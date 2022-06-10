Never worry about lost or corrupted files ever again. MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal is an affordable solution that can help you recover data from any source.

With the amount of data we use in our digital lives these days, you’re bound to lose an important file or two from time to time. When that happens, you need a reliable data recovery tool to help you get back the files you’ve mistakenly deleted or destroyed. While there are many great data recovery tools on the market, they’re not all well-suited for individual use or for all budgets. That’s where MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal comes in.

MiniTool is one of the most cost-effective data recovery programs for regular Windows users. The simple, intuitive program enables you to recover unlimited deleted or lost data from Windows computers, memory/SD cards, USB flash drives, external hard drives and more. You can recover data from inaccessible or formatted drives, music files with the CD/DVD drive recovery feature and enable features like Load Scan Result to expedite your recovery process. All of it happens with rapid scan speeds and a high recovery rate.

With a Personal Ultimate MiniTool license, you’ll have coverage for three PCs and access to a lifetime of free upgrades. Plus, you’ll also get access to the Snap-in WinPE Bootable Builder.

MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal is a budget-friendly recovery solution available at a fraction of what you’d pay for an enterprise solution that is $79.99 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.