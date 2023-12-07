Get These AirPod Alternatives for the Music Lovers on Your Team – Only $23 Until 12/17

Get these long-lasting, quick-charging, noise-canceling Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank for just $23 through December 17th only. Order by 12/7 for guaranteed Christmas delivery.

Business and corporate gifting can be a challenge. But if you’re looking for the perfect gift for a sports or fitness enthusiast on your list, it’s hard to beat a good set of waterproof noise-canceling earbuds. You’ll get that and more with the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case and Power Bank. Better yet, they’re only $22.97, a 67% price drop off the regular $69 retail price with no coupon required, through December 17 during our Holiday Gifting Sale.

Featuring advanced Intelligent Noise Reduction technology, the Flux 7 TWS earphones also have an IPX4 waterproof level. They are sweatproof and waterproof, making it possible to enjoy music while exercising on rainy days.

These Flux 7 TWS Earbuds are incredibly convenient. With the Auto Pairing feature, they will automatically power up and pair as soon as they are taken out of the charging case. Also, as soon as you put the earphones into the charging cabin, they will automatically disconnect, shut down and start charging.

You only need to press a button for two seconds to activate the voice assistant, which makes enjoying your music so much more convenient. These earphones are compatible with all cellphones, both Android and iOS, as long as they have Bluetooth enabled.

The Flux 7 TWS Earbuds feature Intelligent Quick Charge, so you can charge the headphones in an hour and the box in two hours. The 2,000mAh polymer lithium battery will give you five hours of calls and music, plus 120 hours of standby time with every charge. This large battery in the multi-functional charging case allows it to act as a power bank for your phone, as well as the earbuds.

It’s easy to see why verified buyers such as Michelle D. gave the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank a perfect 5-star rating. She said, “I love these. I bought these to replace my lost pair of last year’s version. Great price and function.”

Get the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank for only $22.97, a 67% price drop off the regular $69 retail price with no coupon required, through December 17 during our Holiday Gifting Sale.

