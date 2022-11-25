Boost your wireless work setup with the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds. These Bluetooth headphones are on sale this Black Friday for just $19.99!

Black Friday is here, and with it comes some of the best deals you’ll find all year. This is the time to gear up on all of the best tech you need to live your best life. So, if you’re missing the flexibility of true wireless earbuds, now is the time to gear up. For one day only, you can get the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds for only $19.99. That’s 80% off.

These earbuds are perfect for a life of remote work or an active lifestyle. With advanced noise-reduction technology, they’re designed to reduce distractions when you’re working or exercising. Totally wireless, all you have to do is pop them in your ears — they’ll auto pair with your phone every time you take them out of the included charging case.

The onboard 2,000mAh polymer lithium battery offers five hours of standby time while the intelligent charging case can add a fast boost of power throughout the day. The charging case even functions as a power bank to charge your other devices when you’re running low.

The Flux 7’s are compatible with all phones with Bluetooth — iOS and Android alike. They’re IPX4 waterproof, making them suitable for working out, wearing in the rain, and more. They even offer an onboard voice assistant to allow you to control your soundtrack hands-free.

Black Friday is a great time to gear up on all kinds of tech. But, you have to act fast if you want to get the best prices. Such is the case with the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds. $19.99 is the best price you’ll ever find on them, but it’s only available Nov. 25. Act fast to grab these true wireless earbuds for 80% off what they usually cost.

Prices and availability are subject to change.