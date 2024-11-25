In 2005, the National Retail Federation debuted Cyber Monday as the digital equivalent of Black Friday’s shopping sprees.

Today, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can sometimes blend into a week of discounts. However, these products aren’t necessarily only for sale on Cyber Monday. We aim to highlight deals with significant discounts, not just those marked a few percentage points lower than the usual price.

The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

SEE: Beware of scams during the holiday shopping season, especially around high-end tech.

Acer Aspire 3 laptop This reliable laptop brand produces various Windows machines that are appropriate for work. The 15.6” Aspire 3 has 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB of memory, a Full HD touch display, and runs on a speedy AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor. Don’t expect to boot up high-end games on this machine, but it’s ideal for photo and video editing or as an everyday Windows 365 hub and shouldn’t leave you worrying about applications slowing down. The Cyber Monday deal price for the Acer Aspire 3 laptop is $349.99, which is $250 — or about 41% — off the list price. Visit Best Buy

Canon PIXMA G620 printer The Canon PIXMA G620 has a hefty supply of ink, both Wi-Fi and USB connections, and is compatible with CHROMALIFE 100.3 paper for printing long-lasting photos. It takes up 17.6 x 19.1 x 10.1 inches on a desk, and the largest size paper it can print on is 8.5 x 14. This printer can connect to Alexa to enable voice commands. The Cyber Monday deal price for the Canon PIXMA G620 printer is $249, which is $80.99 (25%) off the list price. Visit Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 The Apple Watch Series 10 is the current generation of Cupertino’s smart accessory. It connects to the other devices in your Apple ecosystem and offers health features like heart rate monitoring, respiratory rate monitoring, and sleep patterns. For business, it keeps the notifications you need on your wrist. The Cyber Monday deal price for the Apple Watch Series 10 is $329, which is $70 — or about 17% — off the list price. Visit Walmart

Jabra Elite 5 earbuds A rare 50% off discount appears! The Elite 5 earbuds from Jabra come with a charging case, three sizes of EarGels, and a USB-C cable. Hybrid active noise cancellation means the earbuds react automatically to the audio landscape. They enable the earbuds to block out unwanted background noise while letting in the music and important sounds. The Cyber Monday deal price for the Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds is $74.99, which is $75 — or 50% — off the list price. Visit Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop We chose this laptop from a few Cyber Monday options because of the relatively high discount percentage and because it has a good reputation as a beginner laptop. We can also see this as a useful second machine for personal or freelance use. Inside, you’ll find 16GB of memory, the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, and a 512GB solid-state drive. The Cyber Monday deal price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Laptop is $439, which is $370.99 — about 46% — off the list price. Visit Walmart