In the days of remote work, we’re all looking for ways to operate at full power even when we’re not in the office. While there are many ways to optimize your work-from-home productivity, few are as good as investing in a quality portable device.

It’s not always the most practical thing to drop a few hundred dollars on a new tablet or laptop just because you feel like it. Prime Day is a great time to lock in savings, but it’s in the rearview mirror now. Fortunately, our overstock deals are still available until October 31, and during that time, you can grab a refurbished HP EliteBook 840G4 for a 30% discount.

This 2019 notebook runs on Windows 10 Pro and has an ultra-fast i5-7200 processor and 8GB of RAM to help you plow through all of your multitasking needs. WiFi and ethernet capabilities allow you to get online and fly through your work everywhere, from coffee shops to airport lounges. The 14″ 1920×1080 touchscreen display also makes it especially handy when you’re trying to work in transit and don’t want to use the trackpad to cycle through documents and spreadsheets. Instead, you can just swipe with your fingers!

Perhaps the most impressive parts of all, however, are this EliteBook’s massive 256GB of storage for all of your files and an outstanding 12-hour battery life to support even your longest work or travel days. It’s a flexible solution for your flexible work life.

Prime Day may be a great opportunity to save on a new laptop but our overstock deals event is even better. From now until October 31, you can get a refurbished HP EliteBook 840G4 for a massive discount of just $399.99. That’s 30% off the $570 list price.

Prices and availability are subject to change.