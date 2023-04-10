When it comes to scaling your digital marketing strategies, there are many things you can do. One of the simplest things is to leverage short links. Short links allow you to collect copious amounts of data about your customers and their behaviors while acting as a conduit between your customers and your landing pages. Getting the most out of these strategies is as simple as leveraging a TargeterPRO.com Unlimited subscription.

TargeterPRO allows you to track your audience with intuitive, powerful links seamlessly. Creating links is easy, so you can target your customers wherever they are and redirect them to your preferred landing pages. You can add pixels to retarget them in social media ad campaigns, target users based on location and device, redirect them to specialized landing pages to increase conversion, and much more. All the while, you’ll be able to give your customers a unique, tailored experience.

Throughout your campaigns, TargeterPRO keeps meticulous analytics. You can see the number of clicks, the country, the referrer and much more to help you optimize your marketing campaigns. If you need to create custom landing pages to promote specific products or services, you can. You can even use the overlay tool to display unobtrusive notifications on your target websites.

With a TargeterPRO Unlimited plan, you’ll have access to an unlimited number of URLs, clicks per month, custom splash pages, custom overlay pages, event tracking and custom domains. Users also receive support for 100 team members and additional powerful features. That’s basically an enterprise plan for your digital marketing campaigns.

Scale your digital marketing strategy this year by leveraging the power of short links. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to a TargeterPRO.com Unlimited plan for just $39. Seriously, you can get a tool for 100 team members for less than a dollar per person.

Prices are subject to change.