Meta's Mark Zuckerberg. Source: Meta

Meta will call on CoreWeave for $14.2 billion of AI infrastructure, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. That infrastructure will include access to Nvidia Corp.’s GB300 rack-scale AI system, based on the Blackwell chips. The partnership runs through December 2031, with an option for expansion in 2032.

Meta has been a repeat customer for CoreWeave

“They loved our infrastructure in earlier contracts and came back for more,” CoreWeave’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Intrator told Bloomberg in an interview. Intrator said gaining Meta as a customer helps with CoreWeave’s diversification.

“When we came out in the IPO, we got dinged because of our customer concentration,” he told Bloomberg.

As a cloud platform provider, CoreWeave offers digital real estate to AI companies and other firms that need accelerated computing.

CoreWeave went public in March. At that time, some investors expressed concern that the company was planning to make large spending relative to its revenue. Microsoft has been reported as CoreWeave’s largest customer, providing 71% of CoreWeave’s revenue in the second quarter of 2025.

CoreWeave stock rose 13% on Tuesday, according to CNBC.

“The agreement underscores that behind every AI breakthrough are the partnerships that make it possible,” a CoreWeave representative said in a statement by email to TechRepublic. “Customers choose CoreWeave for our purpose-built AI cloud, technical expertise, and execution, making us the trusted backbone for the world’s leading innovators and most ambitious projects.”

Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment from both Bloomberg and TechRepublic.

CoreWeave struck an infrastructure deal with OpenAI

Last week, CoreWeave signed a $6.5 billion contract with OpenAI for expanded cloud infrastructure as part of its strategy to reduce reliance on Microsoft.

“This milestone affirms the trust that world-leading innovators have in CoreWeave’s ability to power the most demanding inference and training workloads at an unmatched pace,” Intrator said in the press release about the OpenAI deal.

CoreWeave’s main competitors

At the same time, some AI companies are building their own infrastructure or forming partnerships. CoreWeave’s competitors include major infrastructure providers like Nebius Group, Nscale Global Holdings, Amazon EC2, and others.

In related TechRepublic news, building the infrastructure for generative AI like Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot could spark local fights for energy.