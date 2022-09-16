Jack Wallen shows you how to create a form in monday work management that can be used to help you collect data.

Data is key to just about every business on the planet. Many businesses, teams and other organizations turn to forms to collect data. You see forms everywhere and nearly all businesses incorporate them in one way or another. But what about within the realm of your project management tools? monday work management has added a very useful form tool that will make it far easier for you to collect data from your clients, customers, teams or other stakeholders, and I’m going to show you how to create your first form.

Let’s create a simple contact form that you can then publish so various stakeholders can reach out to you. Although this is a rather simplistic example, it’ll show you everything you need to know to start working with monday work management forms.

What you’ll need to create a form in monday work management

The only thing you’ll need to follow along is a monday work management. That’s it: Let’s create our first form.

How to create your first monday work management

Log in to your monday work management account and select a Workspace that will house the new form. Once you’ve selected the Workspace, click Add under the Workspace name. From the resultant pop-up menu (Figure A), click New Form.

When the Form editor opens (Figure B), click Edit Form.

The Form Editor is fairly self-explanatory. Create the first item in the form, which will be titled Name. In my example, I’m going to create an entry for users to add their full names and make it a requirement. Once you’ve taken care of the first entry in the form, hover your cursor at the bottom of the window to uncover the Add New Question button. Click that to reveal a new drop-down (Figure C) where you can select from the many options that can be added to the form.

Continue adding the necessary items to your form. When you’re finished, click the Customize tab, where you can further customize your form (Figure D) by making it anonymous, presenting it as a survey, hiding any branding, adding a custom submit button and configuring what to do upon submission.

Next, click the Publish tab and you’ll be presented with a share link as well as links for sharing via email, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Whatsapp, HTML embed or QR (Figure E). Click whichever option you want to share the form and close out the window.

How to view results from your form

You should now see your new form listed in the Workspace Column. Click that form and then click the Form Response Viewer. In this new window (Figure F), you can click through all of the responses to your forms.

In that same window, you can save the responses as a PDF. The one caveat to that feature is that it only exports on a page-by-page basis. So you’d have to export each response as its own PDF. If this were a more exhaustive form, that would be a good option to use. Since we created a simple contact form, you won’t want to export individual results as a PDF.

And that’s how you create a form from within your monday work management account. I highly recommend this feature be used by any company that needs to collect data from customers, clients, and other entities.

