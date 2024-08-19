CyberGhost and ExpressVPN are two providers with some of the largest server networks in VPNs today. CyberGhost VPN has fast servers spread across 100 countries. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN has a slight edge with servers from 105 countries.

While both offer healthy server suites, they have key differences that set them apart. In this article, we explore whether CyberGhost VPN or ExpressVPN is the right choice for you and your organization.

CyberGhost VPN : Best for individuals and small teams looking for optimized servers for streaming, gaming and torrenting.

: Best for individuals and small teams looking for optimized servers for streaming, gaming and torrenting. ExpressVPN: Best for most businesses that want a no-nonsense VPN with fast speeds and a user-friendly interface.

CyberGhost VPN vs ExpressVPN: Comparison

CyberGhost VPN ExpressVPN Our rating 4.3 out of 5 4.4 out of 5 Security protocols OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 OpenVPN, Lightway No. of servers 11,000+ (reportedly) 3,000 (reportedly) VPN server locations 100 countries 105 countries Simultaneous device locations 7 8 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs, routers, Apple TV, Roku TV, game consoles, proxy for Chrome, proxy for Firefox, Synology NAS, Raspberry Pi Windows, macOS, Linux, Chromebook, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Vivaldi, Chromium, Brave, Edge, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, game consoles, routers Free trial 1-day free trial (no payment info required) 7 days via mobile (payment info required) Starting price $6.99 per month (6-month plan) $8.32 per month (annual plan) Visit CyberGhost VPN Visit ExpressVPN

CyberGhost VPN vs ExpressVPN: Pricing

Both CyberGhost VPN and ExpressVPN categorize their subscription options according to contract length.

I really appreciate this compared to other VPN providers that categorize paid plans depending on the included features. With both VPNs, you get the same features across the various subscription options.

CyberGhost VPN pricing

CyberGhost has three plans: a monthly, six-month and two-year subscription. It’s one of the few VPNs without an annual subscription option. Personally, I would have preferred having an annual plan, as this offers a good mix of a lower monthly fee and a reasonable time commitment.

1 month : $12.99 per month.

: $12.99 per month. 6 months : $6.99 per month.

: $6.99 per month. 2 years: $2.19 per month.

Despite this, CyberGhost has a convenient 24-hour free trial for its desktop VPN application that doesn’t require any payment or credit card info. While the trial could be longer, CyberGhost is one of the few vendors that has a full desktop free trial with no strings attached.

Other VPNs will either require you to input your credit card details or only allow users access to the free trial via their mobile app.

ExpressVPN pricing

Like CyberGhost, we get three paid plans for ExpressVPN that are divided depending on the contract length. We get a one-month, a six-month and an annual subscription with ExpressVPN.

I’m happy that we get an annual subscription this time around, unlike with CyberGhost. However, I do wish ExpressVPN also offered a longer-term, two or three-year plan contract that allows for a lower monthly fee.

1 month : $12.95 per month.

: $12.95 per month. 6 months : $9.99 per month.

: $9.99 per month. 1 year: $8.32 per month.

ExpressVPN has a seven-day free trial that’s only accessible via its Android or iOS mobile app. Unfortunately, ExpressVPN requires payment details to access the trial, but it only charges you until after the trial period lapses.

CyberGhost VPN vs ExpressVPN: Feature comparison

Security protocols and encryption

Winner: Tie

Both CyberGhost VPN and ExpressVPN carry a strong mix of security and speed-focused security protocols that’ll work great for most users.

CyberGhost VPN comes with OpenVPN, WireGuard and IKEv2 VPN protocols. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN includes OpenVPN and its proprietary Lightway protocol. Per ExpressVPN, its Lightway protocol is built for both speed and security.

All in all, with the two VPNs having protocols like OpenVPN for security and WireGuard/Lightway for speed, most businesses will have all they need in terms of security protocols.

Taking a look at encryption, both VPNs use the AES-256 encryption algorithm — widely considered one of the most uncrackable encryption protocols to date. To paint a picture, AES-256 is used by United States government agencies and banking institutions to secure their data against prying eyes.

For this round, CyberGhost VPN and ExpressVPN each get a point. Whichever VPN you choose, you’ll be happy to know that you’re going to be set on the VPN security protocol and encryption department.

VPN server network and locations

Winner: ExpressVPN

This is a tough one — but I give the slight edge to ExpressVPN. As of July 2024, ExpressVPN has the more geographically diverse server network, with server locations spanning 105 countries, while CyberGhost VPN has server locations in an equally solid 100 countries.

Checking ExpressVPN’s official server list, I actually counted 106 locations in ExpressVPN’s country list, despite its advertising that it has servers in 105 countries. Of course, this list is subject to change or could be a clerical error on my part.

In any case, ExpressVPN gets the win here for its slightly more extensive server suite. Since a VPN is primarily used to unblock geo-restricted content, having a more diverse server network is a must, and ExpressVPN provides that in spades.

Below is a table showing the geographic spread between both VPNs’ server locations:

CyberGhost VPN ExpressVPN Americas 18 24 Europe 45 47 Asia / Pacific 25 27 Middle East & Africa 12 8

To CyberGhost VPN’s credit, it has a similarly impressive 100-country server fleet that reportedly has around 11,000+ servers. On the other hand, ExpressVPN reportedly has around 3,000+ servers.

While one could argue that CyberGhost has a better server network because of the sheer number of servers it has, I personally find more value in having more server countries or locations.

Third-party audits and track records

Winner: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN gets the win when it comes to independent third-party audits. As of 2024, it has published a total of 18 independent audits testing various aspects of its VPN. So far, this is the largest portfolio of audits I’ve seen from a VPN company.

ExpressVPN’s most recent audit was on its Privacy Policy, which was conducted by KPMG and published in May 2024. As a VPN provider, it started undergoing and publishing security audits in 2018 — having core features like its no-logs policy, browser extension and desktop apps tested by independent firms.

On the flipside, CyberGhost VPN has completed two audits, with the most recent audit published in May 2024. This was conducted by Deloitte and looked into CyberGhost VPN’s “server network and management systems.”

While I’m happy CyberGhost VPN doesn’t skimp on independent testing, I do think it could improve overall transparency with its audit results. In its press release on the May 2024 audit, CyberGhost said “excerpts from the report cannot be shared directly” as a way to ensure that the “audit results are not taken out of context or misunderstood.”

Although I understand how audit reports can be taken out of context, I think publishing audit results — good or bad — shows higher credibility and offers more value to end-users. To be clear, CyberGhost says the full Deloitte report is available via CyberGhost VPN accounts.

In contrast, ExpressVPN’s audits are accessible to both the public and active ExpressVPN users. For those interested, you can visit its full suite of audits.

With its more transparent approach and large collection of third-party audits, ExpressVPN gets the advantage in this round of our match-up.

Standout features

Winner: CyberGhost VPN

For standout features, my vote goes to CyberGhost VPN. On top of its main VPN service, I felt CyberGhost added more meaningful features to its client compared to ExpressVPN.

A noteworthy feature for me is CyberGhost VPN’s smart categorization of its optimized servers. In particular, CyberGhost divides its server suite into servers optimized for streaming, gaming and torrenting — three of the most common use cases of VPN software.

To me, this saves end-users a ton of time looking for the best suited server for their needs. In addition, CyberGhost also has its “Smart Rules” panel, which enables users to set automated actions within the VPN based on configured prompts.

An example of this is having your CyberGhost VPN client automatically connect to a particular server upon launch or setting the app to automatically launch a specific application once CyberGhost establishes a connection.

Personally, these user-centric features allow CyberGhost VPN to provide a personalized VPN experience that helps elevate its already solid service.

That’s not to say that ExpressVPN doesn’t have its own highlight features. It includes its Threat Manager feature, which blocks trackers and malware, and bundles a dedicated password manager for every ExpressVPN subscription.

While these are useful feature additions in their own right, I still think CyberGhost’s VPN-focused feature set is the better pick out of the two.

Performance and speed

Winner: ExpressVPN

For VPN speed and performance, ExpressVPN is my choice. While both VPNs offered fast speeds, I found ExpressVPN to display more consistent speeds, particularly with regard to speed test results.

For context, I tested both ExpressVPN and CyberGhost VPN’s performance by doing my usual workflow of tasks as a writer. This involved having multiple browser tabs open for research, attending online video conferences, using Google apps such as Docs and Drive and streaming 1080p video content from time to time.

In real-world use, I got fast speeds from both CyberGhost and ExpressVPN. I didn’t encounter any noticeable drops in speed or performance with both VPNs compared to my internet service provider’s performance.

Where ExpressVPN got the advantage over CyberGhost was with speed testing. Per the speed test results, ExpressVPN garnered very consistent scores — recording only a 25.6% drop in downloads and a 28% decrease in uploads compared to my ISP.

I especially found it impressive how ExpressVPN got similar results for both downloads and uploads. More often than not, VPNs garnered more favorable speed test scores for downloads only, not uploads. This was actually the case with CyberGhost VPN, where it recorded only a 7.5% drop in download speeds but had a massive drop for uploads with a 48.21% change, compared to my ISP.

While both VPNs offer fast VPN performance on the whole, I find ExpressVPN to be the better pick when it comes to consistency and overall speed test performance.

Ease of use and design

Winner: Tie

When it comes to ease of use and in-app experience, both CyberGhost VPN and ExpressVPN score high marks. I have it as a tie as both VPNs offer intuitive desktop applications with well-designed user interfaces — albeit with key differences in their design choices.

ExpressVPN uses a modern and minimalist design, making for a clean and seamless VPN client that doesn’t have much clutter. It uses a light-themed design aesthetic for its desktop app, providing a UI that’s easy on the eyes and pleasant to use. The app itself is also cleanly organized, with menus being placed right where I expected them to be.

On the other hand, CyberGhost VPN employs a darker theme with a similar focus on neat organization. A highlight for me is its convenient categorization of its optimized servers, which helps reduce the time needed to search for the correct server in a given situation.

Like ExpressVPN, CyberGhost’s application is fairly easy to understand and doesn’t feel too technical or intimidating to use.

Regardless of which VPN you choose, I feel both CyberGhost VPN and ExpressVPN provide a high-quality VPN interface that’s well-designed and easy to use.

Simultaneous device connections

Winner: Tie

In terms of simultaneous device connections, I call it a tie. CyberGhost VPN currently allows for a maximum of seven simultaneous device connections. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN lets users connect up to a maximum of eight device connections at the same time.

While ExpressVPN technically has a one-device advantage over CyberGhost, I think we’re getting almost identical functionality with both providers, given the very minimal difference.

Either way, I hope both VPNs consider either increasing their device limit or even pushing their respective services to support unlimited simultaneous connections.

CyberGhost VPN pros and cons

Pros

Easy access to optimized servers for streaming, torrenting and gaming.

Configurable automations via Smart Rules panel.

More affordable 6-month and 2-year subscriptions.

24-hour free trial; no payment details required.

Cons

No annual subscription.

Independent audits could be more accessible.

ExpressVPN pros and cons

Pros

Geographically diverse 105-country server suite.

18 published third-party security audits so far.

Well-designed and easy-to-use desktop application.

Impressive download and upload speed test results.

Cons

No 2- or 3-year subscription option.

More expensive.

Free trial requires payment information.

Should your organization use CyberGhost VPN or ExpressVPN?

Overall, I find ExpressVPN to be the better choice for most businesses or organizations. It brings top-tier encryption and consistently fast VPN speeds, includes a geographically diverse server network across 105 countries and has shown a strong commitment to independent testing with its impressive 18-audit portfolio.

A standout for me is ExpressVPN’s minimalist and user-friendly VPN interface. I find it really helps provide a no-nonsense, user-friendly and polished VPN experience that just works. This can be beneficial for businesses that may have less tech-savvy employees and want a VPN solution that can accommodate all types of users.

On the other hand, CyberGhost VPN is a good choice for businesses that want a more affordable alternative to ExpressVPN. With its more affordable six-month and two-year plans, CyberGhost can offer a similarly intuitive user interface with comparable VPN speeds.

CyberGhost is also a good pick for businesses or teams looking for VPN servers that are specifically optimized for tasks such as streaming, gaming or torrenting. CyberGhost VPN’s convenient categorization of its optimized servers is a definite plus for these types of users.

Methodology

My comparison of CyberGhost VPN and ExpressVPN involved an in-depth assessment of both VPN’s features, real-world performance and value.

To evaluate each VPN, both services were scored on everything from their security protocols to pricing. In particular, I took into account five main pillars, each having corresponding weights:

Pricing (20%).

Core VPN features (30%).

Ease of use (15%).

Customer support (30%).

Expert analysis (5%).

I also looked into actual user feedback and other reputable reviews to round out my final recommendations for both CyberGhost VPN and ExpressVPN.

For speed and performance, I tested both VPNs on my personal Windows computer and ran them through Ookla’s public Speedtest. Lastly, I considered which types of businesses or individual users would best benefit from either CyberGhost VPN or ExpressVPN.