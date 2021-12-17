Cybersecurity: Go from novice to expert with this course bundle

You don't need to go back to school or have any tech background whatsoever. You can switch to a tech career after just one of these self-paced courses.

Make 2022 the year you switch to a highly-paid tech career. The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle has everything a total beginner needs, not only the skills but also how to pass certification exams and ace job interviews. And it's available right now for just $39.99.

The "Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course" is a comprehensive guide to all of the latest techniques of penetration testing and ethical hacking. It will take you from beginner all the way up to more advanced skills of ethical hacking. If you need to free up a little time for the courses, you can boost your productivity with some personalized music.

Kali Linux is the favorite of real-world penetration testers, and "Real Penetration Testing with Kali Linux" assumes you know nothing about it, then teaches you everything. It's a crowd favorite with an impressive 4.8 out of five stars rating by previous students. Instructor Atul Tiwari has done pen testing, security audits and analysis for security agencies, private companies and even governments.

"Cyber Security Analyst & Enterprise Architecture" teaches you the analytics approach to security that is so important these days, and also helps prepare you to pass the CompTIA CSA+ exam on your first try. "Hacking in Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking Mega Course" explores the latest cyberthreats and shows you how to shut them down. It includes a free voucher for you to take the ISA CISS exam once you finish the course.

You'll learn how to scan networks for vulnerabilities in "Ethical Hacking: Network Scan by Nmap & Nessus." "Ethical Hacking with Metasploit: Exploit & Post Exploit" is another comprehensive guide, also rated 4.8 out of five stars. You can go from beginner to expert as you learn the fundamentals, tools and terminology. This course will be constantly updated at no extra charge.

"Ethical Hacking: Network Fundamentals & Network Layer Attacks" is lots of fun, first teaching you how to sniff networks and gather info from the web, then giving you lots of hands-on practice. "Cyber Security Certifications Practice Questions 2022: CISSP, CISA, CISM, CEH" provides the latest practice questions for the most important certification exams. And the "IT Interview Training Course" helps you get jobs.

