Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium. HQ of the European Commission. Image: Envato

The European Commission has formally accused Meta and TikTok of violating the EU’s sweeping Digital Services Act (DSA), escalating tensions between Brussels and some of the world’s largest tech companies.

The charges mark a significant moment in the bloc’s attempt to assert control over how major social media platforms handle data transparency, user protections, and content moderation across Europe.

According to the Commission, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, along with TikTok, failed to meet their legal obligations to grant researchers meaningful access to platform data — a key requirement under the DSA meant to increase transparency around how social networks influence public discourse and spread misinformation.

In addition, Facebook and Instagram were accused of breaching three other core obligations related to user empowerment, including making it harder for users to flag illegal content or challenge moderation decisions.

A fine is not fine

If Meta and TikTok fail to convince regulators that they are in compliance, they could face fines of up to 6 percent of their global annual revenue — a potentially multibillion-euro penalty given their vast international earnings.

Meta pushed back strongly against the accusations. “We disagree with any suggestion that we have breached the DSA, and we continue to negotiate” with the Commission on these issues, said Meta spokesperson Ben Walters.

He added that Meta has “introduced changes to our content reporting options, appeals process and data access tools since the DSA came into force and are confident that these solutions match what is required under the law in the EU.”

TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, also disputed the findings and said it is “reviewing the European Commission’s findings.” TikTok spokesperson Paolo Ganino warned that the EU’s requirements “to ease data safeguards place the DSA and [General Data Protection Regulation] in direct tension,” adding, “If it is not possible to fully comply with both, we urge regulators to provide clarity on how these obligations should be reconciled.”

Ganino also said TikTok had “made substantial investments in data sharing and almost 1,000 research teams have been given access to data through our Research Tools to date.”

A broader campaign

The allegations are part of the European Union’s broader campaign to enforce the DSA — a law designed to make online platforms more accountable for illegal and harmful content, ensure algorithmic transparency, and protect democratic debate from manipulation.

The regulation gives Brussels unprecedented power to oversee how major tech firms operate within the single market, allowing the Commission to directly investigate, sanction, and fine non-compliant companies.

Meta’s case follows similar proceedings against Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), which was accused of DSA breaches in mid-2024. Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and AliExpress have also faced scrutiny for violations. While none of these investigations have yet resulted in fines, they signal the Commission’s growing assertiveness in regulating digital platforms.

The EU’s latest findings highlight concerns that Facebook and Instagram designed interfaces that made it unnecessarily difficult for users to report illegal content or appeal moderation actions.

Regulators also accused Meta of deploying deceptive design choices that obscure these options from users, undermining the intent of the DSA’s user protection measures. Several parts of both investigations remain open, including inquiries into how Meta and TikTok protect minors, handle targeted advertising, and prevent election interference — issues seen as critical with upcoming European and U.S. elections.

The legal battle also underscores the widening transatlantic rift over digital regulation. The Trump administration has sharply criticized the DSA, labeling it “Orwellian” and an act of censorship against American companies. European officials, however, argue that the law is essential to preserve transparency, fairness, and safety in the digital sphere.

If fines are ultimately imposed, they would represent some of the most severe penalties under the DSA to date — testing both the EU’s resolve to regulate global tech giants and the companies’ willingness to adapt their systems to Europe’s demanding standards. The outcomes of these cases could redefine how major platforms operate in the region and shape the future of digital governance worldwide.

In happier news, Meta will call on CoreWeave for $14.2 billion of AI infrastructure. That infrastructure will include access to Nvidia Corp.’s GB300 rack-scale AI system, based on the Blackwell chips.

This article was reviewed by Antony Peyton.