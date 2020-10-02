Everything a Linux admin needs to know about working from the command line

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

These downloads cover tasks ranging from completing backups to troubleshooting problems to managing users.

Linux powers some of the biggest and most important servers in the business world. Knowing how to manage these vital infrastructure components is a critical skill for network admins. Whether you need to add users or solve a problem, these TechRepublic Premium downloads provide the information you need.

You can brush up on your skills related to a particular topic or get a complete picture of what you need to know to be a successful Linux administrator.

10 commands Linux admins need to know This download has a list of 10 must-know commands to bring you up to speed. Once you can use each of these tools without having to look them up, you'll be well on your way to mastering Linux networking. View at TechRepublic Premium

Tools for creating data backups on Linux servers If you are new to Linux, or need a refresher course, there are certain things you'll need to know about managing the backup process, including which tools are available. There are many options for completing this task. This helpful resource will give you everything you need to know to back up data on Linux servers. View at TechRepublic Premium

Troubleshooting Linux: An admin's guide This article rounds up the tools available to help you get your Linux servers out of just about any type of sticky situation. View at TechRepublic Premium

Linux service control commands This resource provides all the tools you need to control the start, stop, and restart of services with the Linux operating system. View at TechRepublic Premium

Linux commands for user management Within this document from TechRepublic Premium you'll find all of the commands you need to manage users from the command line on a Linux machine. With these commands in your toolkit, you won't have any problem working with users on your datacenter servers. View at TechRepublic Premium