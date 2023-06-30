TechRepublic's review of VPN software Surfshark looks at pricing, features and pros and cons of the product.

With the rise in data breaches, many businesses look for ways to improve internet security and enhance online privacy. One way is by deploying a Virtual Private Network (VPN). One VPN provider making waves in the industry is Surfshark. Founded in 2018, with more than 3,200 servers in 100 countries, Surfshark provides businesses with many capabilities, such as malware protection, an ad blocker, identity protection, data breach alert and an antivirus utility. This comprehensive review delves into the latest Surfshark VPN software examining its pricing and notable features as well as its pros and cons.

Surfshark fast facts Pricing $12.95 per month paid monthly.

$3.99 per month paid annually.

$2.39 per month for the 2-year plan, plus one month free. Features Unlimited devices.

Malware protection.

IP and Domain Name System Leak protection.

Ad blocker support.

Split tunneling support.

Surfshark pricing

Surfshark offers a seven-day free trial and three pricing plans, each providing a slew of features including unlimited devices, leak protection, a kill switch and AES-256 encryption. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Below is the breakdown of the costs.

Monthly plan is $12.95 per month.

Annual plan is $3.99 per month. Users are charged $47.88 for the first 12 months and $59.76 for subsequent years.

Two-year plan is $2.39 per month. Under this plan, customers are charged $59.76 every two years, with one free month for first-time subscribers.

Apart from the above plans, there are additional costs for customers who want to add extra services like antivirus, real-time alerts and an anonymous search engine option.

Surfshark key features

Highlighted below are the key features that make Surfshark a compelling choice for those seeking a reliable VPN solution.

Multiplatform support

One of Surfshark’s notable strengths is its extensive multiplatform support. Surfshark can be used on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Chromebook and Android. It’s also compatible with multiple devices, such as PCs, smartphones, routers and smart TVs. This cross-platform compatibility allows users to protect their online activities across all their devices.

Unlimited device connections

The unlimited device connection offered across all pricing plans is what sets Surfshark apart from many VPN providers. With a single subscription, users can connect to unlimited devices simultaneously. This feature is particularly beneficial for businesses with many employees or individuals with an extensive device ecosystem. This feature also ensures that users can safeguard all their devices without worrying about hitting connection limits or incurring additional costs.

Security

To ensure secure and private connections, Surfshark provides users with a selection of VPN protocols, including WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2. Surfshark employs robust AES-256-GCM encryption, which is regarded as a highly secure encryption standard.

Surfshark also ensures the security of user logins by encrypting them in their database, guaranteeing that no unauthorized individuals can decrypt or access the stored login information. Even in the unlikely event of a server data breach, Surfshark says that encrypted user logins will remain indecipherable and protected from unauthorized access.

Split tunneling

The split tunneling feature or “bypasser,” as Surfshark labels it, allows users to selectively encrypt their data, making it easier to choose the information they want to protect. With this feature, users can use two different IP addresses simultaneously, ensuring a higher level of privacy and security. This feature also allows users to maintain their original internet speed on the traffic they don’t want to encrypt, ensuring a seamless browsing experience.

Figure A

MultiHop

Surfshark’s MultiHop feature is for users who require an extra layer of anonymity and security. By routing connections through multiple servers in different locations, MultiHop adds an additional level of encryption and anonymity, making it harder for anyone to trace online activities. This feature is particularly valuable for businesses handling sensitive data or IT professionals working with confidential information that needs adequate protection.

Figure B

Ad blocker

Intrusive ads and online trackers can hinder productivity and may even compromise privacy. Surfshark includes a built-in ad and tracker blocker known as CleanWeb, which helps eliminate annoying ads, cookie pop-ups and tracking attempts on computer devices. This feature has recently been upgraded and can be installed separately as a browser extension on Chrome, Edge and Firefox or together with the Surfshark VPN service. By enabling this feature, users can enjoy a cleaner and more focused browsing experience while minimizing the risk of being tracked by advertising networks or malicious entities.

Figure C

Alternatives to Surfshark

While Surfshark offers a range of impressive features and benefits, it’s always a good idea to explore alternative VPN options to find the one that best suits your specific requirements. There are three notable alternatives to Surfshark worth considering.

NordVPN

NordVPN is a popular name in the VPN market and stands as a worthy alternative to Surfshark. The VPN has about 5,710 servers in 60 countries and provides a lot of features such as Meshnet, which allows users to create their own private encrypted network for file sharing, a dedicated IP for easy access to IP-restricted networks and a threat protection feature that helps combat malware, intrusive ads and web trackers. NordVPN is also compatible with multiple operating systems like Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and Linux. With a single subscription, users can connect up to six devices.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is another top contender known for its exceptional speed and security features. With servers in 94 countries, ExpressVPN offers features like smart location, which automatically selects the best VPN server location based on various factors, including download speed, latency and distance. Express VPN also offers split tunneling, a network lock kill switch, private DNS and a threat manager that blocks sites and apps from communicating with trackers.

CyberGhost

CyberGhost VPN is another VPN option worthy of consideration. This VPN service is known for its extensive server network. With a straightforward and intuitive interface, it’s a good choice for business users seeking a hassle-free VPN experience. With 9,107 servers in 91 countries, CyberGhost VPN provides a large server network, offering broader options for accessing geo-restricted content and maintaining a stable connection. With one subscription, users can connect up to seven devices — a bargain compared to some other VPN providers. CyberGhost is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and Linux operating systems. Users can also configure CyberGhost VPN to work on routers, smart TVs and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Surfshark Pros and Cons

Surfshark, like every other software product, has its strengths and weaknesses.

Pros

Offers an unlimited number of device connections.

Operates under a strict “no-logs” policy.

Has no bandwidth limitations.

Offers a seven-day free trial.

Cons

Users have to contact customer support to cancel their subscriptions.

The kill switch feature could falter in peak traffic situations.

Antivirus, real-time alerts and anonymized search engine support come at an additional cost.

Who is Surfshark VPN best for?

Surfshark is most suitable for small and medium-sized businesses looking for a VPN service that offers unlimited device connection, multiplatform device support and strong security and no-log policy features. With Surfshark’s unlimited device connection offering available on all plans, businesses with an extensive collection of computing devices can get the best value for their money. Additionally, Surfshark is also ideal for individuals with streaming needs that require bypassing geolocations, as the VPN enables users to bypass geo-restrictions and access their favorite streaming platforms from anywhere in the world.

Methodology for SurfShark VPN review

This review involved a detailed assessment of Surfshark’s features, including its security protocols, server network, device compatibility and cost. Examining these features helped us to evaluate its overall performance and user experience. Furthermore, we supplemented our research by studying user reviews and testimonials from reputable review sites, to ensure a well-rounded understanding of its strengths and weaknesses as experienced by customers.

