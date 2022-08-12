Work in an office environment? Then you need to know how to use Microsoft Office. It is, after all, the world’s foremost productivity suite. Even if your chosen career path isn’t in that kind of setting, you’ll probably still need to use MS Office from time to time, which is why the Microsoft Office Bundle with Accredited Certification should be of great interest.

This web-based training program is an ideal option for busy people. It illustrates the uses of popular MS Office titles like Word, Excel and PowerPoint, but since it’s delivered online, students are free to set their own schedules. Unlike competing bundles, this Microsoft Office Bundle includes accredited certifications so you can actually prove your knowledge to prospective employers. That’s a game changer when it comes time to look for a job, as the market can get really competitive.

So what can you learn? You will get acquainted with the interfaces of Word, Excel and PowerPoint, discover common features and be introduced to some of the more intermediate functions so you’ll walk away with a well rounded skill set.

To participate, you’ll need to have copies of the Office programs installed on your own computer. Students will have access to the bundle for 60 days — which is ample time to go through everything — and the course is accessible on both desktop computers as well as mobile devices, so there’s a variety of accessibility options.

Better still, the Microsoft Office Bundle with Accredited Certification is among the most affordable training programs out there. And particularly so this week since you can enroll at a discounted price — just $29 — for a very limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.