ON/OFF slider until it’s in the OFF position.

Figure F

The element properties sidebar in Jotform.
The element properties sidebar in Jotform.

You can also add new elements to the template form. For that, click Add Form Element in the upper left corner (Figure G).

Figure G

Add Form Element option in Jotform.
The Add Form Element button on the form template page.

A new sidebar will open (Figure H), where you can select from a good number of elements to add.

Figure H

Form Elements menu in Jotform.
Adding a new element to the form.

Click and drag the new element to the proper position on the form. You can then customize the new element as needed (Figure I).

Figure I

Type question highlighted in Jotform with default fields filled out.
Customizing a new element for the form.

When you’ve finished with all of the elements, click the SETTINGS tab at the top, and give the form a title and select the status (Figure J).

Figure J

Form Settings in Jotform with Title and Form Status fields visible.
Customizing the settings for the new form.

If you click SHOW MORE OPTIONS, you’ll get access to warnings, language, translations, password protection and encryption.

At any time, you can click the Preview Form slider to see what the published form will look like. When you’re happy with it, click the PUBLISH tab, which will present you will four different ways to share the form:

  • Link
  • Email
  • Social networking
  • Creating an app

Share the form with your customers, clients, staff or whoever you need to collect data from. Then, sit back, and wait for the responses to start rolling in.

Choosing Jotform for easier data collection

Jotform is a great way to collect data from those who use your company, might use your company in the future or who work for your company. Whomever you need to collect data from, Jotform can help you.

