Explore the requirements of the data quality manager role, and examine the skills necessary to succeed as one.

A data quality manager is responsible for assessing, managing and maintaining data quality across an organization. This can include working with departments to ensure that data is consistently accurate and meets regulatory requirements.

Data quality management is critical in any business and requires specific skills and experience. Read on to learn more about what data quality managers do and what it takes to become one.

Data quality manager overview

The data quality manager is responsible for ensuring an organization’s data adheres to a set of predetermined standards. They accomplish this by overseeing data acquisition, integration and cleaning, all while updating initiatives based on newly acquired data knowledge.

In addition, data quality managers work to improve the data management systems within an organization. This may include measuring performance and creating reports that detail how well systems meet approved standards. Often, data quality managers will also be responsible for setting policy standards.

Data quality managers may work in a more specific data management capacity as customer relationship management managers, marketing operations professionals, Salesforce administrators or outside partners. Regardless of their title, data quality managers play a vital role in keeping an organization’s data clean and up-to-date.

Data quality manager roles and responsibilities

Develop a data quality strategy

Developing a data quality strategy is perhaps the most important responsibility of a data quality manager. This strategy details how data quality will be maintained across the organization. It should consider each department’s specific needs and how data quality can be improved. It also includes the creation or definition of data quality standards.

Review datasets for accuracy and completeness

Once the strategy is in place, data quality managers must review data sets for accuracy and completeness. This includes ensuring data is free of errors and meets all regulatory requirements.

Conduct data quality research

Data quality managers must stay up-to-date on the latest trends in data quality. This responsibility includes researching new methods and technologies for data quality management.

Create data dictionaries

A data dictionary, or metadata repository, is a tool that helps organizations keep track of their data, data relationships and use cases. Putting a data quality manager in charge of setting up and maintaining a data dictionary can be especially helpful in large organizations with complex datasets.

Recommend changes in data storage

As datasets grow, it may be necessary to recommend changes in how they are stored. Data quality managers will need to use their expertise to determine which physical and/or digital storage methods best meet their companies’ needs.

Create reports on data quality

Another critical responsibility of a data quality manager is reporting on the current state of data to upper management. This report should include information on any issues that have been found and improvements that have been made.

Monitor data quality

In addition to ensuring data meets specific quality standards, data quality managers are also responsible for monitoring and reporting on compliance with internal and external standards.

This role may involve auditing data to ensure it meets organizational standards and reporting any deviations from those standards to senior management. Additionally, the data quality manager may be responsible for developing procedures for maintaining standards compliance.

Train others on data quality standards

As data quality standards change, employees must be trained on how to comply with standards in their daily tasks. The data quality manager is responsible for ensuring all employees understand the latest data quality standards and know how to comply with them.

Additionally, the data quality manager may be responsible for training on specific tools or technologies that are used to maintain data quality.

Data quality manager salary

As with all data science occupations, there is high global demand for data quality managers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, data science jobs represent some of the fastest-growing professions in the U.S. The employment of data scientists is projected to grow 36% from 2021 to 2031.

Data quality managers themselves are in high demand and can expect to see both job and salary growth. According to recent data from Glassdoor, the average data quality manager in the United States is currently earning $110,539 per year.

Data quality manager education and experience

Most data quality manager positions require at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science, statistics or a related field. Additionally, many employers prefer candidates with experience in data quality or associated fields and may expect them to earn certifications in data quality or data management disciplines.

The good news is that data quality manager roles are widely available and in high demand. Even if you don’t think you have all of the requisite skills and experience to become a data quality manager or data scientist, apply to companies that are hiring and also offer on-the-job training in this growing discipline.

