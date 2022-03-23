Keep your laptop and other devices safe. Try the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized Cybersecurity Hardware to take your VPN with you everywhere.

In these digital days of cybercrime, a VPN is the absolute base layer of security that any individual or business should have. But VPNs are not infallible. If you’re looking to take your security a bit further, the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware is an innovative solution. It’s on sale for just $289.99.

This IndieGoGo-funded device offers a decentralized VPN and firewall solution in a portable, subscription-less package. Just pay once for the device, and you’ll have a plug-and-play VPN solution that protects your browsing no matter where you connect to the internet. The serverless and distributed system serves as both client and server, automatically changing your IP address based on routing rules for a truly decentralized private network that will ensure net neutrality and keep your browsing safe. Nano does not log data so it can’t be leaked, hacked or even subpoenaed.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, Nano also offers a seven-layer firewall that completely secures your home or business network. The web filter effectively blocks ads, trackers and malware across the entire network and offers an intuitive dashboard UI that visualizes all activities happening on the network. That’s especially useful for parents who want to make sure their kids aren’t getting into trouble online.

Connecting is easy. Either connect a cable outlet to Deeper Connect Mini and a laptop; connect a modem to Deeper Connect mini and a router; or use an integrated Wi-Fi modem to Deeper Connect Mini and a router.

Protect your browsing no matter where you’re doing it. Right now, you can get the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware for a one-time price of $289.99.

Prices are subject to change.