In a crowded marketplace, businesses have to find ways to stand out from the crowd and make themselves more appealing to potential customers. One of the best ways to do that is with outstanding design, and one of the easiest ways to overhaul your design without needing a ton of expertise is with a tool like Fonts Art.

Fonts Art is an intuitive app that helps you customize keyboards, social media profiles, messages and home screens on phones. Fonts Art’s brilliant keyboard allows you to turn basically any idea into a beautiful message that will draw the envy of your friends and make your chatbots and SMS marketing soar off the page. You’ll have the ability to pick from more than 300 available fonts and use the Font Maker to create your own unique font based on your handwriting, adding a personal touch to every message.

From punchy captions to compelling bios on Instagram and immersive stories with the Instagram Story Maker, you’ll be able to experiment with your social media to see what really works with your followers. There’s even an Icon Maker and Themes for your iPhone to completely redesign your screen to lean into your personal brand.

Fonts Art is compatible with all of the most popular social media and texting apps: Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, iMessage, WhatsApp, Skype, TikTok and more. It’s the simplest way to give your social media a complete design overhaul. That’s a big reason why it has earned 4.6/5 stars on the iOS App Store and is ranked #18 in Utilities.

In our competitive world, you have to stand out with compelling design and branding. You can do that with a lifetime subscription to a Fonts Art Premium Plan. Sign up today for 90% off $399 at just $39.

Prices and availability are subject to change.