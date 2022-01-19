Dell announces expanded portfolio of multi-cloud services

The company is planning to simplify the multi-cloud approach using new APEX services and DevOps capabilities.

Image: iStock

Dell Technologies has announced several multi-cloud capabilities that will provide companies with the data and application management tools to easily connect storage and data protection to preferred public clouds and services. The four new developments announced by Dell come in the form of the APEX Multi-Cloud Data Service, APEX Backup Service and Project Alpine to go along with DevOps ready platforms.

APEX services announced

The APEX Multi-Cloud Data Service is planned to provide storage and data protection as-a-Service with simultaneous access to major public clouds from a single data source. This will be fully managed, with features such as high-speed, low latency cloud connectivity and the ability to gain simultaneous public cloud access without moving data. In addition, the multi-cloud service should help avoid vendor lock-in and high egress fees with data independent of the cloud.

The service will allow users access to cloud computing services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and Google Cloud. This service is planned to be available in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Australia, per the announcement.

SEE: iCloud vs. OneDrive: Which is best for Mac, iPad and iPhone users? (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Dell says the APEX Backup Service will protect Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) applications, such as Microsoft 365 and Salesforce, providing endpoints and hybrid workloads in a public cloud. The goal is to simplify data security by providing users with expanded and secure data protection utilizing centralized monitoring and management for SaaS applications. This globally available solution will have the ability to deploy in minutes and expand to protect growing workloads to meet user needs. The application provides resilient security capabilities to help protect against cyberattacks with instant detection, rapid response and accelerated recovery.

Project Alpine

In tandem with the APEX Backup Service, Project Alpine will build on data protection by bringing Dell's block and file storage software to public clouds, helping deliver its users flexibility in managing data in both on-premises and public cloud environments as needed. Alpine will support the ability to purchase storage software as a managed service using existing cloud credits and allow its users to take shared data across multiple clouds.

SEE: Hiring Kit: Cloud Engineer (TechRepublic Premium)

"Today's multi-cloud reality is complex as data becomes more distributed across on-premises and colocation data centers, multiple public clouds and edge environments," said Jeff Boudreau, president of the Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies. "We have the industry's broadest technology portfolio, consistent tools, experience building open ecosystems and leading data storage capabilities, services and supply chain. All this uniquely positions Dell to help customers take control of their multi-cloud strategy."

Project Alpine hopes to elevate the public cloud storage experience by centralizing the management of the experience across clouds, in addition to simplifying the lifecycle management of the cloud and providing commerce flexibility to its customers.

DevOps updates

As a part of Dell's DevOps update, the company is expanding the Dell Technologies Developer Portal to serve as a one-stop shop for application developers and DevOps teams looking to provide infrastructure as code. The portal will provide continual access to the latest Dell APIs, SDKs, modules and plug-ins. Dell also announced expanded support for Kubernetes-based services Amazon EKS Anywhere and SUSE Rancher.

The Amazon EKS Service will be available on Dell EMCs PowerFlex and PowerStore, giving organizations the ability to run Kubernetes across public or on-premises clouds. SUSE Rancher will be available on fellow Dell EMC VxRail, providing a multi-cluster and multi-cloud Kubernetes management and giving customers the flexibility to choose their cloud orchestration platform.

Cloud and Everything as a Service Newsletter This is your go-to resource for XaaS, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, cloud engineering jobs, and cloud security news and tips. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see