Datadog and Dynatrace both provide solutions for monitoring business and organizations’ development and operations processes. While these DevOps tools serve similar purposes, they perform their services with different capabilities and features for their users. Learn more about Datadog and Dynatrace to determine which might be better for your DevOps needs.

What is Datadog?

Datadog is a DevOps model that enables users to streamline the collaboration and unification between their organization’s operation and development teams. The tool provides unified DevOps monitoring data, providing real-time awareness of the organization’s health and performance.

What is Dynatrace?

Dynatrace provides DevOps services with its AI-assisted platform. Its AI, automation and observability platform helps users build an integrated DevOps toolchain, eliminate friction between the development and operations teams and improve collaboration and code quality.

Datadog vs. Dynatrace feature comparison

Common features of Datadog and Dynatrace

Performance monitoring Analytics Automation features Synchronized dashboards SIEM features Root cause automation Datadog Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Dynatrace Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes

Performance monitoring

Datadog users can stay on top of each part of their organizational processes with the tool’s performance monitoring features. The product uses integrations with other systems and services to aggregate metrics and events across the entire organization. Additionally, the tool can monitor applications across distributed systems for troubleshooting and optimizing their application performance. Users can quickly analyze and visualize log data and monitor user experience proactively with end-to-end visibility in the platform. Metrics and traffic flow visuals enable users to understand and make decisions based on their monitored performance data.

Dynatrace’s all-in-one platform provides application performance monitoring tools to measure performance metrics and user experience monitoring. It aims to detect performance problem indicators before the users and organization are impacted. The platform monitors performance through log monitoring, synthetic monitoring and problem detection and analysis. Synthetic monitoring monitors the availability and performance of applications from customers’ points of view, while log monitoring analyzes events across logs for problems and pattern changes.

Automation features

Datadog provides automation tools for various DevOps purposes. The tool can automatically identify and access logs from users’ log data sources for exploration and analysis. Monitoring automation features can enable users to configure monitoring checks and integrations automatically. It can also connect with automation tools, like configuration management tools and orchestration platforms, for a greater range of automation capabilities and performance monitoring across all aspects of the DevOps toolchain. The end-to-end testing automation helps organizations maintain their application performance, ensuring real users can utilize them to their fullest potential. Automated monitoring features like this can help users catch and remediate issues quickly.

Dynatrace uses automation to monitor and analyze the organization’s performance and DevOps processes. They provide many automation features and capabilities, including auto-discovery of all processes running on the host to activate instrumentation and map relevant data. Users can view this data thanks to the automatic data dependency mapping feature that provides real-time mapping of dependencies and relationships for all entities. In addition, Dynatrace’s proactive automatic problem identification determines the severity of an incident based on typical performance to alert users of problems when necessary. Finally, root-cause analysis and remediation capabilities automatically analyze incidents to determine their root causes and can even automate remediation through integrations with third-party solutions.

Synchronized dashboards

Datadog’s interactive dashboards provide customizable visuals and real-time data. Data is synthesized easily within the dashboards, and users can create and auto-generate custom dashboards within the system. Users can analyze their data in the dashboards with transformations, custom functions and correlations using built-in formulas or code editing. In addition, users can customize the views and visualizations to display relevant data with features like graphing, mapping, alerts and value highlighting. A great aspect of Datadog’s software is that users can share their dashboards with anyone in their organization, or generate authenticated public dashboards, to simplify and support collaboration efforts.

Dynatrace’s dashboards provide users with focused monitoring data so they can view their relevant information fast. Their dashboards consist of charts and tiles that users can configure and position for their needs. These components display relevant performance metrics and have settings for sharing, management zones and timeframes. Users can customize them for visualizing metrics and reports on monitored entities. In addition, Dynatrace’s dashboards make it easy to connect and collaborate between organizational teams, as users can generate different dashboards for specific teams, roles and individuals.

Datadog vs. Dynatrace: Which DevOps tool should you choose?

The Datadog and Dynatrace vendors each provide powerful solutions for DevOps purposes, making it challenging for users to determine the best DevOps tools for their organization. To select the tool that meets your requirements, it is helpful to consider the key differences between the two software options.

For example, Datadog and Dynatrace both have monitoring features that can help maintain proper performance within each aspect of your organization. However, Datadog’s monitoring focuses more on collecting data and detecting anomalies for visualization and collaborative analysis through its interactive dashboard. This can help teams work together, gain insights and reach smart decisions.

On the other hand, Dynatrace’s automation features can help users determine the root causes of issues and remediate them quickly.

The upshot? If your focus is on facilitating collaboration among your teams, Datadog may suit your needs. But for automated root-cause analysis and problem-solving capabilities, Dynatrace may be the better option for your organization.