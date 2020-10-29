Fedora 33: This new Linux distribution is designed to 'just work'

The Red Hat-sponsored Fedora Project has released its latest Linux distribution, Fedora 33.

Red Hat's community-driven Fedora Project has released the latest version of its open-source Linux distribution, Fedora 33.

The latest version of Fedora Workstation is designed for developers who want a desktop Linux setup that requires minimal configuration and "just works", according to Fedora Project Leader, Matthew Miller.

At the same time, Fedora 33 introduces new features for Fedora IoT and includes updated key programming languages and system library packages, including Python 3.9, Ruby on Rails 6.0 and Perl 5.32.

"At the heart of Fedora, we aim to deliver a free, innovative, open source platform for hardware, clouds and containers that is easy to use no matter where you're starting," said Miller.

"Fedora 33 delivers on that promise with updates targeted at both a new and advanced user, while keeping new and exciting use cases in mind like edge computing and IoT for continued innovation."

Among the key cosmetic changes to Fedora 33 is an update to the GNOME desktop environment. GNOME 3.38 introduces improvements to performance and stability, and sports new features such as the Tour application, which serves as an introduction to GNOMES's main features for new users.

For more advanced users, the new Boxes feature supports the editing of virtual machine libvirt XML attributes directly, allowing developers to modify deeper settings that aren't available in the user interface.

Another significant change is the shift to b-tree filing system (BTRFS) as Fedora's default filesystem. With this, Red Hat says, users get a more stable and mature copy-on-write file system offering modern features like better data integrity, transparent compression and multiple device support. Only core features are being made available initially, but Red Hat suggests that further enhancements will be built into future releases.

For IoT and Edge use cases, Fedora 33 IoT introduces the Platform AbstRaction for SECurity (PARSEC), an open-source initiative designed to provide a common, platform-agnostic API for hardware security and cryptographic services.

Fedora 33 also makes nano the default text editor, while in Fedora KDE, the Fedora 33 continues the work of Fedora 32 Workstation by having the EarlyOOM service turned on by default. EarlyOOM works by checking the amount of available memory and killing processes to improve performance in low-memory situations.

Fedora 33 can be downloaded at https://getfedora.org/. In the meantime, you can check out TechRepublic's initial hands-on impressions here, courtesy of Jack Wallen.

